Best Products The 39 Best Outdoor Deals From REI's Massive Early Black Friday Sale — Up to 50% Off Score everything from tents and sleeping bags to hiking boots and backpacks from trusted brands like Merrell, The North Face, Patagonia, and Osprey at big discounts. By Kristine Solomon Updated on November 19, 2022 01:01AM EST Got a hardcore outdoor enthusiast on your list? Chances are, anyone who regularly sets up camp in the wilderness or books their travel based on where the most challenging hikes are located also has an affinity for REI, a brand beloved for its impressive array of adventure gear and its commitment to sustainability. Right now, REI is having a massive early Black Friday sale that includes some of its biggest hits — high-performance activewear for men and women and top-notch camping and hiking gear including backpacks, tents, trekking poles and outdoor cookware — and the savings are up to 50 percent. REI’s Get Up Get Out sale features some of the best deals you’ll find all year on the store’s most coveted items. Black Friday sales are starting earlier than ever this year — so if you really want to score the best deals on sporty holiday gifts, it’s all about the pre-game. Best Hiking Deals Best Hiking Gear and Accessory Deals REI While there are tons of discounts on hiking gear and accessories, one of our favorites is this now-under-$100 Osprey backpack with an included hydration pack, which is perfect for day hikes. We’re also digging this smartwatch from Garmin that’s 40 percent off and allows you to remain connected at the wrist, without the distraction and hassle of carrying your phone in hand. Bring joy to the world of the nature lovers on your list with these picks. Osprey Daylite Pack, $84 (originally $120) Black Diamond Astro 300 Headlamp, $15 (originally $20) Garmin vivoactive 4S GPS Smartwatch, $180 (originally $300) REI Co-op Traverse Trekking Poles, $77 (originally $110) Stanley IceFlow Vacuum Water Jug With Flip Straw Lid, $39 (originally $52) Best Women’s Hiking Apparel Deals REI REI has discounts from head to toe on women’s hiking apparel, including zip-up fleeces, GORE-TEX jackets, insulated trail pants and even wool socks. Discounts range from 25-40 percent off of top-rated items by Athleta, Outdoor Research and the ever-popular REI Co-op. We’re especially loving the cozy and stylish fleece from Norwegian brand Kari Traa, which will stand out on the trail and at the campsite. Outdoor Research Aspire II GORE-TEX Jacket, $169 (originally $225) Athleta Trekkie North Jogger Pants, $67 (originally $89) REI Co-op Stormhenge Down Hybrid Jacket, $182 (originally $259) Outdoor Afro + REI Co-op Trail Pants, $70 (originally $100) Kari Traa Rothe Fleece Jacket, $70 (originally $100) Best Men’s Hiking Apparel Deals REI Save up to 30 percent on a slew of favorites in REI’s hiking apparel section for men. Base layers, hoodies, extra-warm down jackets and vests and breathable hiking pants by brands like Patagonia, Outdoor Research and REI Co-op are all reduced for a limited time. And don’t forget to stock up on sweat-wicking hiking socks from Smartwool for just $16, one of the most underrated pieces of gear! Patagonia Tres Down Jacket, $374 (originally $499) Fjallraven Vidda Pro Ventilated Trousers, $131 (originally $175) Outdoor Research Foray II GORE-TEX Jacket, $169 (originally $225) REI Co-op 650 Down Vest 2.0, $56 (originally $80) Smartwool Classic Hike Full Cushion Crew Socks, $16 (originally $22) Best Hiking Shoe Deals REI Hit the trail in serious style and save between 24 and 50 percent on hiking shoes and boots for men and women by celebrated names like Merrell, Danner and HOKA. High-performance weather-proof uppers, super-gripping soles, and lightweight constructions make this fierce footwear stand out in the best ways possible. Worth noting: The highly rated, tried-and-true Merrell Women’s Moab 2 Waterproof Hiking Shoes are just $81 right now (that’s a 40 percent discount!), while the men’s model is also on sale for 40 percent off at $87. Outdoor Afro + REI Co-op Women's Flash Hiking Boots, $75 (originally $150) Merrell Women's Ontario 85 Mid Waterproof Hiking Boots, $72 (originally $145) Merrell Women's Moab 2 Waterproof Hiking Shoes, $81 (originally $135) Danner Women's Trail 2650 GTX Hiking Shoes, $157 (originally $210) HOKA Women's Sky Kaha GORE-TEX Hiking Boots, $166 (originally $220) Merrell Men's Moab 2 Waterproof Hiking Shoes, $81 (originally $135) Salomon Men's Cross Hike Mid GTX Hiking Boots, $85 (originally $170) Merrell Men's Moab 2 Mid Waterproof Hiking Boots, $87 (originally $145) Danner Men's Panorama Waterproof Mid Hiking Boots $120 (originally $160) HOKA Men's Sky Kaha GORE-TEX Hiking Boots, $166 (originally $220) REI To buy: rei.com, $72 (originally $145) Best Camping Deals Best Camping Gear and Accessory Deals REI Looking for something stellar to help you bask in the great outdoors? There’s enough heavily discounted camping gear at REI to fill an entire RV — up to 50 percent off! Brands like OXO, Black Diamond, and REI Co-op lead the pack on this sale that includes coolers, cooking gear (if you like to enjoy your morning coffee sitting in nature, this french press is just a mere $13!), ‘round-the-fire furniture, and so much more — just add s’mores! MSR WhisperLite International Backpacking Stove, $97 (originally $130) REI Co-op Cool Trail Split Pack Cooler, $56 (originally $80) Black Diamond Moji R+ Lantern, $34 (originally $45) ALPS Mountaineering King Kong Chair, $63 (originally $120) OXO Outdoor Campgrounds French Press, $13 (originally $26) Best Camping Tent Deals REI Sleeping under the stars is extra sweet when you’ve saved up to 30 percent on the tent you’re in. REI’s big sale includes a slew of options for all your camping needs, from ultralight minis to rugged, six-person shelters, all built to last — and some made of sturdy recycled materials. Backpackers will especially appreciate the deal on this 2-person tent (it’s $70 off) that you can easily fit into your pack to camp at your destination. Mountainsmith Celestial 3 Tent, $165 (originally $220) Alpine Mountain Gear Weekender Tent 6, $139 (originally $200) REI Co-op Trail Hut 2-Person Tent With Footprint, $139 (originally $199) Coleman PEAK1 4-Person Dome Tent, $330 (originally $440) Best Camping Bedding Deals REI Making your bed in Mother Nature takes a bit of ingenuity, and REI has everything you could possibly hope to choose from to ensure easy slumber when you’re roughing it. Sleeping bags and pads with cloud-like cushioning, puffer-style blankets, and even a functional hammock that allows you to relax after a day on the trails are among our top picks — and you save up to 50 percent. Rumpl Original Puffy Recycled Blanket, $74 (originally $99) Kammok Roo Double Recycled Hammock, $59 (originally $85) The North Face Eco Trail Synthetic 20 Sleeping Bag, starting at $95 (originally $129) Exped DeepSleep Mat 7.5 Duo Sleeping Pad, starting at $140 (originally $280) ALPS Mountaineering Big Air Pillow, $26 (originally $35)