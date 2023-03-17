Palm Springs, California, Just Got a Brand-new Hotel — With Panoramic Mountain Views, Hammocks, and an Idyllic Pool

A little more than a month since the opening of its first California property in Santa Barbara, Drift Hotels has added another chic stay to its portfolio in the Golden State — this one with desert views instead of ocean scenery.

The 30-unit Drift Palm Springs, which opens today, sits in downtown Palm Springs, an easy walk from many of the city's landmarks. It's minutes from the Palm Springs Art Museum and hiking spots like the Museum Trail. It's also just an hour away from the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival grounds and Joshua Tree National Park.

The hotel's prime location is one of its many draws. Design is another. The property blends traditional Spanish colonial and Moorish architectural elements with mid-century modern accents, like art from contemporary artist Sean Spellman and furniture by Los Angeles-based studio Waka Waka.

Accommodations run the gamut from studios to 1,629-square-foot four-bedroom suites with spacious kitchens and living rooms. There are also one-, two-, and three-bedroom units. Apart from the studios, all suites come with a full kitchen. (For those wanting to cook, the kitchen has a curated "market" in the pantry, stocked with local ingredients, plus wine and beer, for purchase.)

The color palette draws from the surrounding desert landscape — think shades of beige, olive, and soft pink — and is layered with organic materials and decor sourced from Mexico. In the larger accommodations, French doors open to private balconies with hammocks, lounge furniture, and impressive views of the San Jacinto Mountains.

Courtesy of Drift Palm Springs

Courtesy of Drift Palm Springs

At the center of the hotel is a swimming pool with private cabanas and sun loungers, surrounded by towering palm trees and desert plants. Light bites (like beet aguachile and adobo fish tacos) and agave-based drinks are available at the Drift Pool Bar.

When guests work up an appetite, they are welcome at Maleza — the hotel's all-day eatery offering a seasonal menu created by chef Ysaac Ramirez. The menu has indulgent Baja-style dishes, including braised pork shank with mole coloradito and a vegan chile relleno. There's also a variety of Mexican spirits, craft cocktails, and wine.

The restaurant features ample outdoor seating, plus indoor communal tables and a private dining room overlooking the pool. There's also a fire pit, which makes it an excellent lounge area and the best place to relax in the evening after a day of exploration. Guests can even cater meals from Maleza for a more intimate dining experience in their suites.



Courtesy of Drift Palm Springs

Those wanting to partake in the city's cycling scene can grab a complimentary bike from the lobby. (There are several cycle routes and trails that tour the city — ranging from a three-mile loop through the downtown to a 13-mile citywide ride that helps newcomers get acquainted with the area.)

"Drift was designed for the modern traveler by providing attainable, well-designed accommodations that stand out from the sea of same, engineered through efficient tech [and] innovative operating models," Philip Bates, cofounder and CEO of California-based TMC Hospitality, which owns Drift Hotels, said in a press release shared with Travel + Leisure. "The hotel honors the magic of the desert while introducing new bespoke experiences, style, and service to downtown Palm Springs."

After inaugurating its first hotel in 2021, Drift Hotels currently operates three properties: San José del Cabo, Santa Barbara, and now, Palm Springs. A fourth hotel in Nashville is slated to open by the end of 2023.



You can book your stay at Drift Palm Springs at drifthotels.com, where nightly rates start at $299.