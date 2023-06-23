No Need to Wait for Prime Day — the Best Travel Accessories and Gear Are Now Up to 80% Off

Savvy travelers know that the best time to score deals on top-rated travel accessories and gear they’ve been eyeing all summer long is during one highly anticipated event: Amazon Prime Day. Although Prime Day 2023 officially begins July 11 and runs through July 12, you can still snag amazing travel deals now. With savings on luggage, comfy shoes and clothing, headphones, and more, be sure to add to cart and take advantage of these great discounts up to 80 percent off.

Our top picks from this sale include the JBL Tune Wireless On-ear Headphones, down 40 percent, the Samsonite Freeform Hardside, 26 percent off, and the Chaco Women's Z2 Classic Sandal, now less than $50 per pair. With so many additional deals on sneakers, hiking shoes, duffel bags and more, you can get everything you need for your next trip. We’ve searched Amazon to find the best sales on travel accessories and gear that you can buy now before the official sale begins. Shoppers do not need to be Amazon Prime members in order to enjoy the sale, but you can sign up for a (free!) Amazon account to access the best deals.

T+L Editors’ Favorite Amazon Travel Deals

Some T+L Editors’ favorite tested products are now on sale ahead of Prime Day. We especially love the organizational features of the Vlando Small Travel Jewelry Box, now just $9, and Bagsmart Toiletry Bag, on sale for $23. Beachgoers can also check out the Tommy Bahama Backpack Beach Chair, for $63, and the SereneLife Inflatable Stand Up Paddle Board, for $250. For those who enjoy city-based trips, don’t skip these impressively comfortable Dr. Scholl’s Shoes Women's Madison Slip Ons, now up to a whopping 80 percent off.

Best Early Prime Day Travel Accessory Deals

We love a convenient and practical travel accessory to make every trip even more enjoyable. To help you get your best rest on even the most turbulent flights, consider the Renpho Eye Massager while it’s 60 percent off and Bcozzy Neck Pillow on sale for $40. Active travelers are also sure to love the Aluan Handheld Fan for keeping cool on the go, on sale for 37 percent off. Don’t forget to keep all of your tech in tip-top shape with the $40 Charging Station for Apple Multiple Devices and keep it all together with this $7 Electronic Organizer.

Best Early Prime Day Travel Bag Deals

Whether you like to check a bag or you’re on team carry-on, we found deals on some of the best luggage brands. Hardside luggage fans are sure to love the Rockland Fashion Expandable Softside Upright Luggage Set, now 60 percent off and the Samsonite Winfield 3 DLX Hardside Luggage for 39 percent off. Backpack lovers can keep all of their items easily-accessible with this $32 Cluci Backpack Purse and $32 Volher Laptop Backpack. For all of your upcoming weekend trips, you can’t go wrong with a compact duffle like the Vera Bradley Women's Performance Twill Small Travel Duffle Bag, now 38 percent off.

Best Early Prime Day Headphone Deals

For long trips or weekend adventures, flights or road trips, you can’t head off on your next vacation without a solid pair of headphones. For comfortable on-ear headphones, shoppers can look to the 40-percent-off JBL Tune Wireless On-ear Headphones or 25-percent-off Treblab Over Ear Workout Headphones. Light travelers who prefer earbuds will love the classic Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation), now 20 percent off, Echo Buds with unlimited music, now 47 percent off, or JBL Vibe Buds True Wireless Headphones, now 20 percent off.

Best Early Prime Day Travel Clothing Deals

Shoppers will love stocking up on these clothing staples on sale for up to 50 percent off. Lightweight and packable women’s wear such as the Kari Traa Women’s Lam Long Sleeve are now half off while the stylish and versatile Prettygarden Women's Two Piece Tracksuit is on sale for $38. For comfortable men’s travel clothing, look to the $40 Unionbay Men's Rainier Lightweight Comfort Travel Tech Chino Pants or five-pack of Men’s Dry-fit Moisture Wicking Active Athletic Performance Crew T-shirts for just $34.

Best Early Prime Day Shoe Deals

If there’s one thing you’re sure to do on any vacation, it’s walk. A comfortable pair of packable shoes are absolutely essential when shopping for your next trip. Women can’t go wrong with the 55-percent-off Adidas Women's Cloudfoam Pure 2.0 Running Shoe or 50 percent off Chaco Women's Z2 Classic Sandals. Male shoppers will love the versatile 41-percent-off Merrell Men's Jungle Leather Slip-on Shoe or 51-percent-off Dockers Men’s Newpage Sporty Outdoor Sandals.

Be sure to check out these deals before the Prime Day Sale starts, and stay tuned for the actual savings event, which begins July 11.

