Level Up Your Camping and Hiking Gear With 65 Early Prime Day Deals Up to 60% Off

Deals from Coleman, Columbia, Osprey, and more start at just $12.

By
Taylor Fox
Taylor Fox, Commerce Updates Writer at Travel + Leisure
Taylor Fox
Published on July 5, 2023 06:00AM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services.

PD Early Deal Roundup: Best Hiking and Camping Gear
Photo:

Travel + Leisure / Madison Woiten

Whether you’re going for a solo hike or planning a huge family camping trip, now is the best time of year to stock up on all your outdoor gear. That’s because the blowout sale of the year, Amazon Prime Day, officially begins July 11. But between us, you don’t have to wait to score major deals — we’re already seeing huge discounts (we’re talking up to 60 percent) on essential camping and hiking gear. With deals on camping tents, comfortable hiking shoes, GPS devices, and more, you won’t want to miss this sales event.

We scoured Amazon for the best deals, and the top ones we found include Merrell hiking shoes for almost half off, plus a high-quality Coleman 2-person tent for just $25. And don’t forget an Osprey hiking daypack for 25 percent off. Without further ado, here are the 65 best sales on camping gear that you can buy now before the official Prime Day sale begins. Shoppers do not need to be Amazon Prime members in order to enjoy the sale, but you can sign up now for a free Amazon account to access the best deals.

Best Hiking Deals

Best Hiking Gear and Accessories 

WATERFLY Crossbody Sling Backpack Sling Bag Travel Hiking Chest Bag Daypack

Amazon

Whether you’re a seasoned hiker or new to the trail, you can find everything you need to stay safe and have fun, on sale now. Consider this No. 1 best-selling hiking daypack while it’s 20 percent off or this highly rated headlamp for just $14. If you want to be absolutely sure you’re staying safe, invest in a Garmin Forerunner 245 Music, GPS Running Smartwatch that monitors your exertion levels, now under $200.

Best Women’s Hiking Apparel

Amazon icyzone Women's Racerback High Neck Workout Athletic Yoga Muscle Tank Tops

Amazon

To be sure you’re staying cool, comfortable, and dry throughout your hikes, stock up on these high-quality hiking layers from top brands now. These 60-percent-off Carve Designs Women's Journey Twill Shorts are perfect for any summer hike while this sweat-wicking, UPF Columbia shirt will keep you cool and protected you from the sun on and off the trail for under $30. And right now, this 3-pack of sleeveless hiking tops is 47 percent off.

Best Men’s Hiking Apparel 

Amazon Pudolla Men's Hiking Cargo Shorts Quick Dry Outdoor Travel Shorts

Amazon

You won’t have to worry about excess sweat or clothing that snags on local plant life with these high quality pieces — on sale now. Hikers in all weather conditions can’t go wrong with the 53 percent off Under Armour Men's Tech 2.0 Half Zip or 38-percent-off Columbia Men's Hike Jogger. Or grab the Pudolla quick-dry hiking shorts for only $28 — their lowest price in 30 days.

Best Hiking Shoes

Merrell Women's Moab 2 Vent Hiking Shoe

Amazon

When you’re setting off on a hike, whether it’s your local trail or a long-distance thru-hike, a quality pair of hiking shoes are absolutely essential. Men are sure to love the Hi-tec Yosemite WP Mid Waterproof Hiking Boots for Men, now less than $60, to keep them comfortable and supported all day long. Female hikers should be sure to get a pair of the well-loved Merrell Women's Moab 2 Vent Hiking Shoes that are lightweight and cushiony, on sale now for up to 49 percent off.

Best Camping Deals

Best Camping Gear and Accessories 

Igloo-70-qt-premium-trailmate-wheeled-rolling-cooler

Amazon

Whether you’re a nature lover who thoroughly enjoys camping, or someone who leans more toward the glamping lifestyle, we’ve gathered some of the best deals on camping gear and accessories to ensure you have a great trip. Campers can set up their sleeping area in record time using this $43 Flextailgear Portable Air Pump. Elevate your dining experience with this four-person Camping Mess Kit that’s 20 percent off, made of stainless steel. Don’t forget to relax after a long day of hiking and adventuring using the this Coleman camping chair, on sale for just $20. 

Best Camping Tents 

Amazon PD Coleman Camping Tent

Amazon

A high-quality tent can make or break your camping experience. Shoppers should prioritize rain and windproof tents while making sure that there is plenty of ventilation and doors for easy access. Families are sure to love the 53-percent-off Coleman 8-person camping tent, with options suitable for up to 8 people. Minimalists and solo-campers, on the other hand, can’t go wrong with the $25 Coleman 2-person Sundome Tent, a steal at 58 percent off.

Best Camping Bedding

oaskys Camping Sleeping Bag

Amazon

To guarantee you have a great weekend (or week) of camping, you absolutely must invest in some high-quality bedding. From thick and cushiony sleeping pads like the 34-percent-off Wannts Ultralight Inflatable Sleeping Pad for Camping to elevated cots like the 22-percent-off Coleman Trailhead II Cot to keep you sound asleep so you can wake up refreshed and ready to tackle the day. And while you’re at it, pick up Amazon’s No. 1 best-selling sleeping bag that’s half off right now.

Be sure to check out these deals before the Prime Day Sale starts, and stay tuned for the actual savings event, which begins July 11. 

