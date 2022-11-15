Best Products 120 Best Early Deals on Travel Gear and Accessories You Can Shop Ahead of Black Friday — Up to 60% Off Top-rated luggage, tech, comfortable travel apparel, and game-changing accessories from Amazon, Nordstrom, Target, Macy’s, and more start at $10. By Emily Belfiore Emily Belfiore Instagram Website Emily Belfiore is an experienced commerce writer and editor, with bylines in Allure, Byrdie, InStyle, Real Simple, Shape, and more. Always in pursuit of the best reviewer-vouched products, she covers topics spanning the fashion, beauty, and health and wellness verticals. Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines Published on November 15, 2022 06:00AM EST Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Target / Amazon / Ebags / Nordstrom The most wonderful time of the year is upon us — Cyber Week, that is. And this year, the savings are starting much earlier than expected as major retailers like Amazon, Nordstrom, Target, Samsonite, editor-loved Ebags and more are treating shoppers to hundreds of pre-Black Friday deals. If you’re an avid traveler, you’ll be delighted to know that there are tons of markdowns on top-rated travel gear and accessories. So, whether you’re looking to give your gear a refresh before your next trip, or if you’re stuck on what to get the jet setter on your list for the holidays, there are plenty of early Black Friday deals for travelers that will help you. Some of the best pre-Black Friday discounts are on suitcases, luggage sets, and travel bags including carry-on backpacks and multipurpose duffels, which are up to 60 percent off. Shoppers can also score big on must-have organizational items such as packing cubes and toiletry bags, as well as products to make traveling more comfortable like neck pillows — with prices starting at just $20. If your gear is all set, there are impressive markdowns on popular, travel-friendly tech items like Apple AirPods Pro, smartwatches, travel-friendly tablets, and Bluetooth tracker tags, which are up to 34 percent off. And, of course, there are plenty of chances to save on cozy loungewear, activewear, and pain-free footwear to support you through long travel days and vacation.. With so many retailers stocking their sale sections ahead of Black Friday, it can be overwhelming and time-consuming to scroll through all of the discounted items for the best deals, so we did the work for you. Keep scrolling to shop the best 120 deals for travelers that you most definitely will not want to miss out on. Hiking and Camping Gear Prices Have Been Slashed Up to 75% Off Ahead of Black Friday — Shop Our 70 Top Picks Amazon Amazon Right now, Amazon is treating travelers to up to 45 percent off everything from carry-on suitcases to luggage sets from Samsonite and Travelers Club to match any travel style and trip length. You can also score the top-rated Veken packing cubes set — yup, the one that helps shoppers save almost double the space in their bags — for $23. The Apple Watch Series 7 Smartwatch is currently 34 percent off and its lowest price in 30 days. And, there’s comfy, travel-ready loungewear for women and men starting at $20. Samsonite Winfield 2 Hardside Expandable 24-inch Checked Suitcase, $149 (originally $240) Travelers Club Chicago Hardside 5-Piece Luggage Set, $142 (originally $198) Veken 6-Piece Packing Cube Set, $23 (originally $29) Rockland Duffel Bag, $20 (originally $30) Matein Carry-On Backpack, from $34 (originally $54) Kukoo Small Phone Crossbody Bag, $20 (originally $29) Mlvoc Memory Foam Travel Neck Pillow, from $16 (originally $40) Apple Watch Series 7 Smartwatch, $349 (originally $529) Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise-Canceling Over-Ear Headphones, $150 (originally $350) Seamaid Women's Hiking Joggers With Pockets, $32 (originally $46) Aleumdr Women’s Quarter-Zip Sweatshirt, $32 with on-site coupon (originally $44) Amazon Essentials Men's Fleece Jogger Pants, $20 (originally $22) Tommy Hilfiger Men's Fleece Quarter-Zip Pullover Sweatshirt, $51 with on-site coupon (originally $80) Samsung Galaxy SmartTag, $22 (originally $24) Nordstrom Nordstrom Ahead of Black Friday, Nordstrom is treating shoppers to up to 60 percent off select luggage, travel accessories, and loungewear for men and women. Top-rated bags from Ted Baker London, Vacay, and Tumi start at $88 for a limited time. We also noticed comfy and sleek activewear and footwear that strikes the perfect balance of casual yet put-together from Alo, Adidas, Nike, and Nordstrom-favorite brand Zella on sale for up to 60 percent off. Ted Baker London Freds Colorblock Document Bag, $88 (originally $195) Vacay Link Blues 28-inch Hardside Spinner Suitcase, $120 (originally $200) Alo Women’s Cozy Hoodie, $68 (originally $98) Zella Pyrite Slim-Fit Pocket Joggers, $18 (originally $59) Vacay Glisten Vibrant 22-inch Spinner Carry-On Suitcase, $96 (originally $160) Freshly Picked Croc-Embossed Faux Leather Diaper Backpack, $93 (originally $189) Tumi Misty Duffel Bag, $355 (originally $445) Levi’s Women’s 733 Box Quilted Puffer Jacket, $75 (originally $150) Adidas Women’s Supernova Running Shoes, $45 (originally $100) Vince Camuto Women’s Gradation Crewneck Sweater, $46 (originally $69) Zella Studio Lite High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings, $26 (originally $65) Adidas Men’s Essential Cotton Blend Hoodie, $42 (originally $55) Zella Men’s Fleece Pullover Sweatshirt, from $29 (originally $59) Nike Men’s Free Run 5.0 Running Shoes, from $57 (originally $100) Nordstrom Rack Nordstrom Rack Nordstrom Rack is normally our go-to for discounted travel finds (especially on designer and name brands), and it’s pulling out all the stops for its pre-Black Friday sale. Travelpro luggage is up to 67 percent off, and you can also score this two-piece Geoffery Beene luggage set (which is equipped with a hardside carry-on suitcase and a handy, matching travel tote) for 50 percent off. There are also travel bags and accessories from Longchamp, Timberland, Madden Girl, Tumi and more starting at $20. And, if you’re on the hunt for the perfect gift, we found plenty of solid contenders: Ugg slippers, Amicale cashmere travel scarves, and Sorel winter boots are up to 44 percent off. Travelpro Rollmaster Lite 28-inch Expandable Large Checked Hardside Spinner Luggage, $150 (originally $460) Geoffery Beene 2-Piece Tote and Spinner Luggage Set, $180 (originally $360) Madden Girl Weekend Duffel Bag, $40 (originally $78) Travelpro Pilot Elite 21-inch Expandable Carry-On Spinner Luggage, $125 (originally $320) Duchamp 7-Piece Packing Cube Set, $38 (originally $99) Timberland Core Canvas Travel Kit, $20 (originally $48) Amicale Cashmere Travel Wrap Scarf, $180 (originally $325) Longchamp Small Le Pliage Tote, $90 (originally $125) Ugg Cozy Knit Genuine Shearling Slippers, $90 (originally $120) Tumi Gusseted Card Case, $66 (originally $110) Ugg Mini Classic Logo Boots, $100 (originally $160) Puma Carina Leather Platform Sneakers, $45 (originally $65) Vince Blair 5 Slip-On Sneakers, $90 (originally $200) Sorel Explorer Carnival Waterproof Boots With Faux Fur Collar, $95 (originally $145) Macy's Macys The Macy’s Black Friday Early Access Sale is in full swing, bringing travelers massive savings on top brands like London Fog, Travelon, and Samsonite, which are up to 65 percent off. And, for an additional 15 percent off, you can use the code SCORE for 15 percent off select travel accessories and bags — like this six-piece packing cube set from Miami Carryon that’s now just $12. If you’re all set in the travel gear department, check out Macy’s early Black Friday deals on women’s and men’s clothing and footwear, which includes soft sweaters, cozy loungewear (including some festive picks for the holidays), winter jackets, and boots for up to 50 percent off. Nautica Submariner 22-inch Rolling Duffel, $56 (originally $160) Travelers Club Basette 3-Piece Hardside Luggage Set, $150 (originally $440) DKNY Underground Roll Duffel, $85 with code SCORE (originally $250) London Fog Newcastle Softside 28-inch Checked Spinner Suitcase, $144 (originally $360) Kenneth Cole Reaction Leather Laptop Travel Backpack, $213 with code SCORE (originally $500) Miami Carryon 6-Piece Packing Cubes Set, $12 with code SCORE (originally $28) Bon Voyage Travel Pillow, Blanket, Eye Mask Comfort Kit, $17 with code SCORE (originally $40) Travelon 5-Piece Packing Pouch Set, $17 with code SCORE (originally $26) Travelon Antimicrobial 4-Piece Shoe Covers Set, $15 with code SCORE (originally $30) Perry Ellis Leather Travel Toiletry Case, $20 (originally $50) Samsonite Mobile Solution Deluxe Carry-All Tote, $94 with code SCORE (originally $220) Travelon Anti-Theft Slim Phone Crossbody Bag, $46 with code SCORE (originally $108) Samsonite Deluxe 3-Piece Golf Travel Set, $136 with code SCORE (originally $320) Go Travel Medium Flight Compression Socks, $19 with code SCORE (originally $30) Target Target Target shoppers can get into the holiday spirit early this year with hundreds of early Black Friday deals across every category — with some of the most impressive savings happening on travel-approved electronics. Right now, Apple AirPods Pro are up to 20 percent off, which fans know is a rarity. And, if you’re shopping for a tech-savvy traveler, you can score gifts like the GoPro Hero8 Action Camera or JBL Go3 Wireless Speaker for up to 40 percent off. Prices on select luggage sets, hardside suitcases, and travel-ready bags begin at $20. Apple AirPods Pro (First Generation), $200 (originally $249) Sony XE200 Ultra Portable Bluetooth Wireless Speaker, $100 (originally $129) Juvale 4-Piece Vinyl Luggage Tags Set, $10 (originally $16) Wild Fable Dome Backpack, $20 (originally $25) Glamlily 3-Piece Nylon Travel Pouch Set, $19 (originally $30) Nonstop New York 3-Piece Hardside Luggage Set with Packing Cubes, $200 (originally $300) Beats Studio Buds True Wireless Noise-Canceling Bluetooth Earbuds, $100 (originally $150) Swissgear Energie USB Port Hardside Carry-On Suitcase, $120 (originally $150) GoPro Hero8 Action Camera, $230 (originally $300) JBL Go3 Wireless Speaker, $30 (originally $50) Walmart Walmart Over at Walmart, reviewer-loved travel tech like the Apple AirPods Pro, which are currently $160, are the lowest price we’ve seen them. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 and Canon EOS Rebel Digital Camera have been marked down up to 30 percent. You can also grab the Cloudz Microbead Travel Neck Pillow, which comes recommended by T+L editors, for just $14. And, there’s plenty of cold-weather outerwear for men and women, especially if you’re stuck on what to get the outdoorsy adventurer on your list; prices start at $30. Apple AirPods Pro (First Generation), $160 (originally $180) Apple TV HD 32GB (Second Generation), $59 (originally $99) Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite Tablet, $249 (originally $349) Canon EOS Rebel T100 Digital SLR Camera With Lens Kit, $299 (originally $379) Bose Sport Earbuds True Wireless Bluetooth Headphones, $129 (originally $179) Cloudz Microbead Travel Neck Pillow, $14 (originally $17) Hikolayae Concentric Collection 3-Piece Hardside Luggage Set, $103 (originally $200) American Tourister Beau Monde 20-inch Softside Spinner Luggage, $79 (originally $89) JBL Flip 4 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker, $59 (originally $99) Lugz Men's Peak Waterproof Winter Boots, $47 (originally $80) Izod Men's Hooded Puffer Jacket, $70 (originally $175) RockDove Women's Nordic Slipper With Memory Foam, $18 (originally $39) Rokka&Rolla Women's Quilted Fleece Puffer Vest, $30 (originally $34) Zappos Zappos If your travel footwear wardrobe is in need of refreshing, Zappos has the early Black Friday deals that you’ve been waiting for. Currently, running sneakers, Chelsea ankle boots, hiking shoes, and more are up to 30 percent off from top brands like Hoka, Columbia, Merrell, L.L. Bean, Adidas, and more. In fact, there are even markdowns happening on sneakers from royal-loved footwear brand Superga, with prices starting at $49. Hoka Mach 4 Women’s Running Sneakers, $98 (originally $130) Dirty Laundry Women’s Combat Boots, $49 (originally $70) Mia Jody Block Heel Chelsea Boots, $50 (originally $70) Columbia Women’s Trailstorm Peak Mid Hiking Boots, $83 (originally $100) Superga 2953 Swallow Tail Perf Leather Sneakers, $80 (originally $100) Kamik Women’s Sienna Mid 2 Duck Boots, $87 (originally $130) Columbia Men’s Facet Sierra Outdry Hiking Boots, $125 (originally $150) Merrell Moab 2 Waterproof Hiking Shoes, $88 (originally $135) Brooks Men’s Ghost 14 Running Sneakers, $110 (originally $140) Adidas Running Men’s EQ21 Run Sneakers, $56 (originally $80) L.L. Bean Men’s Storm Chaser 5 Boots, $100 (originally $130) Ebags Ebags Travelers can enjoy 25 percent off eBags suitcases, travel bags, and accessories during the Bright Lights, Big Savings Event. All you have to do is use the code THANKFUL at checkout to score this amazing discount. The eBags early Black Friday sale is a sitewide savings event and will run until Tuesday, November 22. Make sure you check out the CTS Convertible Backpack, which is an editor-approved pick because it acts as three travel bags in one, now that it is $42 cheaper. Ebags Classic 6-Piece Packing Cubes Set, $38 with code THANKFUL (originally $50) Ebags Belcourt Weekender Duffel, $90 with code THANKFUL (originally $120) Ebags Classic Pack-It-Flat Toiletry Kit, $20 (originally $30) Ebags CTS Convertible Backpack, $128 (originally $170) Ebags Mother Lode 21-inch Carry-On Rolling Duffel, $110 (originally $170) Ebags Belcourt Convertible Carry-All Tote, $75 with code THANKFUL (originally $100) Ebags Supra Expandable DLX Medium Checked Spinner Suitcase, $110 with code THANKFUL (originally $140) Ebags Mobile Solution Spinner Laptop-Overnight Bag, $150 (originally $200) Ebags Mother Lode Rolling Travel Backpack, $128 with code THANKFUL (originally $170) Samsonite Samsonite T+L-favorite brand Samsonite is also helping shoppers find the perfect gift for the travelers in their lives by offering up to 25 percent off sitewide. This early Black Friday sale will run until Tuesday, November 22, and we noticed plenty of editor-loved items marked down, like the Freeform Carry-On Spinner, which earned the top spot in our Best Carry-On Luggage list, along with the unbelievably spacious and durable Pro Duffel Bag. Samsonite Freeform 21-inch Carry-On Spinner, $150 (originally $200) Samsonite Pro Duffel Bag, $188 (originally $250) Samsonite 2-Piece Hardside Luggage Set, $190 (originally $250) Samsonite Mobile Solution 3-Piece Toiletry Case Set, $38 (originally $50) Samsonite Novaire Large Checked Spinner Suitcase, $210 (originally $280) Samsonite Detour 34-inch Wheeled Duffel, $165 (originally $220) Samsonite Novex Perfect Fit Laptop Backpack, $60 (originally $100) Samsonite Theorym Underseater Spinner Luggage, $165 (originally $220) Samsonite SXK RFID Passport Wallet, $35 (originally $50) Samsonite Women's Executive Leather Convertible Brief Tote, $100 (originally $200) REI REI If your travel bug manifests in the form of hiking, camping, or skiing, then you need to check out REI’s early Black Friday deals on outdoor gear, travel bags, sports equipment, and cold-weather activewear and footwear. This is your chance to score up to 40 percent off on items like Patagonia fleece sweaters and vests, insulated winter jackets, Merrell hiking boots, and more. Patagonia Women’s Better Sweater Quarter-Zip Pullover, $89 (originally $119) Smartwool Women’s Everyday Popcorn Cable Crew Socks, $17 (originally $25) Icebreaker Men’s 260 Zone Half-Zip Base Layer Top, $113 (originally $150) Burton Women’s Gloria Gore-Tex Snow Pants, from $75 (originally $250) The North Face Men’s Alta Vista Jacket, $96 (originally $129) Topo Designs Men’s Mountain Fleece Pullover, $95 (originally $129) REI Co-Op Beyonder Knit Jogger Pants, $35 (originally $70) Columbia Women’s Whirlibird IV Interchange 3-in-1 Jacket, $173 (originally $230) Merrell Women’s Moab 2 Mid Waterproof Hiking Boots, $87 (originally $145) Merrell Men’s Moab 2 Waterproof Hiking Shoes, $81 (originally $135) Shop More T+L Deals: Black Friday Came Early — Shop Our Favorite 48 Comfortable Shoes Deals at Zappos Hiking and Camping Gear Prices Have Been Slashed Up to 75% Off Ahead of Black Friday — Shop Our 70 Top Picks Beis' New Winter Luggage Collection Includes Trendy Puffer Bags and Neutral Suitcases for a Sleek Travel Look Love a great deal? 