This Hot Springs Resort in the Colorado Mountains Now Has 32 Pools, Private Soaking Tubs, and Cold Plunges With a Gorgeous View

Durango Hot Springs Resort & Spa underwent a $14 million transformation.

Evie Carrick
Published on September 8, 2023
Cole Davis/Courtesy of Durango Hot Springs

Long before there were developed pools, entry fees, and locker rooms, the natural hot water that bubbled out of the Earth at the present-day site of Durango Hot Springs Resort & Spa was enjoyed by the ancient Puebloans who lived west of the springs between 1000 and 1200 AD. Starting in the 1700s, the Ute Nation and other Indigenous peoples passed through the valley to hunt — enjoying the hot water set in Colorado’s pristine Animas Valley.

At present, hundreds of years and a handful of owners later, people are still traveling to Colorado to enjoy the hot water. There are 41 pools to choose from, including two cold plunges and a Japanese-inspired meditation garden with private soaking tubs. The present-day Durango Hot Springs is still fed by those same natural springs, only now, the water is funneled into pools that suit everyone from solo travelers looking for healing to families with young children. 

Pools and signs at Durango Hot Springs

Courtesy of Durango Hot Springs

Thanks to a $14 million renovation, the resort, formerly known as Trimble Hot Springs, is able to accommodate more people than ever before.

Durango Hot Springs is part of the popular Colorado Historic Hot Springs Loop, and sits just 15 minutes north of Durango, Colorado. The mountain town is also the starting point for the Durango & Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad, a wildly scenic train journey that passes directly by the springs.

A couple in a Ofuro Tub at Durango Hot Springs

Courtesy of Durango Hot Springs

Of the 41 total pools, 32 are hot, mineral pools. And of those 32 pools, eight are designed for families and set alongside the main swimming pool. The other 24 pools are for adults only and include five, private Japanese-style ofuro tubs that are made from cedar and can be adjusted to the guest’s preferred temperature. There are also two cold plunges.

The hot pools are between 99 and 112 degrees and have 32 minerals, including magnesium, calcium, lithium, and iron. Hot springs are widely considered to have benefits that can increase well-being, including circulation, mental health, pain relief, and skin health. In fact, Durango Hot Springs is the first and only hot spring in the world to infuse its water with tiny bubbles of pure oxygen that can penetrate the dermis of the skin to help with skin disorders and scarring. The oxygen bubbles, which are also antimicrobial, keep the water clean and clear without the use of chemicals. 

The main pool at Durango Hot Springs at nighttime

Courtesy of Durango Hot Springs

When visitors need a break from soaking, they can walk barefoot on the reflexology walking path, take a moment in the botanic garden, or stand under the rain tower. There is also a full-service day spa on the property. (For reference, a 2.5-hour adult soak is $39.)

Durango Hot Springs is open daily from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. and requires reservations. To learn more, visit durangohotspringsresortandspa.com.

