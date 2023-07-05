Travel Products Trends + Deals We Love Amazon Prime Day Deals Level Up Your Camping and Hiking Gear With 65 Early Prime Day Deals Up to 60% Off Deals from Coleman, Columbia, Osprey, and more start at just $12. By Taylor Fox Taylor Fox Taylor Fox is a Commerce Updates Writer at Travel + Leisure where she tests, researches, and writes about travel products. Taylor holds a Master’s in Geography and has been a writer and editor for over seven years. Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines Published on July 5, 2023 06:00AM EDT Share Tweet Pin Email In This Article View All In This Article Best Hiking Gear and Accessories Best Women’s Hiking Apparel Best Men’s Hiking Apparel Best Hiking Shoes Best Camping Gear and Accessories Best Camping Tents Best Camping Bedding We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Travel + Leisure / Madison Woiten Whether you’re going for a solo hike or planning a huge family camping trip, now is the best time of year to stock up on all your outdoor gear. That’s because the blowout sale of the year, Amazon Prime Day, officially begins July 11. But between us, you don’t have to wait to score major deals — we’re already seeing huge discounts (we’re talking up to 60 percent) on essential camping and hiking gear. With deals on camping tents, comfortable hiking shoes, GPS devices, and more, you won’t want to miss this sales event. We scoured Amazon for the best deals, and the top ones we found include Merrell hiking shoes for almost half off, plus a high-quality Coleman 2-person tent for just $25. And don’t forget an Osprey hiking daypack for 25 percent off. Without further ado, here are the 65 best sales on camping gear that you can buy now before the official Prime Day sale begins. Shoppers do not need to be Amazon Prime members in order to enjoy the sale, but you can sign up now for a free Amazon account to access the best deals. No Need to Wait for Prime Day — the Best Travel Accessories and Gear Are Now Up to 80% Off Best Hiking Deals Best Hiking Gear and Accessories Amazon Whether you’re a seasoned hiker or new to the trail, you can find everything you need to stay safe and have fun, on sale now. Consider this No. 1 best-selling hiking daypack while it’s 20 percent off or this highly rated headlamp for just $14. If you want to be absolutely sure you’re staying safe, invest in a Garmin Forerunner 245 Music, GPS Running Smartwatch that monitors your exertion levels, now under $200. Osprey Daylite Hiking Cinch Daypack, $42 (originally $55) LifeStraw Personal Water Filter, $18 (originally $20) Zomake Ultra Lightweight Hiking Backpack 20L, $14 (originally $21) Getasi Rechargeable Headlamp, $14 (originally $26) Waterfly Crossbody Sling Backpack Sling Bag, $24 (originally $30) Covacure Trekking Poles Collapsible Hiking Poles, $26 (originally $35) Garmin Forerunner 245 Music, GPS Running Smartwatch, $195 (originally $350) Igloo Proformance 1 Quart Water Jug, $15 (originally $22) Pike Trail Pocket Beach Blanket, $23 (originally $35) Monocular Telescope High Power 8x42 Scope, $35 with on-site coupon (originally $64) Frelaxy Dry Sack, $23 (originally $38) Best Women’s Hiking Apparel Amazon To be sure you’re staying cool, comfortable, and dry throughout your hikes, stock up on these high-quality hiking layers from top brands now. These 60-percent-off Carve Designs Women's Journey Twill Shorts are perfect for any summer hike while this sweat-wicking, UPF Columbia shirt will keep you cool and protected you from the sun on and off the trail for under $30. And right now, this 3-pack of sleeveless hiking tops is 47 percent off. Baleaf Women's Hiking Pants, $36 (originally $53) Icyzone Racerback Athletic Muscle Tank Tops, from $24 for 3-pack (originally $45) Columbia PFG Tidal Tee Ii Sun Protection Shirt, $28 (originally $40) Kari Traa Rose Half Zip Women's Baselayer Top, $65 (originally $120) Kari Traa Agnes Pants, $56 (originally $80) Carve Designs Women's Journey Twill Short, $25 (originally $62) The Gym People High Waisted Quick Dry Running Shorts, $25 (originally $27) The Gym People Womens' Sports Bra, $23 (originally $27) Wrangler Women's Long Sleeve Western Snap Work Shirt, $27 (originally $51) Jack Wolfskin Women's Go Hike Softshell, $35 (originally $120) Columbia Women’s Arcadia II Jacket, $57 (originally $90 Under Armour Women's Tech Short Sleeve V-neck, $18 (originally $25) Best Men’s Hiking Apparel Amazon You won’t have to worry about excess sweat or clothing that snags on local plant life with these high quality pieces — on sale now. Hikers in all weather conditions can’t go wrong with the 53 percent off Under Armour Men's Tech 2.0 Half Zip or 38-percent-off Columbia Men's Hike Jogger. Or grab the Pudolla quick-dry hiking shorts for only $28 — their lowest price in 30 days. Under Armour Men's Tech 2.0 Half Zip, $21 (originally $45) Columbia Men’s Washed Out Shorts, from $26 (originally $40) Pudolla Men's Hiking Cargo Shorts Quick Dry, $28 (originally $44) CQR Men's Flex Ripstop Tactical Pants, $45 (originally $80) ATG by Wrangler Men's Long Sleeve Hike to Fish Shirt, $33 (originally $54) Baleaf Men's Sun Protection Hoodie Shirt UPF 50+, $22 (originally $38) Under Armour Men's Specialist Henley 2.0, $38 (originally $80) Under Armour Men's Woven Vital Workout Pants, $31 (originally $40) Athlio 3 Pack Men's Long Sleeve Athletic Shirts, $49 (originally $80) Columbia Men's Hike Jogger, $40 (originally $65) Best Hiking Shoes Amazon When you’re setting off on a hike, whether it’s your local trail or a long-distance thru-hike, a quality pair of hiking shoes are absolutely essential. Men are sure to love the Hi-tec Yosemite WP Mid Waterproof Hiking Boots for Men, now less than $60, to keep them comfortable and supported all day long. Female hikers should be sure to get a pair of the well-loved Merrell Women's Moab 2 Vent Hiking Shoes that are lightweight and cushiony, on sale now for up to 49 percent off. Hi-tec Yosemite WP Mid Waterproof Hiking Boots for Men, $60 (originally $110) Hi-tec Altitude VI I WP Leather Waterproof Men's Hiking Boots, $80 (originally $120) Jack Wolfskin Men's Vojo 3 Texapore Low M Hiking Boot, $56 (originally $110) Xihalook Athletic Hiking Water Shoes Womens, $32 (originally $40) Adidas Men's Terrex Agravic Trail Running Shoes Hiking, $54 (originally $80) Merrell Women's Moab 2 Vent Hiking Shoe, $56 (originally $110) Columbia Women's Newton Ridge Lightweight Waterproof Shoe Hiking Boot, $60 (originally $100) Columbia Women's Crestwood Mid Waterproof Hiking Shoe, $68 (originally $100) Best Camping Deals Best Camping Gear and Accessories Amazon Whether you’re a nature lover who thoroughly enjoys camping, or someone who leans more toward the glamping lifestyle, we’ve gathered some of the best deals on camping gear and accessories to ensure you have a great trip. Campers can set up their sleeping area in record time using this $43 Flextailgear Portable Air Pump. Elevate your dining experience with this four-person Camping Mess Kit that’s 20 percent off, made of stainless steel. Don’t forget to relax after a long day of hiking and adventuring using the this Coleman camping chair, on sale for just $20. Coleman Broadband Red Mesh Camping Chair, $20 (originally $25) Flextailgear Portable Air Pump, $43 with on-site coupon (originally $47) Kelty Lowdown Camping Chair, $60 (originally $80) Cascade Mountain Tech Camp Chair, $60 (originally $75) Case XX WR Pocket Knife, $69 (originally $95) Igloo 70 Qt Premium Trailmate Wheeled Rolling Cooler, $200 (originally $280) Zulay Marshmallow Roasting Sticks, $12 (originally $15) Walkie Talkies Three Pack, $55 (originally $75) Camping Mess Kit, $40 (originally $49) Best Camping Tents Amazon A high-quality tent can make or break your camping experience. Shoppers should prioritize rain and windproof tents while making sure that there is plenty of ventilation and doors for easy access. Families are sure to love the 53-percent-off Coleman 8-person camping tent, with options suitable for up to 8 people. Minimalists and solo-campers, on the other hand, can’t go wrong with the $25 Coleman 2-person Sundome Tent, a steal at 58 percent off. Core Tents for Family Camping, $109 (originally $150) Core 9 Person Instant Cabin Tent, $220 (originally $250) Coleman Camping Tent with Instant Setup, $220 (originally $350) Kenfor Outdoor 2-3-4 Person Tents for Camping, $70 with on-site coupon (originally $110) Camping Sundome Tent 2 Person, $25 (originally $60) Coleman Evanston Screened Camping Tent, $137 (originally $290) Portal 8 Person Family Camping Tent with Screen Porch, $185 with on-site coupon (originally $260) Best Camping Bedding Amazon To guarantee you have a great weekend (or week) of camping, you absolutely must invest in some high-quality bedding. From thick and cushiony sleeping pads like the 34-percent-off Wannts Ultralight Inflatable Sleeping Pad for Camping to elevated cots like the 22-percent-off Coleman Trailhead II Cot to keep you sound asleep so you can wake up refreshed and ready to tackle the day. And while you’re at it, pick up Amazon’s No. 1 best-selling sleeping bag that’s half off right now. Oaskys Camping Sleeping Bag, $20 (originally $40) Losthorizon Airsoft 4.5-inch Thick Self Inflating Sleeping Pad, $140 with on-site coupon (originally $160) Wise Owl Outfitters Camping Pillow, $20 with on-site coupon (originally $25) EverSnug Large Waterproof Outdoor Blanket, $30 (originally $42) Wannts Ultralight Inflatable Sleeping Pad for Camping, $33 (originally $50) Tuphen Self Inflating Sleeping Pad, $56 with on-site coupon (originally $69) Coleman Trailhead II Cot, $47 (originally $60) Hikenture Camping Pillow with Removable Cover, $20 (originally $26) Be sure to check out these deals before the Prime Day Sale starts, and stay tuned for the actual savings event, which begins July 11. Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! 