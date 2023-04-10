Every Duffel and Weekender Bag We've Tested

How We Test Duffels and Weekenders

We test duffels and weekenders for four main attributes — capacity, design, portability, and durability. Before we begin a test, we consult experts in the luggage space to get their input on what makes an ideal bag. We'll also survey the T+L editors to get their take as our editors are constantly monitoring the latest and greatest in the luggage space. With all this intel in mind, we'll then conduct internet research to find the top bags available to buy at the moment, and purchase them for testing.

During testing, we follow a rigorous and consistent methodology to make sure that all products, regardless of brand, price point, or style, are evaluated fairly. We start by inspecting the bag for surface-level observations, such as any useful features that stand out, the style and aesthetic, and more. Then, we weigh and measure each bag to make sure the specs on the purchasing site are what you can actually expect. Next, we pack each bag with items you would need on a trip to test capacity: clothing, shoes, toiletries, cosmetics, and other essentials. Each bag is packed with the same types of items as a control variable of what we're able to fit. (In other words, we've ordered upwards of 50 of the same T-shirts, jeans, and other essentials.) We then evaluate how easy they are to carry — are the straps comfortable and well-placed? How long could you tote this around on a trip before it would become too heavy or cumbersome? Lastly, we test their durability by throwing them off of high surfaces and tossing them around. (While these softsided bags don't usually offer as much protection for your valuables inside as, say, a hardshell suitcase, we also want to check how well the bag itself holds up to wear and tear.)

Finally, we analyze all insights and data from each test to recommend the best products for your trip. Only when we decide we really love a product (and that it offers value for your money) do we recommend it to you.