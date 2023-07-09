Apple AirPods, AirTags, and MacBooks Are the First Major Tech Deals We're Spotting for Prime Day

My love of Apple products runs deep. It all dates back to June 2007, just as I graduated college, when the first iPhone ever came out and was the hot tech item. I was flush with graduation cash, and it was the only gift I wanted for myself. Fast-forward to the present, and my Apple products come in handy on the daily for my work as a travel writer, keeping me connected when I’m on the go.

But let's face it, folks — though we love it, Apple ain't cheap. I still have to save up to purchase iPhones, headphones, iPads, and accessories from the brand, so anytime there's a sale, I'm all about it.

And luckily for you and for me, many Apple products are currently on secret sale this weekend thanks to some early Amazon Prime Day deals that have trickled out just before the huge savings event this July 11-12. If you want to save big on everything from AirTags to AirPods and more (we’re talking up to 43 percent off), then right this way. Here are some of the best Apple product sale items you can snag right now.

Apple AirPods ​(3rd Generation) Wireless Earbuds

Before upgrading to the AirPods Pros, the AirPods accompanied me worldwide, from the Grand Canyon to Grand Cayman. I had the first and second Generations of the AirPods, and Apple's currently on the supercharged third Generation.

Part of the Apple sale happening this weekend, this third-generation AirPods has an updated, sleeker design with a shorter stem. They also promise sound upgrades, including spatial audio, an enriched auditory experience with better sound depth and precision. These AirPods also have longer battery life than ever, which can last up to six hours — about the time it takes to cross Switzerland by train from Geneva to Scuol, in fact.

Also available on the AirPods Pro, a feature I like about the AirPods is the announcing notifications. This feature allows Siri to read your alerts from Messages, Reminders, Calendars, calls, and any apps that use the technology. This is helpful when traveling, so I know whether or not I need to pick up my phone to pay attention to something essential or time-sensitive.

Apple's lightweight wireless headphones are also resistant to sweat and water, something I can attest to because I regularly worked out with my pairs at home and on the road.

Apple AirTag 4-Pack

You've probably seen countless stories about weary travelers using Apple's handy AirTags to track and retrieve their lost luggage. For this reason alone, I like to have a bunch of these tracking accessories lying around, and lucky for all of us, the 4-pack is currently $10 off. You can also buy a single AirTag should you find you need one, though the 4-pack is a better deal.

As a frequent traveler, I find myself attaching them to almost everything that matters most to me, which includes everything from my keys and wallet to the less expected ones. Case in point: I attached one to my dog's harness at a beautiful stone farmhouse in Occitanie, France. I allowed him to roam the multi-acre property and surrounding vineyard off his everyday leash. Having the AirTag attached to him gave me a piece of mind that I could keep an eye on and track his every move, even while relaxing on a lounge chair.

Tapping into the Find My network to securely and privately track your stuff, AirTags are so handy because they are lightweight and straightforward to set up. You just need to place the AirTag close to your iPhone, and voila — it magically connects and instantly asks you what you want to name the specific AirTag and even apply an icon to it so you can quickly locate it in the Find any app. Bonus: The device is partially water- and dust-resistant, which has been helpful for the one I attached to my e-Mountain Bike.

Apple EarPods Headphones

If you're like me and you swear by your Apple AirPods Pro, you might be thinking — why would I need Apple's old school, wired headphones with a 3.5mm plug? There are many reasons, but first and foremost, because of connectivity issues. While technology is certainly improving, and many airplanes (like Virgin's new A330neo) have Bluetooth audio built into each passenger's seat, I find them handy for many older planes where you need to wire in to enjoy a movie or for museum audio guides so that I can wire into my headset.

Because of the wire, I also like looping them through a belt loop to have them handy on a day of walking should a quick work-related call arise and need my attention. I love my AirPods — don't get me wrong — but there's always low-grade anxiety attached to keeping them outside their case in a jeans pocket since they're easier to lose.

Apple's EarPods Headphones with a 3.5mm Plug have a unique built-in remote to control media playback and volume, not to mention seamlessly pick up and end calls. The now-iconic earbud shape from Apple fits in the ear so well, with suitable enough quality audio for a walk-and-talk. Call it nostalgia (or better yet, the fact that GenZ is making wired headphones cool again), but I always need a pair of these in my travel bag. Not to mention, they’re the biggest savings in the bunch at 43 percent off.

Apple iPad

The iPad has become a travel and productivity staple, offering the convenience of bringing along all your favorite media like music, movies, and TV shows. The iPad's sleek design and gorgeous 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display make it a standout as a tablet. The upgraded Wi-Fi 6 is a nice feature of the latest iPad. Apple claims it gives you faster access to your files, uploads, and downloads and is better for streaming—all a reason it's quickly become a popular travel companion to many like myself.

My husband owns an iPad, so I generally benefit from it as a traveler. We use it to watch movies or download TV shows on longer flights regularly. We typically use a Bluetooth headphone splitter which conveniently lets us watch the same iPad together, something I highly recommend couples invest in so you can keep up with the latest episodes of their favorite shows together.

Since we sometimes shoot photos on a DSLR, on our trips together, my husband and I will regularly use the iPad to select photos and then edit and share those photos on social apps like Instagram. With our DSLR camera, we can quickly share the images to the iPad over Wi-Fi.

Another great feature is the Apple Pencil, which can quickly scribble down the server's recommendations on places to visit that day at breakfast when you've landed in a new locale.

You can generally save on Apple products by buying the previous generation of a specific model like the iPad. In the case of this epic Amazon sale, the most up-to-date 10th Generation iPad is on sale for $400 (an 11 percent savings), but you can also snag the 9th Generation iPad for even more significant savings at $279 (a 15 percent savings). Both come with plenty of storage and 64GB or 256GB options, and the latest generation comes in many vibrant colors, including yellow, blue, pink, and classic silver.

Apple Watch

I’ve been slow to embrace the look of smart watches, but I always enjoy the perks of one by proxy. That’s because my husband owns and wears one every day, and any time we travel together, I’m always amazed at just how much easier it makes getting around a new city. Trust me, if you’re a frequent traveler, having the step-by-step walking direction notification ping on the watch is a helpful way to ensure you get where you need to go without spending too much time looking at your phone so you can take it all in.

The latest generation, Apple’s Series 8 watch, is currently $20 off and loaded with features my hubby likes, like the fact that it’s waterproof and can regularly be worn in a pool or the ocean, within reason. Some models can even accompany you on a scuba diving adventure. The biggest savings I found is on this Apple Watch SE 2nd generation, which is 20 percent off.

The Apple watch has many other travel-centric perks, like letting you display your airline ticket QR code for flights, paying for Starbucks, or getting a notification when your Uber pulls up. Other popular features of the watch include its activity tracker, which we’ve used to count our steps on long walking days in Mexico City and Paris, plus a sleep monitor — which comes in handy especially when you’re jumping time zones.

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds

True story: I once made it all the way to Newark Airport and realized I had forgotten my AirPods (the non- "Pro") version at home. Not wanting to be without the ability to listen to music or take an in-ear phone call while on the ground, I took it as a sign that it was finally time to upgrade to the Pro — and boy, am I glad I did. While my trusty AirPods were a great companion for many years, the newer AirPods Pro model has been a game changer for me, mainly because I travel so much. I love that I can switch on the noise canceling feature and drown out the sounds of airplane engines, children crying, or even a chatty seatmate.

Currently $20 off, Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds promise even better (2X) more active noise canceling than the previous model. I also like that there's a feature that allows me to quickly toggle them to Transparency Mode, so I can hear the noise around me when a flight attendant comes by to take drink orders on a plane without the need to pop them out of my ears.

Additional features I love include the Touch control that allows for media playback and volume adjustments with just a tap or swipe directly on the stem of the AirPod. I find it an effortless way to adjust the volume so I can blast "Padam Padam" or experience a more chill moment of meditation on Headspace.

Another thing I appreciate about these babies is the MagSafe wireless charging case, which I regularly throw on my nightstand charging mat overnight so they're always juiced up. When I travel, I can wire-charge them or use a portable wireless charger with them. Lately, I've been traveling with STM's ChargeTree Swing, which folds up nicely and allows you to conveniently charge an iPhone, AirPods Pro, and Apple Watch simultaneously on the same device.

Apple 2020 MacBook Air Laptop

Last but not least, travelers can even find the ultra lightweight MacBook Air laptop on rare sale for 13 percent off. This top-of-the-line computer is known for its all-day battery life (it can run up to 18 hours on a charge), a super clear 13.3-inch screen, and 8GB of memory, plus speedy load times. This is one deal you’re not going to want to miss, whether you’re a digital nomad or just need a new personal home computer.

