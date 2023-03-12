Shoppers Say These Polarized Sunglasses Are ‘Great for Cycling’ — and They’re Under $20 at Amazon

No matter the season, you should always prioritize protecting your eyes from the sun when spending time outdoors. While many sunglasses are simply built for style, it’s important to be on the lookout for a pair that features UV protection with polarized lenses to not only preserve your eyesight, but also ensure you get the best view without fogging or glare.

If you’re in need of a new pair of men’s sunglasses but aren’t thrilled about the idea of spluring on a pricey pair, we’ve got you covered. Starting at just $19, the Amazon’s Choice Duduma Polarized Sports Sunglasses are now up to 22 percent off in 11 different colors, offering the most UV protection at a wallet-friendly price.

These scratch-resistant men’s sunglasses have earned more than 5,800 perfect ratings at Amazon for their sturdy design and polarized lenses, making them a perfect choice for outdoor sports such as cycling, fishing, running, and more. The high-quality lens blocks up to 99 percent of harmful UBA and UVB rays to properly protect your eyes from the elements, and they even block glare so you can continue to see clearly even in the brightest conditions.

The TAC lenses are made of seven durable and protective layers designed to be shatterproof and flexible, while the flattering fit looks great on a range of face shapes. A stress-resistant polycarbonate frame is both lightweight and protective, making them perfect for active performance without you having to worry about breaking your new glasses. Not to mention they’re incredibly comfortable for all-day wear.

Active travelers and outdoor enthusiasts can’t get enough of these sunglasses, with one customer confirming that as a cyclist, the “fit is fantastic,” adding that the “polarized lenses are a must.” Another shopper agreed that they are “great for cycling” and were especially impressed that they “come with a case and a protective drawstring bag with a cleaning cloth inside.”

Durability is key when it comes to your sunglasses, and one shopper raved that they “travel often” and “these [sunglasses] have accompanied me for a good 30,000 miles,” adding that they also cycle and “can turn my head at 70 mph and not worry about them flying off.” The customer also noted that these glasses were “very comfortable,” explaining that they experienced “no squinting” as well as “no headache from the pressure.”

You’ll never regret owning a pair of high-quality sunglasses, and with a price point starting at just $19, the Duduma Polarized Sports Sunglasses are the perfect pair for travel, outdoor activities, and everyday wear. An ultra-durable frame and UV-protective lenses makes these sunglasses equipped for whatever you have planned during your next vacation from cycling to hiking, so you won’t want to miss out on this unbeatable deal.

At the time of publishing, the price started at $19.

