These Flight Attendant-loved Flats Are the ‘Best Shoes’ for Traveling — and They’re 83% Off at Amazon

If you’ve ever experienced a lengthy day of travel, you know how important it is to wear comfortable shoes to avoid some of the irritation that’s guaranteed to arise. However, whether you’re sneaker-averse or have a work obligation to attend directly after your flight, you may struggle to find a pair of shoes that adequately cushions your feet while still looking put-together.

Here to solve that problem (and awarded the stamp of approval from a slew of seasoned flight attendants) is the Dr. Scholl’s Giorgie Slip-on Ballet Flat — and they’re even on sale for as little as $11 right now ahead of Amazon Prime Day, the retailer’s blowout sale that’s set for July 11 and 12.

Combining comfort and simplistic style, these lightweight ballet flats are about to become the most worn shoes in your repertoire for travel and beyond. They’re made with a smooth synthetic material that’s soft and gentle against the skin, and are even sustainably made with recycled plastic bottles so you can reduce your carbon footprint with every step you take.

In true Dr. Scholl’s fashion, however, the highlight of these shoes lies in the anti-microbial, anti-odor insole that provides impressive cushioning and support to your feet all day long. Not only will you never have to worry about sweaty, stinky feet after a long day of walking, but you can also effectively minimize foot pain and discomfort while you’re at it. And they’re also easily dressed up and down, making them one of the most versatile footwear options for your next vacation.

Flight attendants in particular can’t get enough of these highly supportive flats — especially when they’re spending long hours on their feet. One person noted that as a flight attendant they could be standing “for hours during the flight,” but these “extremely comfortable” flats are their go-to. They explain that the shoes offer “great support” despite being flat, and are “so comfy for the bottoms of your feet.”

Meanwhile, another flight attendant revealed that they found these shoes to be “soft and comfy inside” and “strong and sturdy” on the outside. They also shared that the “secure rubber non-slip soles” put them “at ease” while on their feet, even adding that their “feet are smiling” from the “quality and look of these flats.” One flight attendant even went as far as to call them the “best shoes ever.”

If you’re looking for a shoe that provides all the support of a sneaker with more packability and style, look no further than the flight attendant-approved Dr. Scholl’s Giorgie Slip-on Ballet Flat. Currently on sale at Amazon for a whopping 83 percent off as an early Prime Day deal, these comfortable and timeless shoes are everything you’ve been searching for to enhance your travel style without suffering the consequences of unsupportive insoles.

