Travelers Are Replacing Their Hiking Boots With These Supportive, $27 Walking Sandals

The summertime provides ample opportunity to get outdoors and enjoy your favorite activities, and whether you’re embarking on a hiking vacation or are staying near your home, the right footwear is always essential. Sure, you could snag a pair of comfortable hiking boots (and you should have a pair on deck), but the blooming heat is the best time to put a supportive pair of hiking sandals to good use — especially if there are any bodies of water involved in your route.

Right now, the shopper-loved Dream Pairs Men’s Hiking Sandals are on sale at Amazon for just $27, so you can enjoy the sensation of fresh air on your feet without breaking the bank. Even better? They’re quick-drying and perfect for rafting, kayaking, and beyond.

These sturdy and supportive hiking sandals are made with a durable rubber outsole as well as quick-drying fabrics to keep your feet comfortable and blister-free during summer hikes. A cushioned midsole provides essential arch support for long hours spent on your feet, and three adjustable hook and loop straps at the top and back of the shoe ensure the most secure fit possible.

If you’re going to be hiking in a pair of sandals, you want to be certain that they will hold your feet in place, and the slip-proof rubber insole as well as grippy outsole provide assurance that you won’t lose your balance while on the trail — at least due to your shoe choice. Plus, these sandals come in men’s sizes ranging from 7 to 14 with six neutral color options so you can find the perfect fit for your summertime adventures.

Hikers and travelers have marveled at the impressive comfort and support of these lightweight sandals, with one shopper sharing that they may just replace their old hiking boots after trying out this option from Dream Pairs, calling them their “new hiking shoes.” They noted that they initially bought the sandals “for a long hike,” but added that “after trying them on and using them for a bit,” they “might get more miles on them than just for crossing water” because they “feel amazing and are very comfortable.”

Meanwhile, another hiker revealed that they broke in these sandals on “rough terrain” in West Virginia and were so pleased with their fit that they are “actually going to get a second pair soon.” And yet another shopper called them “exceptional sandals” at a “great price,” noting that they are “very well built, comfortable, [and] perfect for walking, hiking, and fishing at the lake.” They too shared that they plan to “buy more for the family,” because you “cannot beat the price for such a well-constructed sandal.”

When the soaring temperatures have made it too hot to comfortably wear hiking boots, or you’re simply looking for a functional and supportive sandal to accompany you on your active travels, the Dream Pairs Men’s Hiking Sandal is the perfect shoe for everything on your summer agenda. From mountain treks to sightseeing days, these well-cushioned sandals will keep you fresh on your feet through it all — and they’re even on sale for 43 percent off at Amazon right now.

In the market for a women’s hiking sandal? Amazon has plenty of quality choices there too. Keep reading to find four women’s styles on sale at Amazon for the end of summer.

At the time of publishing, the price started at $27.

