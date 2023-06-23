The Viral TikTok Sneakers That Travelers Walked ‘50,000 Steps in 2 Days’ in Are on Sale at Amazon

Travelers swear they “didn’t have any blisters” after wearing them.

By
Merrell Readman
Published on June 23, 2023 05:30AM EDT

There are few experiences less ideal than picking up a new pair of shoes ahead of your vacation, only to find that they tear your feet apart with blisters the moment you slip them on. Particularly if you’re exploring a new city or embarking on a long day of adventures, you’ll want to come equipped with a trusty pair of sneakers that fully prepares you for anything that may pop up throughout your travels. Thankfully, TikTok users have found the perfect solution.

Supportive, well-cushioned, and versatile, the Dr. Scholl’s Time Off Sneakers are everything you’ve been looking for in a travel shoe — and right now they’re even on sale at Amazon for just $70 as a strong start to Prime Day. The shopping event of the summer will run from Tuesday, July 11 to Wednesday, July 12, but Amazon has already started marking down shopper-loved shoes and travel gear to lead up to the celebration. And if you’re not already a member, simply sign up for $14.99/month (or $7.49/month if you’re a student). The best part? You can cancel anytime.

Amazon Prime Day Dr. Scholl's Shoes Women's Time Off Sneaker Olive

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $70 (originally $90)

After going viral on TikTok, these ultra-comfy, sustainably made sneakers have solidified their spot as the perfect basic sneakers for your summer of travels. The shoes are built with 100-percent synthetic material and feature a convenient slip-on design that makes them ideal for hurrying through TSA and embarking on a busy day of vacation activities. A spacious toe box provides ample room to comfortably rest your feet, and they’re even secured with stretch laces for a more secure fit.

These water-resistant shoes are a timeless staple that boast a stylish 1.5-inch platform sole as well as a supportive, lightweight design that makes it easier than ever to stay comfortable without sacrificing style. Plus, the sneakers are even made with a ripstop fabric that ensures they’ll stay in great condition for years to come — no matter how many trips they accompany you on. And as an added bonus, they’re even fitted with anti-microbial and anti-odor insole technology to keep your feet fresh and supported all day long.

Travelers can attest that these shoes are the well-cushioned staple you need for your next vacation, with one person taking to TikTok to rave that they “walked 50,000 steps in two days in Barcelona” in these sneakers and they “didn’t have any blisters [or] foot pain.” They even spoke to the versatility of these shoes, noting that they could “wear them with skirts, dresses, shorts,” and they were “cute” which is “usually not part of the equation when it comes to foot comfort.” In fact, they went as far as to say the sneakers “made” their “whole European trip,” calling them the “comfiest shoes I’ve ever worn in my entire life.” 

Amazon Prime Day Dr. Scholl's Shoes Women's Time Off Sneaker Beige

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $70 (originally $100)

Meanwhile, another customer referred to these supportive sneakers as a “miracle,” after noting that they “just got home” from a recent vacation and the shoes had proven to be the “best” they’ve “ever worn.” As a shopper with plantar fasciitis, they also explained that “just walking around the mall” would cause them foot pain on a normal day, but after walking “all day in these shoes” along with “an hour [on the] trail,” their feet “didn’t hurt.”

Currently on sale starting at just $70, these breathable, well-cushioned, and stylish sneakers are the perfect selection to soothe aching, tired feet during your next vacation. From walking tours to days spent sightseeing, the Dr. Scholl’s Time Off Sneakers are the versatile footwear option you’ve been looking for to replace all other shoes in your travel wardrobe so you can do away with blisters for good.

At the time of publishing, the price started at $70. 

