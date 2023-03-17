Palm Springs, California, Just Got a Brand-new Hotel — With Panoramic Mountain Views, Hammocks, and an Idyllic Pool

Drift Palm Springs treats guests to stunning mountain views in the heart of Palm Springs.

By
Dobrina Zhekova
Dobrina Zhekova headshot
Dobrina Zhekova
Dobrina Zhekova is a freelance writer with over a decade of editorial experience in Europe and the U.S. She covers luxury travel, art, architecture, and design. Her writing has appeared on InStyle.com, Vogue.com, Elle.com, and more.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 17, 2023
Pool at dusk or dawn at Drift Palm Springs
Photo:

Courtesy of Drift Palm Springs

A little more than a month since the opening of its first California property in Santa Barbara, Drift Hotels has added another chic stay to its portfolio in the Golden State — this one with desert views instead of ocean scenery. 

The 30-unit Drift Palm Springs, which opens today, sits in downtown Palm Springs, an easy walk from many of the city's landmarks. It's minutes from the Palm Springs Art Museum and hiking spots like the Museum Trail. It's also just an hour away from the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival grounds and Joshua Tree National Park.

The hotel's prime location is one of its many draws. Design is another. The property blends traditional Spanish colonial and Moorish architectural elements with mid-century modern accents, like art from contemporary artist Sean Spellman and furniture by Los Angeles-based studio Waka Waka.

Accommodations run the gamut from studios to 1,629-square-foot four-bedroom suites with spacious kitchens and living rooms. There are also one-, two-, and three-bedroom units. Apart from the studios, all suites come with a full kitchen. (For those wanting to cook, the kitchen has a curated "market" in the pantry, stocked with local ingredients, plus wine and beer, for purchase.)

The color palette draws from the surrounding desert landscape — think shades of beige, olive, and soft pink — and is layered with organic materials and decor sourced from Mexico. In the larger accommodations, French doors open to private balconies with hammocks, lounge furniture, and impressive views of the San Jacinto Mountains.

Bedroom of premium suite with balcony and hammock at Drift Palm Springs

Courtesy of Drift Palm Springs
Living area of premium suite at Drift Palm Springs

Courtesy of Drift Palm Springs

At the center of the hotel is a swimming pool with private cabanas and sun loungers, surrounded by towering palm trees and desert plants. Light bites (like beet aguachile and adobo fish tacos) and agave-based drinks are available at the Drift Pool Bar.

When guests work up an appetite, they are welcome at Maleza — the hotel's all-day eatery offering a seasonal menu created by chef Ysaac Ramirez. The menu has indulgent Baja-style dishes, including braised pork shank with mole coloradito and a vegan chile relleno. There's also a variety of Mexican spirits, craft cocktails, and wine.

The restaurant features ample outdoor seating, plus indoor communal tables and a private dining room overlooking the pool. There's also a fire pit, which makes it an excellent lounge area and the best place to relax in the evening after a day of exploration. Guests can even cater meals from Maleza for a more intimate dining experience in their suites.

Maleza entrance and outdoor dining at Drift Palm Springs

Courtesy of Drift Palm Springs

Those wanting to partake in the city's cycling scene can grab a complimentary bike from the lobby. (There are several cycle routes and trails that tour the city — ranging from a three-mile loop through the downtown to a 13-mile citywide ride that helps newcomers get acquainted with the area.)

"Drift was designed for the modern traveler by providing attainable, well-designed accommodations that stand out from the sea of same, engineered through efficient tech [and] innovative operating models," Philip Bates, cofounder and CEO of California-based TMC Hospitality, which owns Drift Hotels, said in a press release shared with Travel + Leisure. "The hotel honors the magic of the desert while introducing new bespoke experiences, style, and service to downtown Palm Springs."

After inaugurating its first hotel in 2021, Drift Hotels currently operates three properties: San José del Cabo, Santa Barbara, and now, Palm Springs. A fourth hotel in Nashville is slated to open by the end of 2023.

You can book your stay at Drift Palm Springs at drifthotels.com, where nightly rates start at $299.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Aerial view of Amangiri and Valley View from Mesa
This Luxury Utah Resort Is Highlighting Indigenous Artists' Works With a Gorgeous Pop-up Exhibit
Emerald Lake in Lake Tahoe, California frozen over
Lake Tahoe's Emerald Bay Froze Over for the First Time in Decades — See the Photos
The Ceiba Trees of the St. Regis Kanai Riviera Maya
The Buildings at This New Resort in Mexico Are Suspended Over a Mangrove Forest — and Every Room Has an Ocean View
Aerial view of houses along the coast of Oak Island
This North Carolina Beach Town Might Just Be the State's Best-kept Secret
The exterior of the Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa
This Iconic Atlantic City Hotel Is Getting a $55-million Redesign — With Incredible New Suites
Exterior of the Mirror Hotel in Marshall, North Carolina
This New Mirror Hotel in North Carolina Has 'Invisible' Cabins — Each With Private Hot Tubs, Pizza Ovens, and Pergolas
A Southwest Airlines airplane in flight
Southwest to Add New Routes to the Caribbean, Mexico, More This Fall
The outdoor pool at the Pendry Park City
This Park City, Utah, Hotel Has Direct Access to Some of the Best Spring Skiing in the U.S.
The exterior facade of The Palmetto Hotel Charleston
This City Has Been Voted the Best in the U.S. for 10 Years Straight — and It Just Got a Super-chic New Hotel
The Kaanapali Beach on the west shore of the island of Maui in Hawaii.
This Crescent-shaped Beach Was Just Named the Best in the U.S. — and It's 3 Miles Long
Desert wildflowers of Anza-Borrego.
California's Largest State Park Has the Best Wildflower Super Blooms in the State
Aman Residences, Tokyo (right) and Janu Tokyo (centre), part of the Toranomon-Azabudai development
The World's Most Luxurious Resort Company Is Launching a Spin-off Brand Later This Year — and We Got the Exclusive Details
Exterior view and mountain pool at Alila Ventana Big Sur
How to Hang With Surfers in a Small Beach City, See the Stunning Landscapes of Big Sur, and Savor the Best of Wine Country in One Epic California Trip
Stunning desert view from yoga room at Mii Amo
This Iconic Collection of Hotels and Restaurants Just Added 2 Gorgeous Resorts in the U.S.
View of flowers and mountains in the Trinity Alps
These 10 Hidden Gems Are California's Best-kept Secrets
Exterior shot of The Ned Doha
The New Ned Hotel Just Opened in Doha With 7 Restaurants, an Olympic-size Pool, and Views of the City's Most Stunning Buildings