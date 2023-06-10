Travelers Are Ditching Their Flimsy Flip-flops for These $25 Arch Support Sandals They Can Walk Miles In

When temperatures rise, we bet that the last thing you want to do is slip on a pair of non-breathable sneakers that’ll trap heat and sweat. That said, if you’re going to be doing a lot of walking, you’ll need a supportive pair of sandals on deck. For thousands of Amazon shoppers, that go-to pair is the Dream Pairs Arch Support Flip-Flops, which are up to 50 percent off right now.

Combining the support of a sport or recovery slide with the look of a lifestyle sandal, the popular flip-flops ensure that your feet have optimal cushioning in every stride. And, most importantly, that you can get from point A to point B without any fatigue, aches, or blisters.

Made with shock-absorbing and flexible phylon footbeds, the Dream Pairs Arch Support Flip-Flops provide a sturdy foundation for your feet. The sandals have deep heel cups to promote balance and ensure that you're receiving the support and cushioning you need for a comfortable ride. And, their design is further enhanced thanks to their EVA foam-filled MD outsoles, which are slip-resistant, include grippy traction patterns, and add extra stability to your stride.

Unlike other flip-flops, the Dream Pairs Arch Support Flip-Flops feature soft fabric uppers to prevent rubbing and discomfort while also creating silhouettes that are easy to slip on and off, whether you're heading through TSA security, lounging around a hotel pool, or kicking off your shoes during a long car ride. Plus, they're mesh, which means extra breathability on hot days.

With thoughtful design features like these, it's easy to see why the Dream Pairs Arch Support Flip-Flops have racked up more than 4,000 five-star ratings at Amazon. In fact, most of their glowing reviews come from shoppers with plantar fasciitis. After reading a review from a shopper with the condition, a customer shared, "They even surpassed my expectations. I wore them for a good 10 hours and my feet felt amazing."

Chiming in, a buyer with plantar fasciitis and fallen arches raved that they're "super comfy, not sweaty, and they don't require breaking in." And, a third shopper added, "All the wonderful cushion and bounce is there and these are even lighter. You barely know you have shoes on.." Following their review, another fan exclaimed, "Now I don't know if you'll ever get these off my feet! No pain. They're so cute, too."

And, if you're thinking about wearing them on long walks, an Amazon shopper assured potential buyers that they "wore them for a five-mile walk on the first day I received and had no discomfort — not even between the toes." Similarly, a reviewer that ordered them days before a vacation commented, "I wore these brand new and walked over 12,000 steps a day for four days with no issues. They were so comfortable and had great support."

Your new favorite sandals are waiting for you at Amazon. Add the Dream Pairs Arch Support Flip-Flops to your car while they're up to 48 percent off — and hurry, because they won't stay at this price for much longer.

