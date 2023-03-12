Shoppers Say These Polarized Sunglasses Are ‘Great for Cycling’ — and They’re Under $20 at Amazon

The “fit is fantastic,” and they feature a no-fog lens.

By
Merrell Readman
Merrell Readman
Merrell Readman
Merrell Readman is an experienced journalist, with bylines in mindbodygreen, Women's Health, and SheFinds. Always looking for ways to make life easier, she covers commerce content within the travel vertical.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 12, 2023 07:00AM EDT

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Duduma Polarized Sports Sunglasses Tout
Photo:

Travel + Leisure / Tyler Roeland

No matter the season, you should always prioritize protecting your eyes from the sun when spending time outdoors. While many sunglasses are simply built for style, it’s important to be on the lookout for a pair that features UV protection with polarized lenses to not only preserve your eyesight, but also ensure you get the best view without fogging or glare.

If you’re in need of a new pair of men’s sunglasses but aren’t thrilled about the idea of spluring on a pricey pair, we’ve got you covered. Starting at just $19, the Amazon’s Choice Duduma Polarized Sports Sunglasses are now up to 22 percent off in 11 different colors, offering the most UV protection at a wallet-friendly price. 

Duduma Polarized Sports Sunglasses

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $19 (originally $24)

These scratch-resistant men’s sunglasses have earned more than 5,800 perfect ratings at Amazon for their sturdy design and polarized lenses, making them a perfect choice for outdoor sports such as cycling, fishing, running, and more. The high-quality lens blocks up to 99 percent of harmful UBA and UVB rays to properly protect your eyes from the elements, and they even block glare so you can continue to see clearly even in the brightest conditions.

The TAC lenses are made of seven durable and protective layers designed to be shatterproof and flexible, while the flattering fit looks great on a range of face shapes. A stress-resistant polycarbonate frame is both lightweight and protective, making them perfect for active performance without you having to worry about breaking your new glasses. Not to mention they’re incredibly comfortable for all-day wear.

Duduma Polarized Sports Sunglasses

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $20 (originally $24)

Active travelers and outdoor enthusiasts can’t get enough of these sunglasses, with one customer confirming that as a cyclist, the “fit is fantastic,” adding that the “polarized lenses are a must.” Another shopper agreed that they are “great for cycling” and were especially impressed that they “come with a case and a protective drawstring bag with a cleaning cloth inside.”

Durability is key when it comes to your sunglasses, and one shopper raved that they “travel often” and “these [sunglasses] have accompanied me for a good 30,000 miles,” adding that they also cycle and “can turn my head at 70 mph and not worry about them flying off.” The customer also noted that these glasses were “very comfortable,” explaining that they experienced “no squinting” as well as “no headache from the pressure.”

Duduma Polarized Sports Sunglasses

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $20 (originally $24)

You’ll never regret owning a pair of high-quality sunglasses, and with a price point starting at just $19, the Duduma Polarized Sports Sunglasses are the perfect pair for travel, outdoor activities, and everyday wear. An ultra-durable frame and UV-protective lenses makes these sunglasses equipped for whatever you have planned during your next vacation from cycling to hiking, so  you won’t want to miss out on this unbeatable deal. 

At the time of publishing, the price started at $19. 

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.

Was this page helpful?

See More T+L Shopping Deals

5 Parent-Loved Scooter Suitcases for Kids Under $150 TOUT
5 Scooter Suitcases Loved by Parents and Kids — All Under $150
amazon bag one off tout
Travelers Love This 'Magical' Backpack That Fits Just As Much As a Carry-on — and Comes With Packing Cubes
Amazon's Newest Storefront Helps You Decide What to Pack for a Cruise â Shop the TK Must-have Travel Essentials Under $TK
This Hidden Amazon Storefront Is a Gold Mine for Affordable Products to Pack for Your Next Cruise
Related Articles
Smith Embark Sunglasses Tout
Skiers and Snowboarders Are Ditching Their Goggles for These Sleek, Anti-fog Snow Sunglasses
Amazon under-$50 spring break packing list
This Is the Ultimate Amazon Spring Break Packing List — Shop Our 15 Must-haves Under $50
best-sunglasses-retailers
The 13 Best Places to Buy Sunglasses of 2023
CQR Men's Tactical Pants Tout
These Water-resistant Cargo Pants Are Perfect for Rainy Spring Hikes — and They’re Under $50
UGG Women's Ansley Slipper
These Water-resistant Ugg Slippers Are a ‘Go-to for Travel’ — and They’re Only $54 Right Now
Amazon Secret Storefront Roundup Tout
Amazon Has a Secret Storefront for Ski Gear — Here Are Our Top Picks for Every Price Point
Hacks for Beating Jet Lag Tout
I’m a Wellness Writer, and These 11 Hacks Are My Secret to Beating Jet Lag
presidents day weekend 2023 banner recirc image
I’m a Travel Writer, and These Are the 22 Deals I’m Shopping at Amazon This Presidents Day
The 10 Best Viral Amazon Products for Travelers Tout
These 12 Travel Products Have Already Gone Viral at Amazon This Year — and They Start at $10
JLab Go Air Pop True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds + Charging Case TOUT
People Are Replacing Their AirPods With These $20 Noise-canceling Earbuds With Amazing Sound and Battery Life
Amazon's Newest Storefront Helps You Decide What to Pack for a Cruise â Shop the TK Must-have Travel Essentials Under $TK
This Hidden Amazon Storefront Is a Gold Mine for Affordable Products to Pack for Your Next Cruise
Backcountry Semi-Annual Sale Roundup Tout
I’m a Travel Writer, and These Are the 45 Best Deals From Backcountry’s Semi-annual Sale Up to 65% Off
sunglasses
The 13 Best Sunglasses for Travel of 2023
tl The TK Best Amazon Sales for Travelers in March
The 106 Best Amazon Deals on Travel Gear We’ve Seen All Month Long — Up to 70% Off
AMAZON TRAVEL SWEATSHIRT UNDER TOUT
This Comfy Sweatshirt Is Going to Be Your New Favorite Travel Top — and It’s Less Than $25 Right Now
best ski and snowboard goggles
The 12 Best Ski and Snowboard Goggles of 2023