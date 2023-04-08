These Block-heel Shoes Have More Than 8,000 5-star Ratings at Amazon — and They’re Only $44

The perfect spring shoe can come in many shapes and forms, but when you’re selecting a pair to bring with you on your next vacation, comfort is the ultimate consideration. There are few styles quite as effortless as a low, chunky heel, but ensuring that the pair that makes it into your suitcase will actually support your feet and not cause blisters is the ultimate box to check.

As you begin to pack away your winter boots in favor of warmer-weather footwear, we’ve found the one pair of packable sandals you need to add to your spring lineup: the Dream Pairs Annee Pointed Toe Low Chunky Heels — and right now they’re on sale starting at $44 in black.

Made with a low, chunky 2.25 inch heel, these stylish shoes are both comfortable and easy to walk in. A wearproof and flexible sole is great for spending extended time on your feet, and a latex padded insole supports your feet from all angles to enhance stability and overall wearability. Running in an impressive size range from women’s 5 to 11 including half sizes and wide options, these versatile shoes are a must-have staple for any travel wardrobe.

These shoes come in a 22-color range and are made with a leather-like PU material or a sleek matte nubuck depending on which shade you choose. The pointed-toe style adds a classy flare to any outfit you may have stowed in your suitcase, and the shoe is secured at the ankle with an elastic wrapping and completed with a simple buckle to tie the look together.

If you’ve been looking for a sleek pair of timeless shoes to enhance any of your travel outfits, shoppers confirm that these are the perfect choice. One customer noted that they wore them “all day for interviews and never felt any pain,” adding that they also “lasted all through traveling at the airport.” They even revealed that they spent an entire day walking and their “feet never hurt and I never developed any blisters.”

Another shopper noted that these shoes are great “[especially] for people who travel.” They also added that people “will be able to wear” these shoes “with so many outfits.” Yet another customer shared that they “wore these almost every day while on vacation” and they are “so versatile” and “so comfortable.” They even went as far as to dub them the “best heels ever.”

Traveling in the warmer months calls for a pair of shoes that are stylish enough to elevate any outfit while still supporting long days on your feet, and the Dream Pairs Annee Pointed Toe Low Chunky Heels are the only sandals you need to fill the role. Currently on sale starting at $44, these lightweight, packable, and undeniably stylish shoes will make you the star of the show from the airport to the streets of your destination.

