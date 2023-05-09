Travelers Walked ‘10 Miles Daily’ in These Supportive, Pain-free Slip-on Sneakers — and They’re 50% Off at Amazon

Shoppers confirm that they’re “travel tested and approved.”

By
Merrell Readman
Merrell Readman
Merrell Readman
Merrell Readman is an experienced journalist, with bylines in mindbodygreen, Women's Health, and SheFinds. Always looking for ways to make life easier, she covers commerce content within the travel vertical.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 9, 2023 09:00PM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Dr. Scholls Shoes Women's Madison Slip On Tout
Photo:

Travel + Leisure / Daisy Rodriguez

Travel days are stressful enough as it is, even before you factor in what shoes you’re going to wear to the airport. Regardless of whether or not you’re in a rush, you still want to opt for a pair of shoes that are supportive, versatile enough to be styled with a number of outfits in your suitcase, and — above all — easy to take on and off as you maneuver through the chaos of the TSA checkpoints.

If you’re not in the mood for wearing sandals to the airport but still want to eliminate the concern of tying pesky laces after heading through security, we’ve found the perfect shoes for the job: the Dr. Scholl’s Women’s Madison Slip-on Sneaker. Even better? They’re on sale for as little as $30 right now.

Dr. Scholls Shoes Women's Madison Slip On

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $30 (originally $50)

These sustainably crafted slip-on shoes are made with a microfiber exterior that’s created from recycled plastic bottles, so you can feel good about giving back to the environment while stepping up your travel wardrobe. The soft inner lining of each shoe is also designed with the same microfiber material, lending itself to a smooth sensation against your skin with every step. Supportive insole technology ensures you’ll feel fresh on your feet no matter how long you spent sightseeing the day before, and a rubber sole provides essential grip so you can traverse a wide array of terrains.

The eco-conscious design and impressive comfort of these shoes is one undeniable highlight, but they’re also incredibly functional for busy travel days as well. If you’ve ever been late to make your flight, you know how stressful it is to hurry through TSA with laced-up shoes, but this slip-on design is easy to slide in and out of when you’re in a rush. They also boast a padded collar and twin stretch panels on either side of the shoe, holding your foot in place with an additional touch of care. Not to mention they’re lightweight and easily packable without dragging down your carry-on, and even come in 28 stunning shades with sizes ranging from women’s 5 to 9, including wide options and half sizes.

Dr. Scholls Shoes Women's Madison Slip On

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $40 (originally $80)

These thoughtfully constructed, highly cushioned shoes are loved by shoppers and travelers across the board, earning them more than 12,700 five-star ratings at Amazon. In fact, one customer dubbed these shoes their “go-to for travel,” explaining that they’re “very comfortable for all-day walking,” and are also “easy [to] slip on and off for TSA.” They even noted that this style “takes up little room when packed,” so if you’re traveling without checking a bag, these are the perfect selection.

Another shopper revealed that they purchased these sneakers “for my South Africa honeymoon trip” and they were “incredible.” They explained that their feet “never hurt,” even when they “walked a ton of miles in them,” and also happily noted that they “went with a ton of outfits,” calling them “travel tested and approved.” One customer also admitted that they walked “nine to 10 miles daily” on a recent European vacation in these sneakers, and the slip-on design “did not disappoint.”

Dr. Scholls Shoes Women's Madison Slip On

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $40 (originally $50)

Comfort and functionality are the two primary qualifications you should check off with every piece of clothing you include in your travel wardrobe, and the highly supportive, lightweight, and stylish Dr. Scholl’s Madison Slip-on Sneakers deliver all of this and more. Whether you’re planning to embark on long days of sightseeing, or you’re simply looking for an efficient and versatile pair of shoes to wear to the airport and through your next flight, these sneakers are everything you’ve been looking for — and they’re even on sale for up to 50 percent off at Amazon right now.

At the time of publishing, the price started at $30. 

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.

Was this page helpful?

See More T+L Shopping Deals

Samsonite Ascella X Softside Luggage Tout
This Roomy Luggage Fits 1 Weeks’ Worth of Clothes Without Wrinkling — and Still Slides Under the Airplane Seat
Linen Outfits Tout
15 Easy, Breezy Linen Pieces You Can Buy at Amazon Right in Time for Summer — Starting at $19
Away Sling Bag Tout
This Editor-loved Luggage Brand Just Launched the Perfect Sling Bag for Summer — and It’s Already Selling Out
Related Articles
Joomra Women's Minimalist Trail Running Barefoot Shoes Tout
These Best-selling Trail Running Sneakers Feel as Comfortable as ‘Being Barefoot' — and They're Only $40
Shoppers Can Score So Many Deals on Sandals and Flip-Flops at Amazon Right Now â Up to 72% Off TOUT
Amazon Is Having a Secret Sale on Sandals and Flip-flops Right Now — These Are the 10 Best Pairs Up to 50% Off
Nordstrom Comfy Shoes Tout
Travelers Took Thousands of Steps in These Comfy Sneakers on Trips Around the World, and They’re Up to 50% Off
Veja Comfy Sneaker Sale Gilt TOUT
These Comfy, Celeb-loved Sneakers Have Become the New “It” Shoes for Travelers — and They’re Up to 45% Off
Rockport Men's Eureka Walking Shoe Sneaker Tout
Travelers Love These Comfy Leather Walking Shoes for ‘Long Days of Sightseeing’ — and They're 30% Off at Amazon
Best Best Slip-on Sneakers for Women
The 9 Best Best Slip-on Sneakers for Women of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
Vessi Everyday Move Slip-Ons
The 8 Best Slip-on Shoes for Men of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
Best Sneakers of 2023
The 18 Best Sneakers for Women of 2023
KEEN Women's Elle Backstrap Casual Platform Open Toe Wedge Sandals TOUT
This Comfy Sandal Is ‘So Supportive, It Feels Like You’re Wearing Sneakers’ — and It’s 61% Off
BriggsandRiley_BaselineRollingCabinBag_Green_002.JPG
We Tested More Than 1,300 Travel Products in 2022 and These Are Our Winners
Cariuma Pantone Summer Launch
This Celeb-loved Sneaker Brand Released 3 Pantone-inspired Colors for Summer — and They’re Selling Out Fast
Best Products T+L Editors Bought in 2022
The 41 Best Products T+L Editors Bought in 2022
Cariuma Launch Tout
This Celeb-loved Sneaker Brand Dropped a Comfy Slip-on Sneaker for Travel — and There's Already a Waitlist
100 Best Amazon Deals of May Tout
The 102 Best Travel Gear Deals We Found at Amazon So Far This Month — Up to 73% Off
These âExtremely Comfortableâ Sneakers Sold Out in Just 2 Days When Helen Mirren Wore Them â Now Theyâre Back TOUT
These ‘Extremely Comfortable’ Sneakers Sold Out in Just 2 Days After Helen Mirren Wore Them — Now They’re Back
Iâm a Travel Writer, and These Are the Comfy Shoes I Bring on Every Single Trip
I Always Pack These Comfy Shoes for Trips When I Know I'll Be on My Feet for 10+ Hours — and They're on Sale