I’m a Travel Writer Who Loves Dr. Scholl’s Shoes — Here Are 7 Comfy Styles on Sale That You Shouldn’t Miss

A few years ago I stumbled upon a Travel + Leisure article that hailed the Dr. Scholl's Madison Slip-on Sneaker as the perfect travel shoe. Tempted by the glowing reviews of this pair’s comfort and versatility, I bought a pair while preparing for a trip for a four-month stint in London.

Little did I know that this pair would go on to accompany me through my daily (and often long) strolls throughout the buzzing city, and faithfully accompanied me through weekend trips all throughout Europe. Since trying my first pair of Dr. Scholl's sneakers, they have undoubtedly become my footwear of choice. In fact, I now own four different pairs that have taken me on countless international trips, racked up hundreds of thousands of steps (at least), and look great for any occasion.

So when I saw that Zappos had secretly discounted dozens of pairs of these top-rated shoes, I knew that I had to help my fellow travelers out with a curated list of the best deals. For instance, there’s the aptly named Jetset loafers that are the perfect shoes to take you from the office to the airport, as well as the Tiktok-famous Time-off sneaker that people have walked 50,000 steps in without pain. And the best news? The Dr. Scholl’s picks in our curated list start at just $53, so you are bound to find the perfect pair to add to your travel arsenal. Keep reading to shop them ahead of your fall travel before they go back up in price or sell out.

Dr. Scholl’s Madison Slip-On Sneaker

Zappos

This shoe was my first introduction into the world of Dr. Scholl’s, and its versatility and ease of on-and-off wear accompanied me well throughout everyday life. I wore them to the office, out to lunch, to go run errands, and they always looked sleek and went with everything in my closet. Plus, they have no break-in period, with one Zappos shopper agreeing that they are “unbelievably comfortable.” I wore them fiercely for well over a year, and they’re on sale for just $58.

Dr. Scholl’s Nova Slip-On Sneaker

Zappos

Though I haven’t personally tried this pair, it has the same slip-on feature as the Madison, but features a sleek exterior for all of your day-to-night looks. This pair also has a built-in anatomical footbed for all-day comfort that had one shopping gushing: “perfect right out of the box, there are no rubs, break-in periods — I could walk forever in these.” Available in eight different shades, there’s really no reason you shouldn’t add a pair to your cart.

Dr. Scholl’s Time-Off Sneaker

Zappos

I was drawn to this shoe about a year ago for its plush memory foam insoles that keep your feet comfortable all day long and trendy design that is versatile enough for all of your travel adventures. What’s more, this pair is water-resistant and has great outsole traction for European cobblestone streets and strolls through rainey cities. Whenever I’m packing light, this pair is my one-and-done shoe that takes me everywhere comfortably and fashionably.

Dr. Scholl’s VIP Boots

Zappos

As one shopper put it, “these boots are the perfect addition to my fall wardrobe. They're cute, comfy and go with everything.” With its accented bootstraps, it has the aesthetic fashion-forward appeal yet is constructed for comfortable wearing in mind. Appropriately named, these VIP boots are a must-have for fall days, and they are made even better since they’re also super comfortable. Even better? They’re on sale for under $100.

Dr. Scholl’s Laurel Booties

Zappos

With a slight heel and almond toe design, these stylish booties are the perfect combination of edgy and supportive thanks to Dr. Scholl’s signature memory foam. These shoes also feature a design that’s easy to pull on and off, making for even easier wearing. Plus, they come in six different easy-to-style neutral hues that are all perfect for any and all fall getaways you have planned.

Dr. Scholl’s Lindy Boots

Zappos

As the weather begins to cool over the next few weeks, you need to start thinking about your fall wardrobe. And in my opinion, every fall wardrobe should have a pair of fashionable boots. But, when looking for a great pair, we often have to compromise comfort over style but not with this Dr. Scholl’s version. This pair does double duty as a stylish knee-high boot that also is extremely comfortable with memory foam cushioning that one happy buyer says makes this shoe “probably the most comfortable boot I have ever worn.” It’s also equipped with a slight wedge to add even more sophistication to all of your fall looks this season.

Dr. Scholl’s Jetset Loafers

Zappos

If you’re always on the go, these loafers (made with jet setting in mind) deserve a spot in your travel wardrobe. Truly the perfect pair if you’re packing light, because really, it’ll be the only one you need. They have the comfort of ultra comfy sneakers with the look and style of a true loafer. And at their lowest price in the past 30 days, act quick, because from the looks of it, sizes and colors are selling out quickly.

More Styles on Sale at Zappos

Zappos

