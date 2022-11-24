I Credit My Sleek, Shiny Hair to the Dyson Hair Dryer Five-star Hotels Love — Here’s How to Get It for 20% Off

I used to think the hallmark of a fancy hotel was a bathrobe. But the more I travel — and I hit the road a lot as a travel writer — the more I think it’s a Dyson. I’m not talking about the best-selling vacuum, but rather the Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer. I like to call it the Tesla of hair dryers because it’s sleeker, faster, and safer than traditional hair dryers.

I got to use the Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer while visiting five-star properties like Hotel Fauchon in Paris, Kimpton Maa-Lai in Bangkok, and The Green O in Montana. What did all of these high-end properties have in common despite being located on different continents? Their bathrooms all boasted the hair gods’ gift to mankind.

The downside to this amazing hair dryer? A high-quality, salon-level beauty tool typically comes with a high price tag. And while Dyson hair dryers never go on sale, right now, Dyson loyalists who own a product from the brand (it has to be registered) can currently save 20 percent on this hair dryer through Dyson’s Owner Rewards promotion. This deal is running through December 10 and allows each shopper a total savings of $86 — a rarity when it comes to Dyson.

To buy: nordstrom.com, dyson.com, sephora.com, and ulta.com, $344 with code (originally $429)

Recently, after years of contemplating investing in this dryer, I finally got the Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer. While it is pricey, at $50 for a blowout, this hair dryer pretty much pays for itself in a month or two, if you get blowouts weekly. And if you’re like I was before I first used one, skeptical, you’re probably asking what the difference is between the Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer and a $30 option.

Besides the Dyson looking cooler — it’s more compact and it’s not made of cheap plastic — it boasts state-of-the-art technology. For example, it employs an air multiplier effect that means three times as much air hits your hair. With my old hair dryer, it would take about 12 minutes to dry my hair. With the Dyson, I’m out of the bathroom in five minutes. Saving seven minutes a day may not seem like much, but if you blow dry your hair five days a week, it adds up to a savings of 28 hours per year!



What makes it so cool is that the Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer has “intelligent heat control.” This mechanism measures the temperature of the air coming out of the dryer more than 40 times per second. If the air gets too hot, it will cool itself back down. With other hair dryers that didn’t have this feature, I did serious damage to my hair. These days, I don’t fry my hair, I dry my hair.

The Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer is also easy to customize. It has three speed settings and four heat settings including a cold setting so you can lock in the look. The “look” I always get with this blow dryer is sleek and shiny, even when I don’t use any product. In fact, Dyson promises your hair will be 75 percent smoother, 132 percent shinier, and you’ll have 61 percent fewer flyaways. I don’t know if those numbers are accurate. I just know that I’m happy with what I see in the mirror and feel with my hands.

Yes, it’s pricey, but it does come with a chic storage case and several attachments that offer different finishes. Whether your hair is curly or stick straight, you can achieve your hair goals. Since the attachments are magnetic, they attach easily and more importantly, they don’t fall off mid-dry. I don’t feel like I’m using a clunky old hair dryer. I feel like I’m using something the Jetsons would use.

Many reviewers complimented how quiet the dryer is, with one saying “low noise and gentle treatment of my hair makes this device worth every penny.” According to the brand, the sound level of their Supersonic Hair Dryer is 77dBA, which is much quieter in comparison to the 85-95 dBA range of most hair dryers you can find out there. What’s more, according to Travel + Leisure testers, it’s the quietest of the best travel hair dryers.



Because it’s less than 2 pounds and designed without a barrel, the Dyson Supersonic hair dryer is a great option for travel since it doesn’t take up much space or weigh your suitcase down. With the non-retractable 9-foot-long cord, it isn’t exactly carry-on friendly. However, if I’m going on road trips or longer trips where I intend to check a bag, I’ll bring it.

If you’ve also been waiting for this blow dryer to go on sale, trust us, you’re going to be waiting a long time. If you’re already a Dyson owner with an air purifier, vacuum, or even the Dyson Airwrap in your rotation, you’ll want to take advantage of this 20 percent off deal for loyal fans and snap up the Dyson Supersonic hair dryer ASAP.

At the time of publishing, the price started at $344.



