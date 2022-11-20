Save Up to 43% on Apple AirPods and Headphones Ahead of Black Friday

It’s hard to imagine traveling without headphones. They make traveling more comfortable and enjoyable since they allow you to watch movies and listen to your favorite playlists and podcasts on the go — plus, they can tune out noise so you can even sleep better on flights.

No one knows this better than Apple, the brand behind the best-selling AirPods every traveler either already has, or has on their wishlist. They’re among the most comfortable headphones for travel, and while they’re not the most affordable option, luckily, they’re currently on sale ahead of Black Friday.

Apple products aren’t marked down often, and when they are, it’s a discount you don’t want to miss out on. For that reason, you’ll want to run to Amazon or Target right now, since Apple Airpods are up to 43 percent right now. Whether you’re looking for wireless earbuds that you can wear during your workout at the hotel gym or a Bluetooth headset so you can connect to the in-flight entertainment, we’ve got you covered.

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)

By far the best deal we found is on the best-selling Second Generation Apple AirPods which are currently 43 percent off at Amazon. They’re so popular, in fact, they have more than 482,000 perfect five-star ratings and they’re the number one best-seller in Amazon’s earbud and in-hear headphones category. Enjoy one-tap setup and up to five hours of continuous listening on just one charge. They’re also compatible with Bluetooth devices, and you can use them to ask Siri everything from weather updates to phrases in another language while traveling abroad.

To buy: amazon.com, $90 (originally $159)

Apple AirPods Max Wireless Over-Ear Headphones

Another steal to take advantage of, especially if you prefer over-the-ear versions, is the Apple AirPods Max Wireless Over-Ear Headphones at Amazon, which are currently $99 off. These noise-canceling AirPods are great for travel, especially if you’re seated next to a screaming baby on a flight. If you’re really into the theater sound, they’re also worth the investment because they boast spatial audio with dynamic head tracking so you always have surround sound. They’re also great because they offer up to 20 hours of listening, and thanks to the memory foam cushions, they feel like pillows for your ears.

To buy: amazon.com, $450 (originally $549)

Apple AirPods With Wireless Charging Case

If you want a wireless charging case, get the Apple AirPods With Wireless Charging Case (second generation) currently 20 percent off at Amazon. These AirPods offer up to five hours of continuous listening, and the battery life of the wireless charging case lasts more than 24 hours. To recharge the case, simply connect it to the cable it comes with and plug it in, or place it on a Qi-certified charger.

To buy: amazon.com, $160 (originally $199)

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)

What’s the difference between Apple AirPods and Apple AirPods Pro? Great question. Apple AirPods Pro have noticeably better noise cancellation and better sound quality. They also offer up to six hours of continuous listening versus the five hours of continuous listening regular AirPods have. While it might not sound like much, you can currently save $19 on these Apple AirPods Pro True Wireless Bluetooth Headphones (second generation) at Amazon (a rarity, since they never go on sale). They come with multiple ear tips, sizes XS through L, and they’re sweat- and water-resistant, so if you plan on wearing earbuds during a workout or in the rain, they’re a pretty good bet.

To buy: amazon.com, $230 (originally $249)

AirPods (3rd generation) With Lightning Charging Case

The third, and latest, generation of Apple AirPods, also offer that additional hour of listening, and the charging case that comes with them has an additional six hours (30 hours total) of battery life (versus 24 for the second generation). They also offer spatial audio surround and are rated IPX4 meaning they’re more sweat and water-resistant than their predecessor. At Walmart, these Third Generation Apple AirPods With Lightning Charging Case are currently 19 percent off.

To buy: walmart.com, $160 (originally $199)

Because these deals won’t last, grab them today before they’re gone. All AirPods, even those purchased from a third-party seller, come with a one-year limited warranty and 90 days of free tech support. If you think you’ll need or want support after that, opt in for the AppleCare+ you’ll be offered at checkout.

