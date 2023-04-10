Best Products Luggage + Bags Every Duffel and Weekender Bag We've Tested By Travel + Leisure Editors Travel + Leisure Editors Since 1971, Travel + Leisure editors have followed one mission: to inform, inspire, and guide travelers to have deeper, more meaningful experiences. T+L's editors have traveled to countries all over the world, having flown, sailed, road tripped, and taken the train countless miles. They've visited small towns and big cities, hidden gems and popular destinations, beaches and mountains, and everything in between. With a breadth of knowledge about destinations around the globe, air travel, cruises, hotels, food and drinks, outdoor adventure, and more, they are able to take their real-world experience and provide readers with tried-and-tested trip ideas, in-depth intel, and inspiration at every point of a journey. Published on April 10, 2023

In This Article
Expand
Jump to a Section
Reviews
How We Test Duffels and Weekenders

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Travel + Leisure / Nick Kova

We're constantly testing luggage in our New York City lab and out on our trips to find the right options for your travels; and sometimes, the right option is a softsided duffel or weekender bag instead of a bulkier suitcase. Below you'll find ratings and specs of every duffel bag and weekender bag we've tested. Within each category, they're sorted from our highest rated to the lowest. Duffel Bags Rolling Duffel Bags Weekender Bags T+L Testing, By the Numbers Bags Tested to Date: 85Brands Tested: Away, Baboon to the Moon, Beis, Bellroy, Briggs & Riley, Calpak, Canway, Caraa, Carhartt, Cuyana, Dagne Dover, Dakine, Dare to Roam, Delsey Paris, Eagle Creek, eBags, Eddie Bauer, Gonex, Herschel, High Sierra, HYC00, J.Crew, Kipling, L.L.Bean, Land's End, Leatherology, Lipault, Lo & Sons, Made by Design, Madewell, Mark & Graham, Modoker, Monos, MZ Wallace, Narwey, OGIO, Oiwas, Olympia, Osprey, Paravel, Patagonia, Peak Design, Rains, REI, Rockland, S-Zone, Samsonite, Ted Baker, The North Face, Thule, Travelers Club, TravelPro, Tumi, Vera Bradley, Wrangler, YetiPrice Range: $12 to $1,050Be sure to check back, as we'll update this page as we test more. Duffel Bags The 7 Best Duffel Bags of 2023, Tested and Reviewed Duffel Bag Kipling Bori Duffle Bag 4.8 Kipling View On Amazon View On Empireluggagecenter.com Our Ratings Capacity 5/5 Design 5/5 Maneuverability 5/5 Durability 5/5 Value 4/5 Price $129 Weight 2.01 pounds Dimensions 28 x 13.5 x 11.5 inches Duffel Bag Gonex Canvas Duffle Bag 4.6 Amazon View On Amazon Our Ratings Capacity 4.5/5 Design 4.5/5 Maneuverability 4.5/5 Durability 5/5 Value 4.5/5 Price $56 Weight 2.86 pounds Dimensions 20.8 x 9.8 x 11.8 inches Duffel Bag Yeti Crossroads 60L Duffel 4.5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Dick's View On Moosejaw.com Our Ratings Capacity 5/5 Design 5/5 Maneuverability 3.5/5 Durability 5/5 Value 4.5/5 Price $250 Weight 4.3 pounds Dimensions 24.0 x 12.5 x 12.5 inches Duffel Bag Eagle Creek No Matter What Duffel Travel Bag Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Eaglecreek.com Price $99 Weight 2.6 pounds Dimensions 30 x 15 x 14 inches Duffel Bag Patagonia Black Hole 40L Duffle Bag 4.4 Patagonia View On REI View On Backcountry.com View On Patagonia.com Our Ratings Capacity 4/5 Design 4/5 Maneuverability 4.5/5 Durability 5/5 Value 4/5 Price $159 Weight 2.08 pounds Dimensions 21 x 13.7 x 10.6 inches Duffel Bag Eagle Creek Expanse Hauler Pack 4.3 Eagle Creek View On Amazon View On Backcountry.com Our Ratings Capacity 3.5/5 Design 3.5/5 Maneuverability 5/5 Durability 4.5/5 Value 4/5 Price $160 Weight 2 pounds Dimensions 22.05 x 13.98 x 9.06 inches Duffel Bag Thule Chasm Sport Duffel Bag 4.3 Amazon View On Amazon View On REI View On Backcountry.com Our Ratings Capacity 4/5 Design 4/5 Maneuverability 4/5 Durability 5/5 Value 4/5 Price $147 Weight 4.8 pounds Dimensions 29 x 17 x 13 inches Duffel Bag Dagne Dover Landon Carryall Bag 4.2 Nordstrom View On Nordstrom View On Babylist.com View On Crate & Barrel Our Ratings Capacity 5/5 Design 5/5 Maneuverability 4/5 Durability 3.8/5 Value 3.5/5 Price $125 Weight 1.2 pounds Dimensions 9 x 4.75 x 6.25 inches Duffel Bag Lo & Sons The Catalina Deluxe Weekender 4.4 Lo & Sons View On Loandsons.com Our Ratings Capacity 5/5 Design 3.9/5 Portability 4/5 Durability 4.1/5 Value 3.5/5 Price $215 Weight 2.6 pounds Dimensions 8.5 x 18 x 16 inches Duffel Bag The North Face Base Camp Medium Duffel Bag 3.8 The North Face View On Nordstrom View On Walmart View On Dick's Our Ratings Design 3.5/5 Maneuverability 3.5/5 Durability 5/5 Value 3/5 Price $149 Weight 3.9 pounds Dimensions 14 x 25 x 14 inches Duffel Bag L.L.Bean Medium Adventure Rolling Duffle Bag 3.5 Courtesy of L.L. Bean View On L.L.Bean Our Ratings Maneuverability 3/5 Durability 4/5 Value 3.5/5 Price $139 Weight 6.7 pounds Dimensions 9 x 23 x 12 inches Duffel Bag Tumi Double Expansion Travel Satchel 3.5 Tumi View On Tumi.com Our Ratings Design 3.5/5 Maneuverability 3/5 Durability 4/5 Value 3.5/5 Price $550 Weight 3.5 pounds Dimensions 11.5 X 18.5 X 9.0 inches Duffel Bag Samsonite Tote-A-Ton Duffel Bag 3.4 Samsonite View On Amazon View On Samsonite.com Our Ratings Design 4/5 Maneuverability 2.5/5 Durability 3/5 Value 4/5 Price $42 Weight 1 pound Dimensions 33 × 17 × 11.5 inches Duffel Bag Cuyana Leather Triple Zipper Weekender 3.4 Cuyana View On Cuyana.com Our Ratings Maneuverability 4/5 Durability 4/5 Value 3/5 Price $548 Weight 4.3 pounds Dimensions 13 x 20.5 x 7 inches Duffel Bag Baboon to the Moon Go-Bag Big 3.4 Baboon to the Moon View On Baboontothemoon.com View On Backcountry.com View On Urban Outfitters Our Ratings Maneuverability 2/5 Durability 5/5 Value 3/5 Price $229 Weight 4 pounds Dimensions 12.5 x 21.5 x 14 inches Duffel Bag Modoker Convertible Garment Bag 3.4 Amazon View On Amazon Our Ratings Maneuverability 4/5 Durability 4/5 Value 3/5 Price $55 Weight 2.5 pounds Dimensions 22.8 x 11 x 11.8 inches Duffel Bag Carhartt Trade Series 2-in-1 Packable Duffel 3.2 Amazon View On Amazon Our Ratings Design 2/5 Maneuverability 1.8/5 Durability 4/5 Value 5/5 Price $39 Weight 11.2 ounces Dimensions 11 x 21.5 x 11 inches Duffel Bag Away The Everywhere Bag 3.2 Away View On Awaytravel.com View On Awaytravel.com Our Ratings Maneuverability 3.5/5 Durability 3/5 Value 2/5 Price $195 Weight 2.75 pounds Dimensions 16.3 x 10.2 x 7.3 inches Duffel Bag Rains Duffle Bag 3 Rains View On Rains.com Our Ratings Design 3.5/5 Maneuverability 3/5 Durability 2.5/5 Price $170 Weight 42.2 ounces Dimensions 13.4 x 24.4 x 13.4 inches Duffel Bag Leatherology Kessler Medium Duffle 2.8 Leatherology View On Leatherology.com Our Ratings Maneuverability 2.8/5 Durability 3/5 Value 2.5/5 Price $360 Weight 3.53 pounds Dimensions 22.25 x 10 x 13.5 inches Duffel Bag Herschel Sutton Duffle Bag Herschel View On Amazon View On Zappos View On Herschel.com Our Ratings Design 2.5/5 Maneuverability 3/5 Durability 2.5/5 Value 3/5 Price $70 Weight 1.1 pounds Dimensions 10.25 x 20.25 x 10.25 inches Duffel Bag Olympia U.S.A. 8 Pocket 22 Inch Rolling Duffel Bag 2.8 Amazon View On Amazon Our Ratings Maneuverability 3/5 Durability 2/5 Value 3/5 Price $53 Weight 5.1 pounds Dimensions 12 x 12 x 22 inches Duffel Bag YETI Panga Series Airtight Waterproof Submersible Bag 2.8 Amazon View On Amazon View On Acmetools.com View On Basspro.com Our Ratings Maneuverability 2.5/5 Durability 4.5/5 Value 2/5 Price $300 Weight 5.2 pounds Dimensions 23.5 x 14 x 10 inches Duffel Bag Paravel Fold-Up Bag 2.8 Amazon View On Amazon View On Tourparavel.com Our Ratings Design 3/5 Maneuverability 4/5 Durability 1.5/5 Value 2.5/5 Price $75 Weight 1 pound Dimensions 18 x 11.5 x 11 inches Duffel Bag Made By Design Duffel Bag 2.4 Target View On Target Our Ratings Design 2.5/5 Maneuverability 4/5 Durability 1/5 Value 2/5 Price $49 Weight 1.76 pounds Dimensions 15.7 x 14.2 x 7.1 inches Rolling Duffel Bags The 12 Best Rolling Duffel Bags of 2023, Tested and Reviewed Rolling Duffel Bag Patagonia Black Hole Wheeled Duffel Bag 100L 4 Backcountry View On Backcountry.com View On Evo.com View On Patagonia.com Our Ratings Capacity 5/5 Design 3/5 Maneuverability 3/5 Durability 5/5 Value 4/5 Price $419 Weight 9.5 pounds Dimensions 32.6 x 16 x 13.7 inches Rolling Duffel Bag Samsonite Just Right Weekend Wheeled Duffel 4.9 Samsonite View On Samsonite.com View On Ebags.com View On Belk.com Our Ratings Capacity 4.5/5 Maneuverability 5/5 Durability 5/5 Value 5/5 Price $220 Weight 4.81 pounds Dimensions 22 × 12 × 11.75 inches Rolling Duffel Bag eBags Mother Lode Checked Rolling Duffel 4.8 eBags View On Amazon View On Ebags.com Our Ratings Capacity 5/5 Design 4.5/5 Maneuverability 4.8/5 Durability 5/5 Value 4.7/5 Price $230 Weight 12 pounds Dimensions 29 × 17 × 15 inches Rolling Duffel Bag Gonex Rolling Duffle Bag with Wheels 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon Our Ratings Capacity 4.5/5 Design 5/5 Maneuverability 4.5/5 Durability 5/5 Value 5/5 Price $157 Weight 11.35 pounds Dimensions 15.94 x 14.96 x 33.46 inches Rolling Duffel Bag OGIO Terminal Travel Bag 4.8 Ogio View On Amazon View On Ogio.com Our Ratings Capacity 5/5 Design 4/5 Maneuverability 5/5 Durability 5/5 Value 5/5 Price $240 Weight 10.6 pounds Dimensions 29 x 16 x 13 inches Rolling Duffel Bag REI Co-op Big Haul Recycled Rolling Duffel 4.8 REI View On REI Our Ratings Capacity 5/5 Design 4.5/5 Maneuverability 5/5 Durability 5/5 Value 4.5/5 Price $289 Weight 9.11 pounds Dimensions 34 x 16 x 15 inches Rolling Duffel Bag Ted Baker Albany Rolling Duffel Bag 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Bloomingdales Our Ratings Capacity 5/5 Design 5/5 Maneuverability 5/5 Durability 5/5 Value 4/5 Price $425 Weight 6.9 pounds Dimensions 22 x 14.5 x 11.75 inches Rolling Duffel Bag Vera Bradley Foldable Rolling Duffel Bag 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Target Our Ratings Capacity 4.5/5 Design 5/5 Maneuverability 5/5 Durability 4.6/5 Value 4.6/5 Price $180 Weight 5.6 pounds Dimensions 10 x 20.5 x 12.5 inches Rolling Duffel Bag Tumi Large Split 2 Wheeled Duffel 4.7 Amazon View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Tumi.com Price $1,095 Weight 11 pounds Dimensions 16.0 x 30.3 x 14.0 inches Rolling Duffel Bag Briggs & Riley ZDX Medium Upright Duffel Bag 4.6 Bloomingdales View On Nordstrom View On Abt.com View On Bloomingdales Our Ratings Capacity 4.5/5 Design 5/5 Maneuverability 5/5 Durability 5/5 Value 3.5/5 Price $499 Weight 8.6 pounds Dimensions 27 x 15 x 15 inches Rolling Duffel Bag Eagle Creek 130L Cargo Hauler 4 Amazon View On Amazon View On Backcountry.com View On Campsaver.com Our Ratings Capacity 5/5 Design 4/5 Maneuverability 3/5 Durability 4/5 Value 4/5 Price $199 Weight 4.7 pounds Dimensions 34 x 13.75 x 15 inches Rolling Duffel Bag Osprey Transporter Wheeled Duffel 90 4.6 Osprey View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On REI Our Ratings Capacity 5/5 Design 3.5/5 Maneuverability 4.5/5 Durability 5/5 Value 5/5 Price $340 Weight 7.5 pounds Dimensions 31.5 x 17.32 x 13.78 inches Rolling Duffel Bag Travelers Club Xpedition Multi-Pocket Upright Rolling Duffel Bag 4.6 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Macy's Our Ratings Capacity 5/5 Design 4.5/5 Maneuverability 3.8/5 Durability 4.7/5 Value 5/5 Price $42 Weight 6.6 pounds Dimensions 30 x 13 x 12 inches Rolling Duffel Bag High Sierra Fairlead 34 Inch Wheeled Duffel 4.5 Macy's View On Belk.com View On Dick's View On Kohls.com Our Ratings Capacity 5/5 Design 4.5/5 Maneuverability 4/5 Durability 4/5 Value 5/5 Price $380 Weight 10.4 pounds Dimensions 34 x 14 x 14 inches Rolling Duffel Bag Lipault Foldable Plume Wheeled Duffel 4.5 Lipault View On Lipault-usa.com Our Ratings Capacity 5/5 Design 4/5 Maneuverability 5/5 Durability 4.5/5 Value 4/5 Price $295 Weight 8.49 pounds Dimensions 29.53 × 15.75 × 15.35 inches Rolling Duffel Bag Samsonite Andante 2 Wheeled Rolling Duffel Bag 4.5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Samsonite.com View On Ebags.com Our Ratings Capacity 4.5/5 Design 4/5 Maneuverability 4.5/5 Durability 5/5 Value 4.5/5 Price $63 Weight 5.2 pounds Dimensions 22.5 × 12.5 × 12.5 inches Rolling Duffel Bag The North Face Rolling Thunder 22-Inch Carry-On Bag 4.5 The North Face View On Amazon View On REI View On Backcountry.com Our Ratings Capacity 4.5/5 Design 4/5 Maneuverability 5/5 Durability 5/5 Value 4/5 Price $270 Weight 7.6 pounds Dimensions 14 x 22 x 8.5 inches Rolling Duffel Bag Thule Chasm 32 Inch Wheeled Duffel 4.5 Thule View On Thule.com Our Ratings Capacity 5/5 Design 4/5 Maneuverability 4/5 Durability 5/5 Value 4.5/5 Price $400 Weight 10.2 pounds Dimensions 15.4 x 16.9 x 32.0 inches Rolling Duffel Bag Travelpro Bold Drop Bottom Wheeled Rolling Duffel Bag 4.4 Amazon View On Amazon View On Travelpro.com Our Ratings Capacity 4.5/5 Design 4/5 Maneuverability 4.5/5 Durability 4.5/5 Value 4.5/5 Price $250 Weight 10.9 pounds Dimensions 31 x 16.5 x 17 inches Rolling Duffel Bag Briggs & Riley Baseline BLUWD129-4 Large Two-Wheel Duffle 4.4 Briggs & Riley View On Amazon View On Abt.com View On Briggs-riley.com Our Ratings Capacity 5/5 Design 5/5 Maneuverability 4.5/5 Durability 4.4/5 Value 3/5 Price $699 Weight 11.8 pounds Dimensions 29 x 18 x 16.5 inches Rolling Duffel Bag Samsonite Ripstop 30 Inch Rolling Duffel 4.2 Samsonite View On Samsonite.com Our Ratings Capacity 4.5/5 Design 4.5/5 Maneuverability 4/5 Durability 4/5 Value 4/5 Price $210 Weight 10.9 pounds Dimensions 31.5 × 17.17 × 17.7 inches Rolling Duffel Bag Samsonite Detour 29 Inch Wheeled Duffel 4.1 Samsonite View On Samsonite.com Our Ratings Capacity 3.5/5 Design 4/5 Maneuverability 5/5 Durability 4/5 Value 3.5/5 Price $200 Weight 2 pounds Dimensions 30 × 15 × 14.2 inches Rolling Duffel Bag Dakine Split Roller 110 Liter Travel Bag 4 Amazon View On Amazon View On Backcountry.com Our Ratings Capacity 5/5 Design 5/5 Maneuverability 3/5 Durability 3/5 Value 4/5 Price $305 Weight 10 pounds Dimensions 32 x 17 x 13 inches Rolling Duffel Bag Eddie Bauer Expedition 30 Duffel 2.0 4 Eddie Bauer View On Eddiebauer.com Our Ratings Capacity 5/5 Design 3/5 Maneuverability 5/5 Durability 4/5 Value 3/5 Price $349 Weight 8.3 pounds Dimensions 30 x 14.5 x 14 inches Rolling Duffel Bag Rockland 30-inch Rolling Duffel Bag 3.6 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Belk.com Our Ratings Capacity 5/5 Design 3/5 Maneuverability 4.5/5 Durability 3.5/5 Value 2/5 Price $120 Weight 5.04 pounds Dimensions 30 x 13 x 12 inches Rolling Duffel Bag Delsey Paris Raspail Rolling Wheeled Duffle Bag 3.5 Amazon View On Amazon Our Ratings Capacity 4.5/5 Design 3/5 Maneuverability 4/5 Durability 3/5 Value 3/5 Price $170 Weight 6.6 pounds Dimensions 12 x 28 x 14 inches Rolling Duffel Bag The North Face Rolling Thunder 36 Inch Duffel Bag 3.5 The North Face View On The North Face Our Ratings Capacity 5/5 Design 2.5/5 Maneuverability 2/5 Durability 5/5 Value 3/5 Price $349 Weight 10.4 pounds Dimensions 18 x 36 x 15.8 inches Rolling Duffel Bag L.L.Bean Adventure Large Rolling Duffle Bag 3.4 L.L.Bean View On L.L.Bean Our Ratings Capacity 4/5 Design 3/5 Maneuverability 3.5/5 Durability 3.5/5 Value 3/5 Price $159 Weight 8.2 pounds Dimensions 13 x 30 x 15 inches Rolling Duffel Bag Oiwas Small Rolling Duffle Bag 3 Courtesy of Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Our Ratings Capacity 5/5 Design 2/5 Maneuverability 5/5 Durability 1/5 Value 2/5 Price $70 Weight 4.4 pounds Dimensions 20.1 x 10.2 x 14.2 inches Rolling Duffel Bag Wrangler Wesley Rolling Duffel Bag 2.6 Courtesy of Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Our Ratings Capacity 3/5 Design 3/5 Maneuverability 4/5 Durability 1/5 Value 2/5 Price $44 Weight 6.2 pounds Dimensions 30.5 x 18 x 7.5 inches Weekender Bags The 10 Best Weekender Bags of 2023, Tested and Reviewed Weekender Bag Away The Large Everywhere Bag 5 Away Travel View On Awaytravel.com Our Ratings Capacity 5/5 Design 5/5 Portability 5/5 Durability 5/5 Value 5/5 Price $245 Weight 3.8 pounds Dimensions 20.9 x 11.8 x 9.4 inches Weekender Bag Bellroy Weekender Plus 4.9 Amazon View On Amazon View On Bellroy.com Our Ratings Capacity 5/5 Design 5/5 Portability 4.5/5 Durability 5/5 Value 5/5 Price $299 Weight 3 pounds Dimensions 15.7 x 24.8 x 9.4 inches Weekender Bag Monos Metro Duffel 4.8 Monos View On Monos.com Our Ratings Capacity 4.5/5 Design 5/5 Portability 5/5 Durability 5/5 Value 4.5/5 Price $210 Weight 3 pounds Dimensions 16.3 × 11.2 × 7.2 inches Weekender Bag Samsonite Encompass Convertible Weekender 4.8 samsonite View On Samsonite.com Our Ratings Capacity 5/5 Design 5/5 Portability 4.5/5 Durability 5/5 Value 4.5/5 Price $190 Weight 3 pounds Dimensions 21 × 12 × 11 inches Weekender Bag Peak Design Travel Duffel - 35L 4.7 Amazon View On Amazon View On Peakdesign.com Our Ratings Capacity 5/5 Design 4.5/5 Portability 4.5/5 Durability 4.5/5 Value 5/5 Price $140 Weight 2 pounds Dimensions 22 x 14 x 10 inches Weekender Bag HYC00 Travel Duffel Bag Amazon View On Amazon Price $26 Weight 1.3 pounds Dimensions 10.63 x 21.65 x 7.09 inches Weekender Bag Vera Bradley Weekender Travel Bag 4.7 Amazon View On Amazon View On Zappos View On Walmart Our Ratings Capacity 4.5/5 Design 5/5 Portability 5/5 Durability 5/5 Value 4/5 Price $135 Weight Not provided Dimensions 18.5 x 12.5 x 7.5 inches Weekender Bag Travelpro Crew VersaPack Weekender Carry-on Duffel Bag 4.7 Amazon View On Amazon View On Travelpro.com Our Ratings Capacity 5/5 Design 4.5/5 Portability 4/5 Durability 5/5 Value 5/5 Price $200 Weight 2.6 pounds Dimensions 12 x 22 x 8.25 inches Weekender Bag Dagne Dover Landon Carryall Bag 4.7 Dagne-dover View On Dagnedover.com Our Ratings Capacity 5/5 Design 5/5 Portability 5/5 Durability 4.5/5 Value 4/5 Price $215 Weight 2 pounds Dimensions 16.5 x 9 x 11 inches Weekender Bag Calpak Stevyn Duffel 4.7 Calpak View On Nordstrom View On Calpaktravel.com Our Ratings Capacity 5/5 Design 4.5/5 Portability 4/5 Durability 5/5 Value 5/5 Price $98 Weight 3.3 pounds Dimensions 19.5 x 14 x 10.5 inches Weekender Bag L.L.Bean Utility Weekender Duffle 3 L.L.Bean View On L.L.Bean Our Ratings Capacity 4/5 Design 4.8/5 Portability 4.8/5 Durability 4.5/5 Value 4.5/5 Price $99 Weight 2.2 pounds Dimensions 18 x 19 x 9.5 inches Weekender Bag Leatherology Kessler Large Duffle 4.6 Leatherology View On Amazon View On Leatherology.com Our Ratings Capacity 5/5 Design 4/5 Portability 4.5/5 Durability 5/5 Value 4.5/5 Price $360 Weight Not provided Dimensions 22.25 x 10 x 13.5 inches Weekender Bag RAINS Weekend Bag 3.5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Rains.com Our Ratings Capacity 5/5 Design 3/5 Portability 3/5 Durability 5/5 Value 3/5 Price $95 Weight 1.81 pounds Dimensions 10.6 x 20.5 x 10.2 inches Weekender Bag MZ Wallace Black Travel Jim 4.5 MZ Wallace View On Mzwallace.com Our Ratings Capacity 4.5/5 Design 3/5 Portability 3/5 Durability 3.5/5 Value 4/5 Price $295 Weight 1.34 pounds Dimensions 19.88 × 9.84 × 13.39 inches Weekender Bag Caraa Nimbus Large 4.5 Caraa View On Caraa.co Our Ratings Capacity 5/5 Design 4/5 Portability 4.3/5 Durability 4.3/5 Value 3.9/5 Price $248 Weight 1.8 pounds Dimensions 13 x 18.5 x 8.5 inches Weekender Bag Paravel Grand Tour Duffle 3.9 Paravel View On Tourparavel.com Our Ratings Capacity 5/5 Design 5/5 Portability 4.5/5 Durability 5/5 Value 5/5 Price $335 Weight 4 pounds Dimensions 20 x 11 x 10 inches Weekender Bag Lo & Sons The Catalina Deluxe Weekender 4.4 Lo & Sons View On Loandsons.com Our Ratings Capacity 5/5 Design 3.9/5 Portability 4/5 Durability 4.1/5 Value 3.5/5 Price $215 Weight 2.6 pounds Dimensions 8.5 x 18 x 16 inches Weekender Bag Béis The Weekender Travel Bag 4.4 BÃ©is View On Beistravel.com View On Revolve Our Ratings Capacity 5/5 Design 5/5 Portability 4.5/5 Durability 3.5/5 Value 4/5 Price $98 Weight 3.86 pounds Dimensions 19 x 9.8 x 15.7 inches Weekender Bag Paravel Weekender 4.5 Paravel View On Gap.com View On Maisonette.com View On Net-a-Porter Our Ratings Capacity 5/5 Design 5/5 Portability 5/5 Durability 4.5/5 Value 4/5 Price $295 Weight 2.4 pounds Dimensions 15 x 15 x 8 inches Weekender Bag Lands' End Waxed Canvas Travel Duffle Bag 4.3 Lands' End View On Landsend.com Our Ratings Capacity 4/5 Design 4/5 Portability 5/5 Durability 5/5 Value 3.5/5 Price $170 Weight Not provided Dimensions 24 x 11 x 11 inches Weekender Bag Mark & Graham Canvas and Leather Weekender 5 Mark & Graham View On Markandgraham.com Our Ratings Capacity 4/5 Design 4/5 Portability 3/5 Durability 4/5 Value 1/5 Price $159 Weight Not provided Dimensions 24 x 8 x 15 inches Weekender Bag Madewell The Essential Overnight Bag in Leather 4.3 Madewell View On Zappos View On Nordstrom View On Madewell.com Our Ratings Capacity 5/5 Design 4/5 Portability 4.5/5 Durability 5/5 Value 4.5/5 Price $268 Weight Not provided Dimensions 3 x 18 x 7.25 inches Weekender Bag Calpak Hue Laptop Duffel 4.2 Nordstrom View On Nordstrom View On Calpaktravel.com Our Ratings Capacity 4.5/5 Design 5/5 Portability 5/5 Durability 5/5 Value 4/5 Price $168 Weight 3 pounds Dimensions 18 x 10 x 9.5 inches Weekender Bag Samsonite Foldaway Packable Medium Duffel Bag 4.1 Amazon View On Amazon View On Samsonite.com Our Ratings Capacity 4.5/5 Design 5/5 Portability 5/5 Durability 5/5 Value 4.5/5 Price $36 Weight 0.83 pounds Dimensions 21.47 × 11.8 × 8.3 inches Weekender Bag J.Crew Weekender Montauk Tote 4 JCrew View On Jcrew.com Our Ratings Capacity 5/5 Design 4.5/5 Portability 4.5/5 Durability 4.2/5 Value 3.9/5 Price $168 Weight Not provided Dimensions 15 x 18.75 x 8 inches Weekender Bag Dare to Roam Scout Weekender 3.8 Dare to Roam View On Daretoroam.com Our Ratings Capacity 5/5 Design 4.5/5 Portability 4.5/5 Durability 4.5/5 Value 5/5 Price $148 Weight Not provided Dimensions 13 x 20 x 9 inches Weekender Bag Canway 65L Travel Duffel Bag 4 Amazon View On Amazon Our Ratings Capacity 5/5 Design 3.5/5 Portability 4.5/5 Durability 4/5 Value 3/5 Price $40 Weight 1.74 pounds Dimensions 26.3 x 13.7 x 12.2 inches Weekender Bag S-ZONE Oversized Canvas Genuine Leather Trim Travel Tote Duffel 3.5 Amazon View On Amazon Our Ratings Capacity 5/5 Design 4.2/5 Portability 4/5 Durability 4.5/5 Value 3.9/5 Price $90 Weight Not provided Dimensions 21.7 x 14.8 x 10.2 inches Weekender Bag Cuyana Leather Triple Zipper Weekender 3.4 Cuyana View On Cuyana.com Our Ratings Maneuverability 4/5 Durability 4/5 Value 3/5 Price $548 Weight 4.3 pounds Dimensions 13 x 20.5 x 7 inches Weekender Bag Narwey For Spirit Airlines Foldable Travel Duffel Bag 2.8 Amazon View On Amazon Our Ratings Capacity 4/5 Design 1/5 Portability 3/5 Durability 3/5 Value 3/5 Price $12 Weight 7.2 ounces Dimensions 17 x 6.3 x 12.6 inches How We Test Duffels and Weekenders We test duffels and weekenders for four main attributes — capacity, design, portability, and durability. Before we begin a test, we consult experts in the luggage space to get their input on what makes an ideal bag. We'll also survey the T+L editors to get their take as our editors are constantly monitoring the latest and greatest in the luggage space. With all this intel in mind, we'll then conduct internet research to find the top bags available to buy at the moment, and purchase them for testing. During testing, we follow a rigorous and consistent methodology to make sure that all products, regardless of brand, price point, or style, are evaluated fairly. We start by inspecting the bag for surface-level observations, such as any useful features that stand out, the style and aesthetic, and more. Then, we weigh and measure each bag to make sure the specs on the purchasing site are what you can actually expect. Next, we pack each bag with items you would need on a trip to test capacity: clothing, shoes, toiletries, cosmetics, and other essentials. Each bag is packed with the same types of items as a control variable of what we're able to fit. (In other words, we've ordered upwards of 50 of the same T-shirts, jeans, and other essentials.) We then evaluate how easy they are to carry — are the straps comfortable and well-placed? How long could you tote this around on a trip before it would become too heavy or cumbersome? Lastly, we test their durability by throwing them off of high surfaces and tossing them around. (While these softsided bags don't usually offer as much protection for your valuables inside as, say, a hardshell suitcase, we also want to check how well the bag itself holds up to wear and tear.) Finally, we analyze all insights and data from each test to recommend the best products for your trip. Only when we decide we really love a product (and that it offers value for your money) do we recommend it to you. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! 