Travelers Walked ‘10 Miles Daily’ in These Supportive, Pain-free Slip-on Sneakers — and They’re 50% Off at Amazon

Travel days are stressful enough as it is, even before you factor in what shoes you’re going to wear to the airport. Regardless of whether or not you’re in a rush, you still want to opt for a pair of shoes that are supportive, versatile enough to be styled with a number of outfits in your suitcase, and — above all — easy to take on and off as you maneuver through the chaos of the TSA checkpoints.

If you’re not in the mood for wearing sandals to the airport but still want to eliminate the concern of tying pesky laces after heading through security, we’ve found the perfect shoes for the job: the Dr. Scholl’s Women’s Madison Slip-on Sneaker. Even better? They’re on sale for as little as $30 right now.

These sustainably crafted slip-on shoes are made with a microfiber exterior that’s created from recycled plastic bottles, so you can feel good about giving back to the environment while stepping up your travel wardrobe. The soft inner lining of each shoe is also designed with the same microfiber material, lending itself to a smooth sensation against your skin with every step. Supportive insole technology ensures you’ll feel fresh on your feet no matter how long you spent sightseeing the day before, and a rubber sole provides essential grip so you can traverse a wide array of terrains.

The eco-conscious design and impressive comfort of these shoes is one undeniable highlight, but they’re also incredibly functional for busy travel days as well. If you’ve ever been late to make your flight, you know how stressful it is to hurry through TSA with laced-up shoes, but this slip-on design is easy to slide in and out of when you’re in a rush. They also boast a padded collar and twin stretch panels on either side of the shoe, holding your foot in place with an additional touch of care. Not to mention they’re lightweight and easily packable without dragging down your carry-on, and even come in 28 stunning shades with sizes ranging from women’s 5 to 9, including wide options and half sizes.

These thoughtfully constructed, highly cushioned shoes are loved by shoppers and travelers across the board, earning them more than 12,700 five-star ratings at Amazon. In fact, one customer dubbed these shoes their “go-to for travel,” explaining that they’re “very comfortable for all-day walking,” and are also “easy [to] slip on and off for TSA.” They even noted that this style “takes up little room when packed,” so if you’re traveling without checking a bag, these are the perfect selection.

Another shopper revealed that they purchased these sneakers “for my South Africa honeymoon trip” and they were “incredible.” They explained that their feet “never hurt,” even when they “walked a ton of miles in them,” and also happily noted that they “went with a ton of outfits,” calling them “travel tested and approved.” One customer also admitted that they walked “nine to 10 miles daily” on a recent European vacation in these sneakers, and the slip-on design “did not disappoint.”

Comfort and functionality are the two primary qualifications you should check off with every piece of clothing you include in your travel wardrobe, and the highly supportive, lightweight, and stylish Dr. Scholl’s Madison Slip-on Sneakers deliver all of this and more. Whether you’re planning to embark on long days of sightseeing, or you’re simply looking for an efficient and versatile pair of shoes to wear to the airport and through your next flight, these sneakers are everything you’ve been looking for — and they’re even on sale for up to 50 percent off at Amazon right now.

