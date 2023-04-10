Every Duffel and Weekender Bag We've Tested

Duffel bag test group shot

We're constantly testing luggage in our New York City lab and out on our trips to find the right options for your travels; and sometimes, the right option is a softsided duffel or weekender bag instead of a bulkier suitcase. 

Below you'll find ratings and specs of every duffel bag and weekender bag we've tested. Within each category, they're sorted from our highest rated to the lowest.

Duffel Bags
Rolling Duffel Bags
Weekender Bags
T+L Testing, By the Numbers


Bags Tested to Date: 85

Brands Tested: Away, Baboon to the Moon, Beis, Bellroy, Briggs & Riley, Calpak, Canway, Caraa, Carhartt, Cuyana, Dagne Dover, Dakine, Dare to Roam, Delsey Paris, Eagle Creek, eBags, Eddie Bauer, Gonex, Herschel, High Sierra, HYC00, J.Crew, Kipling, L.L.Bean, Land's End, Leatherology, Lipault, Lo & Sons, Made by Design, Madewell, Mark & Graham, Modoker, Monos, MZ Wallace, Narwey, OGIO, Oiwas, Olympia, Osprey, Paravel, Patagonia, Peak Design, Rains, REI, Rockland, S-Zone, Samsonite, Ted Baker, The North Face, Thule, Travelers Club, TravelPro, Tumi, Vera Bradley, Wrangler, Yeti

Price Range: $12 to $1,050

Be sure to check back, as we'll update this page as we test more.

Duffel Bags

The 7 Best Duffel Bags of 2023, Tested and Reviewed

Duffel Bag

Kipling Bori Duffle Bag

4.8
Kipling Bori Duffle Bag

Kipling
Our Ratings
  • Capacity
    5/5
  • Design
    5/5
  • Maneuverability
    5/5
  • Durability
    5/5
  • Value
    4/5
Price $129
Weight 2.01 pounds
Dimensions 28 x 13.5 x 11.5 inches

Duffel Bag

Gonex Canvas Duffle Bag

4.6
Gonex Canvas Duffle Bag

Amazon
Our Ratings
  • Capacity
    4.5/5
  • Design
    4.5/5
  • Maneuverability
    4.5/5
  • Durability
    5/5
  • Value
    4.5/5
Price $56
Weight 2.86 pounds
Dimensions 20.8 x 9.8 x 11.8 inches

Duffel Bag

Yeti Crossroads 60L Duffel

4.5
Yeti Crossroads 60L Duffel

Amazon
Our Ratings
  • Capacity
    5/5
  • Design
    5/5
  • Maneuverability
    3.5/5
  • Durability
    5/5
  • Value
    4.5/5
Price $250
Weight 4.3 pounds
Dimensions 24.0 x 12.5 x 12.5 inches

Duffel Bag

Eagle Creek No Matter What Duffel Travel Bag

Eagle Creek No Matter What Duffel Travel Bag

Amazon
Price $99
Weight 2.6 pounds
Dimensions 30 x 15 x 14 inches

Duffel Bag

Patagonia Black Hole 40L Duffle Bag

4.4
Patagonia Black Hole 40L Duffle Bag

Patagonia

Our Ratings
  • Capacity
    4/5
  • Design
    4/5
  • Maneuverability
    4.5/5
  • Durability
    5/5
  • Value
    4/5
Price $159
Weight 2.08 pounds
Dimensions 21 x 13.7 x 10.6 inches

Duffel Bag

Eagle Creek Expanse Hauler Pack

4.3
Eagle Creek Expanse Hauler Pack

Eagle Creek
Our Ratings
  • Capacity
    3.5/5
  • Design
    3.5/5
  • Maneuverability
    5/5
  • Durability
    4.5/5
  • Value
    4/5
Price $160
Weight 2 pounds
Dimensions 22.05 x 13.98 x 9.06 inches

Duffel Bag

Thule Chasm Sport Duffel Bag

4.3
Thule Chasm Sport Duffel Bag

Amazon
Our Ratings
  • Capacity
    4/5
  • Design
    4/5
  • Maneuverability
    4/5
  • Durability
    5/5
  • Value
    4/5
Price $147
Weight 4.8 pounds
Dimensions  29 x 17 x 13 inches

Duffel Bag

Dagne Dover Landon Carryall Bag

4.2
Dagne Dover Landon Carryall Bag

Nordstrom
Our Ratings
  • Capacity
    5/5
  • Design
    5/5
  • Maneuverability
    4/5
  • Durability
    3.8/5
  • Value
    3.5/5
Price $125
Weight 1.2 pounds
Dimensions 9 x 4.75 x 6.25 inches

Duffel Bag

Lo & Sons The Catalina Deluxe Weekender

4.4
Lo &amp; Sons The Catalina Deluxe Weekender

Lo & Sons

Our Ratings
  • Capacity
    5/5
  • Design
    3.9/5
  • Portability
    4/5
  • Durability
    4.1/5
  • Value
    3.5/5
Price $215
Weight 2.6 pounds
Dimensions 8.5 x 18 x 16 inches

Duffel Bag

The North Face Base Camp Medium Duffel Bag

3.8
The North Face Base Camp Medium Duffel Bag

The North Face
Our Ratings
  • Design
    3.5/5
  • Maneuverability
    3.5/5
  • Durability
    5/5
  • Value
    3/5
Price $149
Weight 3.9 pounds
Dimensions 14 x 25 x 14 inches

Duffel Bag

L.L.Bean Medium Adventure Rolling Duffle Bag

3.5
best rolling duffle bags
Courtesy of L.L. Bean
Our Ratings
  • Maneuverability
    3/5
  • Durability
    4/5
  • Value
    3.5/5
Price $139
Weight 6.7 pounds
Dimensions 9 x 23 x 12 inches

Duffel Bag

Tumi Double Expansion Travel Satchel

3.5
Tumi Double Expansion Travel Satchel

Tumi
Our Ratings
  • Design
    3.5/5
  • Maneuverability
    3/5
  • Durability
    4/5
  • Value
    3.5/5
Price $550
Weight 3.5 pounds
Dimensions 11.5 X 18.5 X 9.0 inches

Duffel Bag

Samsonite Tote-A-Ton Duffel Bag

3.4
Samsonite Tote-A-Ton Duffel Bag

Samsonite
Our Ratings
  • Design
    4/5
  • Maneuverability
    2.5/5
  • Durability
    3/5
  • Value
    4/5
Price $42
Weight 1 pound
Dimensions 33 × 17 × 11.5 inches

Duffel Bag

Cuyana Leather Triple Zipper Weekender

3.4
Cuyana Leather Triple Zipper Weekender

Cuyana
Our Ratings
  • Maneuverability
    4/5
  • Durability
    4/5
  • Value
    3/5
Price $548
Weight 4.3 pounds
Dimensions 13 x 20.5 x 7 inches

Duffel Bag

Baboon to the Moon Go-Bag Big

3.4
Baboon to the Moon Go-Bag Big

Baboon to the Moon
Our Ratings
  • Maneuverability
    2/5
  • Durability
    5/5
  • Value
    3/5
Price $229
Weight 4 pounds
Dimensions 12.5 x 21.5 x 14 inches

Duffel Bag

Modoker Convertible Garment Bag

3.4
modoker-convertible-garment-bag-at-walmart

Amazon
Our Ratings
  • Maneuverability
    4/5
  • Durability
    4/5
  • Value
    3/5
Price $55
Weight 2.5 pounds
Dimensions 22.8 x 11 x 11.8 inches

Duffel Bag

Carhartt Trade Series 2-in-1 Packable Duffel

3.2
Carhartt Trade Series 2-in-1 Packable Duffel

Amazon
Our Ratings
  • Design
    2/5
  • Maneuverability
    1.8/5
  • Durability
    4/5
  • Value
    5/5
Price $39
Weight 11.2 ounces
Dimensions 11 x 21.5 x 11 inches

Duffel Bag

Away The Everywhere Bag

3.2
Away The Everywhere Bag

Away
Our Ratings
  • Maneuverability
    3.5/5
  • Durability
    3/5
  • Value
    2/5
Price $195
Weight 2.75 pounds
Dimensions 16.3 x 10.2 x 7.3 inches

Duffel Bag

Rains Duffle Bag

3
Rains Duffel Bag

Rains
Our Ratings
  • Design
    3.5/5
  • Maneuverability
    3/5
  • Durability
    2.5/5
Price $170
Weight 42.2 ounces
Dimensions 13.4 x 24.4 x 13.4 inches

Duffel Bag

Leatherology Kessler Medium Duffle

2.8
Leatherology Kessler Medium Duffle

Leatherology
Our Ratings
  • Maneuverability
    2.8/5
  • Durability
    3/5
  • Value
    2.5/5
Price $360
Weight 3.53 pounds
Dimensions 22.25 x 10 x 13.5 inches

Duffel Bag

Herschel Sutton Duffle Bag

duffel bag

Herschel
Our Ratings
  • Design
    2.5/5
  • Maneuverability
    3/5
  • Durability
    2.5/5
  • Value
    3/5
Price $70
Weight 1.1 pounds
Dimensions 10.25 x 20.25 x 10.25 inches

Duffel Bag

Olympia U.S.A. 8 Pocket 22 Inch Rolling Duffel Bag

2.8
Olympia U.S.A. 8 Pocket 22 Inch Rolling Duffel Bag

Amazon
Our Ratings
  • Maneuverability
    3/5
  • Durability
    2/5
  • Value
    3/5
Price $53
Weight  5.1 pounds
Dimensions 12 x 12 x 22 inches

Duffel Bag

YETI Panga Series Airtight Waterproof Submersible Bag

2.8
Yeti Panga Waterproof Duffle

Amazon
Our Ratings
  • Maneuverability
    2.5/5
  • Durability
    4.5/5
  • Value
    2/5
Price $300
Weight 5.2 pounds
Dimensions 23.5 x 14 x 10 inches

Duffel Bag

Paravel Fold-Up Bag

2.8
Paravel Foldable Travel Duffle Bag

Amazon
Our Ratings
  • Design
    3/5
  • Maneuverability
    4/5
  • Durability
    1.5/5
  • Value
    2.5/5
Price $75
Weight 1 pound
Dimensions 18 x 11.5 x 11 inches

Duffel Bag

Made By Design Duffel Bag

2.4
Made By Design 26L Duffel Bag

Target
Our Ratings
  • Design
    2.5/5
  • Maneuverability
    4/5
  • Durability
    1/5
  • Value
    2/5
Price $49
Weight 1.76 pounds
Dimensions 15.7 x 14.2 x 7.1 inches

Rolling Duffel Bags

The 12 Best Rolling Duffel Bags of 2023, Tested and Reviewed

Rolling Duffel Bag

Patagonia Black Hole Wheeled Duffel Bag 100L

4
Patagonia Black Hole Wheeled Duffel Bag

Backcountry
Our Ratings
  • Capacity
    5/5
  • Design
    3/5
  • Maneuverability
    3/5
  • Durability
    5/5
  • Value
    4/5
Price $419
Weight 9.5 pounds
Dimensions 32.6 x 16 x 13.7 inches

Rolling Duffel Bag

Samsonite Just Right Weekend Wheeled Duffel

4.9
Samsonite Just Right Weekend Wheeled Duffel

Samsonite 
Our Ratings
  • Capacity
    4.5/5
  • Maneuverability
    5/5
  • Durability
    5/5
  • Value
    5/5
Price $220
Weight 4.81 pounds
Dimensions 22 × 12 × 11.75 inches

Rolling Duffel Bag

eBags Mother Lode Checked Rolling Duffel

4.8
eBags Mother Lode 29-Inch Checked Rolling Duffel

eBags
Our Ratings
  • Capacity
    5/5
  • Design
    4.5/5
  • Maneuverability
    4.8/5
  • Durability
    5/5
  • Value
    4.7/5
Price $230
Weight 12 pounds
Dimensions 29 × 17 × 15 inches

Rolling Duffel Bag

Gonex Rolling Duffle Bag with Wheels

4.8
Gonex Rolling Duffle Bag with Wheels 100L

Amazon
Our Ratings
  • Capacity
    4.5/5
  • Design
    5/5
  • Maneuverability
    4.5/5
  • Durability
    5/5
  • Value
    5/5
Price $157
Weight 11.35 pounds
Dimensions 15.94 x 14.96 x 33.46 inches

Rolling Duffel Bag

OGIO Terminal Travel Bag

4.8
Ogio Terminal Travel Bag

Ogio
Our Ratings
  • Capacity
    5/5
  • Design
    4/5
  • Maneuverability
    5/5
  • Durability
    5/5
  • Value
    5/5
Price $240
Weight 10.6 pounds
Dimensions 29 x 16 x 13 inches

Rolling Duffel Bag

REI Co-op Big Haul Recycled Rolling Duffel

4.8
REI Co-op Big Haul Recycled Rolling Duffel

REI
Our Ratings
  • Capacity
    5/5
  • Design
    4.5/5
  • Maneuverability
    5/5
  • Durability
    5/5
  • Value
    4.5/5
Price $289
Weight 9.11 pounds
Dimensions 34 x 16 x 15 inches

Rolling Duffel Bag

Ted Baker Albany Rolling Duffel Bag

4.8
Ted Baker Albany Rolling Duffel Bag

 Amazon
Our Ratings
  • Capacity
    5/5
  • Design
    5/5
  • Maneuverability
    5/5
  • Durability
    5/5
  • Value
    4/5
Price $425
Weight 6.9 pounds
Dimensions 22 x 14.5 x 11.75 inches

Rolling Duffel Bag

Vera Bradley Foldable Rolling Duffel Bag

4.8
Vera Bradley Foldable Rolling Duffel Bag

 Amazon
Our Ratings
  • Capacity
    4.5/5
  • Design
    5/5
  • Maneuverability
    5/5
  • Durability
    4.6/5
  • Value
    4.6/5
Price $180
Weight 5.6 pounds
Dimensions 10 x 20.5 x 12.5 inches

Rolling Duffel Bag

Tumi Large Split 2 Wheeled Duffel

4.7
Tumi Large Split 2 Wheeled Duffel

 Amazon
Price $1,095
Weight 11 pounds
Dimensions 16.0 x 30.3 x 14.0 inches

Rolling Duffel Bag

Briggs & Riley ZDX Medium Upright Duffel Bag

4.6
Briggs &amp; Riley ZDX Medium Upright Duffel Bag

Bloomingdales
Our Ratings
  • Capacity
    4.5/5
  • Design
    5/5
  • Maneuverability
    5/5
  • Durability
    5/5
  • Value
    3.5/5
Price $499
Weight 8.6 pounds
Dimensions 27 x 15 x 15 inches

Rolling Duffel Bag

Eagle Creek 130L Cargo Hauler

4
Eagle Creek Cargo Hauler Wheeled Duffel Bag

Amazon
Our Ratings
  • Capacity
    5/5
  • Design
    4/5
  • Maneuverability
    3/5
  • Durability
    4/5
  • Value
    4/5
Price $199
Weight 4.7 pounds
Dimensions 34 x 13.75 x 15 inches

Rolling Duffel Bag

Osprey Transporter Wheeled Duffel 90

4.6
Osprey Transporter Wheeled Duffel 90

Osprey
Our Ratings
  • Capacity
    5/5
  • Design
    3.5/5
  • Maneuverability
    4.5/5
  • Durability
    5/5
  • Value
    5/5
Price $340
Weight 7.5 pounds
Dimensions 31.5 x 17.32 x 13.78 inches

Rolling Duffel Bag

Travelers Club Xpedition Multi-Pocket Upright Rolling Duffel Bag

4.6
Travelers Club Xpedition Multi-Pocket Upright Rolling Duffel Bag

 Amazon
Our Ratings
  • Capacity
    5/5
  • Design
    4.5/5
  • Maneuverability
    3.8/5
  • Durability
    4.7/5
  • Value
    5/5
Price $42 
Weight 6.6 pounds
Dimensions 30 x 13 x 12 inches

Rolling Duffel Bag

High Sierra Fairlead 34 Inch Wheeled Duffel

4.5
High Sierra Fairlead 34 Inch Wheeled Duffel

Macy's
Our Ratings
  • Capacity
    5/5
  • Design
    4.5/5
  • Maneuverability
    4/5
  • Durability
    4/5
  • Value
    5/5
Price $380 
Weight 10.4 pounds
Dimensions 34 x 14 x 14 inches

Rolling Duffel Bag

Lipault Foldable Plume Wheeled Duffel

4.5
Lipault Foldable Plume Wheeled Duffel

Lipault
Our Ratings
  • Capacity
    5/5
  • Design
    4/5
  • Maneuverability
    5/5
  • Durability
    4.5/5
  • Value
    4/5
Price $295 
Weight 8.49 pounds
Dimensions 29.53 × 15.75 × 15.35 inches

Rolling Duffel Bag

Samsonite Andante 2 Wheeled Rolling Duffel Bag

4.5
Samsonite Andante 2 Wheeled Rolling Duffel Bag

Amazon
Our Ratings
  • Capacity
    4.5/5
  • Design
    4/5
  • Maneuverability
    4.5/5
  • Durability
    5/5
  • Value
    4.5/5
Price $63 
Weight 5.2 pounds
Dimensions 22.5 × 12.5 × 12.5 inches

Rolling Duffel Bag

The North Face Rolling Thunder 22-Inch Carry-On Bag

4.5
The North Face Rolling Thunder 22-Inch Carry-On Bag

The North Face
Our Ratings
  • Capacity
    4.5/5
  • Design
    4/5
  • Maneuverability
    5/5
  • Durability
    5/5
  • Value
    4/5
Price $270 
Weight 7.6 pounds
Dimensions 14 x 22 x 8.5 inches

Rolling Duffel Bag

Thule Chasm 32 Inch Wheeled Duffel

4.5
Thule Chasm 32 Inch Wheeled Duffel

Thule
Our Ratings
  • Capacity
    5/5
  • Design
    4/5
  • Maneuverability
    4/5
  • Durability
    5/5
  • Value
    4.5/5
Price $400 
Weight 10.2 pounds
Dimensions 15.4 x 16.9 x 32.0 inches

Rolling Duffel Bag

Travelpro Bold Drop Bottom Wheeled Rolling Duffel Bag

4.4
Travelpro Bold Drop Bottom Wheeled Rolling Duffel Bag

Amazon
Our Ratings
  • Capacity
    4.5/5
  • Design
    4/5
  • Maneuverability
    4.5/5
  • Durability
    4.5/5
  • Value
    4.5/5
Price $250 
Weight 10.9 pounds
Dimensions 31 x 16.5 x 17 inches

Rolling Duffel Bag

Briggs & Riley Baseline BLUWD129-4 Large Two-Wheel Duffle

4.4
Briggs &amp; Riley Baseline BLUWD129-4 Large Two-Wheel Duffle

Briggs & Riley
Our Ratings
  • Capacity
    5/5
  • Design
    5/5
  • Maneuverability
    4.5/5
  • Durability
    4.4/5
  • Value
    3/5
Price $699 
Weight 11.8 pounds
Dimensions 29 x 18 x 16.5 inches

Rolling Duffel Bag

Samsonite Ripstop 30 Inch Rolling Duffel

4.2
Samsonite Ripstop 30 Inch Rolling Duffel

Samsonite
Our Ratings
  • Capacity
    4.5/5
  • Design
    4.5/5
  • Maneuverability
    4/5
  • Durability
    4/5
  • Value
    4/5
Price $210 
Weight 10.9 pounds
Dimensions 31.5 × 17.17 × 17.7 inches

Rolling Duffel Bag

Samsonite Detour 29 Inch Wheeled Duffel

4.1
Samsonite Detour 29 Inch Wheeled Duffel

Samsonite
Our Ratings
  • Capacity
    3.5/5
  • Design
    4/5
  • Maneuverability
    5/5
  • Durability
    4/5
  • Value
    3.5/5
Price $200 
Weight 2 pounds
Dimensions 30 × 15 × 14.2 inches

Rolling Duffel Bag

Dakine Split Roller 110 Liter Travel Bag

4
Dakine Split Roller Travel Bag

Amazon
Our Ratings
  • Capacity
    5/5
  • Design
    5/5
  • Maneuverability
    3/5
  • Durability
    3/5
  • Value
    4/5
Price $305 
Weight 10 pounds
Dimensions 32 x 17 x 13 inches

Rolling Duffel Bag

Eddie Bauer Expedition 30 Duffel 2.0

4
Eddie Bauer Expedition 30 Duffel 2.0

Eddie Bauer
Our Ratings
  • Capacity
    5/5
  • Design
    3/5
  • Maneuverability
    5/5
  • Durability
    4/5
  • Value
    3/5
Price $349 
Weight 8.3 pounds
Dimensions 30 x 14.5 x 14 inches

Rolling Duffel Bag

Rockland 30-inch Rolling Duffel Bag

3.6
Rockland Rolling Duffel Bag

Amazon
Our Ratings
  • Capacity
    5/5
  • Design
    3/5
  • Maneuverability
    4.5/5
  • Durability
    3.5/5
  • Value
    2/5
Price $120 
Weight 5.04 pounds
Dimensions 30 x 13 x 12 inches

Rolling Duffel Bag

Delsey Paris Raspail Rolling Wheeled Duffle Bag

3.5
DELSEY Paris Raspail Rolling Wheeled Duffle Bag

Amazon
Our Ratings
  • Capacity
    4.5/5
  • Design
    3/5
  • Maneuverability
    4/5
  • Durability
    3/5
  • Value
    3/5
Price $170 
Weight 6.6 pounds
Dimensions 12 x 28 x 14 inches

Rolling Duffel Bag

The North Face Rolling Thunder 36 Inch Duffel Bag

3.5
The North Face Rolling Thunder 36 Inch Duffel

The North Face
Our Ratings
  • Capacity
    5/5
  • Design
    2.5/5
  • Maneuverability
    2/5
  • Durability
    5/5
  • Value
    3/5
Price $349 
Weight 10.4 pounds
Dimensions 18 x 36 x 15.8 inches

Rolling Duffel Bag

L.L.Bean Adventure Large Rolling Duffle Bag

3.4
L.L.Bean Adventure Large Rolling Duffle Bag

L.L.Bean
Our Ratings
  • Capacity
    4/5
  • Design
    3/5
  • Maneuverability
    3.5/5
  • Durability
    3.5/5
  • Value
    3/5
Price $159 
Weight 8.2 pounds
Dimensions 13 x 30 x 15 inches

Rolling Duffel Bag

Oiwas Small Rolling Duffle Bag

3
Best Rolling Duffel Bags
Courtesy of Amazon
Our Ratings
  • Capacity
    5/5
  • Design
    2/5
  • Maneuverability
    5/5
  • Durability
    1/5
  • Value
    2/5
Price $70 
Weight 4.4 pounds
Dimensions 20.1 x 10.2 x 14.2 inches

Rolling Duffel Bag

Wrangler Wesley Rolling Duffel Bag

2.6
Best Rolling Duffel Bags
Courtesy of Amazon
Our Ratings
  • Capacity
    3/5
  • Design
    3/5
  • Maneuverability
    4/5
  • Durability
    1/5
  • Value
    2/5
Price $44 
Weight 6.2 pounds
Dimensions 30.5 x 18 x 7.5 inches

Weekender Bags

The 10 Best Weekender Bags of 2023, Tested and Reviewed

Weekender Bag

Away The Large Everywhere Bag

5
Away The Large Everywhere Bag

Away Travel
Our Ratings
  • Capacity
    5/5
  • Design
    5/5
  • Portability
    5/5
  • Durability
    5/5
  • Value
    5/5
Price $245 
Weight 3.8 pounds
Dimensions 20.9 x 11.8 x 9.4 inches

Weekender Bag

Bellroy Weekender Plus

4.9
Bellroy Weekender Plus

Amazon
Our Ratings
  • Capacity
    5/5
  • Design
    5/5
  • Portability
    4.5/5
  • Durability
    5/5
  • Value
    5/5
Price $299 
Weight 3 pounds
Dimensions 15.7 x 24.8 x 9.4 inches

Weekender Bag

Monos Metro Duffel

4.8
Monos Metro Duffel

Monos

Our Ratings
  • Capacity
    4.5/5
  • Design
    5/5
  • Portability
    5/5
  • Durability
    5/5
  • Value
    4.5/5
Price $210 
Weight 3 pounds
Dimensions 16.3 × 11.2 × 7.2 inches

Weekender Bag

Samsonite Encompass Convertible Weekender

4.8
Samsonite Encompass Convertible Weekender

samsonite
Our Ratings
  • Capacity
    5/5
  • Design
    5/5
  • Portability
    4.5/5
  • Durability
    5/5
  • Value
    4.5/5
Price $190 
Weight 3 pounds
Dimensions 21 × 12 × 11 inches

Weekender Bag

Peak Design Travel Duffel - 35L

4.7
Peak Design Travel Duffel - 35L

Amazon
Our Ratings
  • Capacity
    5/5
  • Design
    4.5/5
  • Portability
    4.5/5
  • Durability
    4.5/5
  • Value
    5/5
Price $140 
Weight 2 pounds 
Dimensions 22 x 14 x 10 inches

Weekender Bag

HYC00 Travel Duffel Bag

HYC00 Travel Duffel Bag

Amazon
Price $26 
Weight 1.3 pounds
Dimensions 10.63 x 21.65 x 7.09 inches 

Weekender Bag

Vera Bradley Weekender Travel Bag

4.7
Vera Bradley Weekender Travel Bag

Amazon
Our Ratings
  • Capacity
    4.5/5
  • Design
    5/5
  • Portability
    5/5
  • Durability
    5/5
  • Value
    4/5
Price $135 
Weight Not provided
Dimensions 18.5 x 12.5 x 7.5 inches

Weekender Bag

Travelpro Crew VersaPack Weekender Carry-on Duffel Bag

4.7
Travelpro Crew VersaPack Weekender Carry-on Duffel Bag

Amazon
Our Ratings
  • Capacity
    5/5
  • Design
    4.5/5
  • Portability
    4/5
  • Durability
    5/5
  • Value
    5/5
Price $200 
Weight 2.6 pounds
Dimensions 12 x 22 x 8.25 inches

Weekender Bag

Dagne Dover Landon Carryall Bag

4.7
Dagne Dover Landon Carryall Bag

Dagne-dover
Our Ratings
  • Capacity
    5/5
  • Design
    5/5
  • Portability
    5/5
  • Durability
    4.5/5
  • Value
    4/5
Price $215 
Weight 2 pounds
Dimensions 16.5 x 9 x 11 inches

Weekender Bag

Calpak Stevyn Duffel

4.7
Calpak Stevyn Duffel

Calpak
Our Ratings
  • Capacity
    5/5
  • Design
    4.5/5
  • Portability
    4/5
  • Durability
    5/5
  • Value
    5/5
Price $98 
Weight 3.3 pounds
Dimensions 19.5 x 14 x 10.5 inches

Weekender Bag

L.L.Bean Utility Weekender Duffle

3
L.L.Bean Utility Weekender Duffle

L.L.Bean
Our Ratings
  • Capacity
    4/5
  • Design
    4.8/5
  • Portability
    4.8/5
  • Durability
    4.5/5
  • Value
    4.5/5
Price $99 
Weight 2.2 pounds
Dimensions 18 x 19 x 9.5 inches

Weekender Bag

Leatherology Kessler Large Duffle

4.6
Leatherology Kessler Large Duffel

Leatherology
Our Ratings
  • Capacity
    5/5
  • Design
    4/5
  • Portability
    4.5/5
  • Durability
    5/5
  • Value
    4.5/5
Price $360 
Weight Not provided
Dimensions 22.25 x 10 x 13.5 inches 

Weekender Bag

RAINS Weekend Bag

3.5
RAINS Weekend Bag

Amazon
Our Ratings
  • Capacity
    5/5
  • Design
    3/5
  • Portability
    3/5
  • Durability
    5/5
  • Value
    3/5
Price $95 
Weight 1.81 pounds
Dimensions 10.6 x 20.5 x 10.2 inches

Weekender Bag

MZ Wallace Black Travel Jim

4.5
MZ Wallace Black Travel Jim

MZ Wallace
Our Ratings
  • Capacity
    4.5/5
  • Design
    3/5
  • Portability
    3/5
  • Durability
    3.5/5
  • Value
    4/5
Price $295 
Weight 1.34 pounds
Dimensions 19.88 × 9.84 × 13.39 inches

Weekender Bag

Caraa Nimbus Large

4.5
Caraa Nimbus Large in Chai

Caraa 
Our Ratings
  • Capacity
    5/5
  • Design
    4/5
  • Portability
    4.3/5
  • Durability
    4.3/5
  • Value
    3.9/5
Price $248 
Weight 1.8 pounds
Dimensions 13 x 18.5 x 8.5 inches

Weekender Bag

Paravel Grand Tour Duffle

3.9
Paravel Grand Tour Duffle

Paravel
Our Ratings
  • Capacity
    5/5
  • Design
    5/5
  • Portability
    4.5/5
  • Durability
    5/5
  • Value
    5/5
Price $335 
Weight 4 pounds
Dimensions 20 x 11 x 10 inches

Weekender Bag

Lo & Sons The Catalina Deluxe Weekender

4.4
Lo &amp; Sons The Catalina Deluxe Weekender

Lo & Sons

Our Ratings
  • Capacity
    5/5
  • Design
    3.9/5
  • Portability
    4/5
  • Durability
    4.1/5
  • Value
    3.5/5
Price $215 
Weight 2.6 pounds
Dimensions 8.5 x 18 x 16 inches

Weekender Bag

Béis The Weekender Travel Bag

4.4
B&Atilde;&copy;is The Weekender Travel Bag Atlas Pink

BÃ©is
Our Ratings
  • Capacity
    5/5
  • Design
    5/5
  • Portability
    4.5/5
  • Durability
    3.5/5
  • Value
    4/5
Price $98
Weight 3.86 pounds
Dimensions 19 x 9.8 x 15.7 inches

Weekender Bag

Paravel Weekender

4.5
Paravel Weekender

Paravel
Our Ratings
  • Capacity
    5/5
  • Design
    5/5
  • Portability
    5/5
  • Durability
    4.5/5
  • Value
    4/5
Price $295
Weight 2.4 pounds
Dimensions 15 x 15 x 8 inches

Weekender Bag

Lands' End Waxed Canvas Travel Duffle Bag

4.3
Lands' End Waxed Canvas Travel Duffle Bag

Lands' End 
Our Ratings
  • Capacity
    4/5
  • Design
    4/5
  • Portability
    5/5
  • Durability
    5/5
  • Value
    3.5/5
Price $170
Weight Not provided
Dimensions 24 x 11 x 11 inches

Weekender Bag

Mark & Graham Canvas and Leather Weekender

5
Mark &amp; Graham Canvas and Leather Weekender

Mark & Graham
Our Ratings
  • Capacity
    4/5
  • Design
    4/5
  • Portability
    3/5
  • Durability
    4/5
  • Value
    1/5
Price $159
Weight Not provided
Dimensions 24 x 8 x 15 inches

Weekender Bag

Madewell The Essential Overnight Bag in Leather

4.3
Madewell The Essential Overnight Bag in Leather

Madewell
Our Ratings
  • Capacity
    5/5
  • Design
    4/5
  • Portability
    4.5/5
  • Durability
    5/5
  • Value
    4.5/5
Price $268
Weight Not provided
Dimensions 3 x 18 x 7.25 inches

Weekender Bag

Calpak Hue Laptop Duffel

4.2
Calpak Hue Laptop Duffel

Nordstrom
Our Ratings
  • Capacity
    4.5/5
  • Design
    5/5
  • Portability
    5/5
  • Durability
    5/5
  • Value
    4/5
Price $168
Weight 3 pounds
Dimensions 18 x 10 x 9.5 inches

Weekender Bag

Samsonite Foldaway Packable Medium Duffel Bag

4.1
Samsonite Foldaway Packable Duffel Bag

Amazon
Our Ratings
  • Capacity
    4.5/5
  • Design
    5/5
  • Portability
    5/5
  • Durability
    5/5
  • Value
    4.5/5
Price $36
Weight 0.83 pounds
Dimensions 21.47 × 11.8 × 8.3 inches

Weekender Bag

J.Crew Weekender Montauk Tote

4
JCrew Weekender Montauk tote

JCrew
Our Ratings
  • Capacity
    5/5
  • Design
    4.5/5
  • Portability
    4.5/5
  • Durability
    4.2/5
  • Value
    3.9/5
Price $168
Weight Not provided
Dimensions 15 x 18.75 x 8 inches

Weekender Bag

Dare to Roam Scout Weekender

3.8
Dare to Roam Scout Weekender

Dare to Roam
Our Ratings
  • Capacity
    5/5
  • Design
    4.5/5
  • Portability
    4.5/5
  • Durability
    4.5/5
  • Value
    5/5
Price $148
Weight Not provided
Dimensions 13 x 20 x 9 inches

Weekender Bag

Canway 65L Travel Duffel Bag

4
Canway 65L Travel Duffel Bag

Amazon

Our Ratings
  • Capacity
    5/5
  • Design
    3.5/5
  • Portability
    4.5/5
  • Durability
    4/5
  • Value
    3/5
Price $40
Weight 1.74 pounds
Dimensions 26.3 x 13.7 x 12.2 inches

Weekender Bag

S-ZONE Oversized Canvas Genuine Leather Trim Travel Tote Duffel

3.5
Travel Tote Duffel

Amazon
Our Ratings
  • Capacity
    5/5
  • Design
    4.2/5
  • Portability
    4/5
  • Durability
    4.5/5
  • Value
    3.9/5
Price $90
Weight Not provided
Dimensions 21.7 x 14.8 x 10.2 inches

Weekender Bag

Cuyana Leather Triple Zipper Weekender

3.4
Cuyana Leather Triple Zipper Weekender

Cuyana
Our Ratings
  • Maneuverability
    4/5
  • Durability
    4/5
  • Value
    3/5
Price $548
Weight 4.3 pounds
Dimensions 13 x 20.5 x 7 inches

Weekender Bag

Narwey For Spirit Airlines Foldable Travel Duffel Bag

2.8
Narwey For Spirit Airlines Foldable Travel Duffel Bag

Amazon
Our Ratings
  • Capacity
    4/5
  • Design
    1/5
  • Portability
    3/5
  • Durability
    3/5
  • Value
    3/5
Price $12
Weight 7.2 ounces
Dimensions 17 x 6.3 x 12.6 inches

How We Test Duffels and Weekenders

We test duffels and weekenders for four main attributes — capacity, design, portability, and durability. Before we begin a test, we consult experts in the luggage space to get their input on what makes an ideal bag. We'll also survey the T+L editors to get their take as our editors are constantly monitoring the latest and greatest in the luggage space. With all this intel in mind, we'll then conduct internet research to find the top bags available to buy at the moment, and purchase them for testing.

During testing, we follow a rigorous and consistent methodology to make sure that all products, regardless of brand, price point, or style, are evaluated fairly. We start by inspecting the bag for surface-level observations, such as any useful features that stand out, the style and aesthetic, and more. Then, we weigh and measure each bag to make sure the specs on the purchasing site are what you can actually expect. Next, we pack each bag with items you would need on a trip to test capacity: clothing, shoes, toiletries, cosmetics, and other essentials. Each bag is packed with the same types of items as a control variable of what we're able to fit. (In other words, we've ordered upwards of 50 of the same T-shirts, jeans, and other essentials.) We then evaluate how easy they are to carry — are the straps comfortable and well-placed? How long could you tote this around on a trip before it would become too heavy or cumbersome? Lastly, we test their durability by throwing them off of high surfaces and tossing them around. (While these softsided bags don't usually offer as much protection for your valuables inside as, say, a hardshell suitcase, we also want to check how well the bag itself holds up to wear and tear.)

Finally, we analyze all insights and data from each test to recommend the best products for your trip. Only when we decide we really love a product (and that it offers value for your money) do we recommend it to you.

