These Flight Attendant-loved Flats Are the ‘Best Shoes’ for Traveling — and They’re 83% Off at Amazon

Grab these “extremely comfortable” Dr. Scholl’s shoes for as little as $11.

By
Merrell Readman
Merrell Readman
Merrell Readman
Merrell Readman is an experienced journalist, with bylines in mindbodygreen, Women's Health, and SheFinds. Always looking for ways to make life easier, she covers commerce content within the travel vertical.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 1, 2023 05:30AM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

PD Early One-Off Deal: Flight-Attendant Loved Product tout
Photo:

Travel + Leisure / Reese Herrington

If you’ve ever experienced a lengthy day of travel, you know how important it is to wear comfortable shoes to avoid some of the irritation that’s guaranteed to arise. However, whether you’re sneaker-averse or have a work obligation to attend directly after your flight, you may struggle to find a pair of shoes that adequately cushions your feet while still looking put-together.

Here to solve that problem (and awarded the stamp of approval from a slew of seasoned flight attendants) is the Dr. Scholl’s Giorgie Slip-on Ballet Flat — and they’re even on sale for as little as $11 right now ahead of Amazon Prime Day, the retailer’s blowout sale that’s set for July 11 and 12. 

Amazon Prime Day Dr. Scholl's Shoes Women's Giorgie Slip On Ballet Flat

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $11 (originally $60)

Combining comfort and simplistic style, these lightweight ballet flats are about to become the most worn shoes in your repertoire for travel and beyond. They’re made with a smooth synthetic material that’s soft and gentle against the skin, and are even sustainably made with recycled plastic bottles so you can reduce your carbon footprint with every step you take. 

In true Dr. Scholl’s fashion, however, the highlight of these shoes lies in the anti-microbial, anti-odor insole that provides impressive cushioning and support to your feet all day long. Not only will you never have to worry about sweaty, stinky feet after a long day of walking, but you can also effectively minimize foot pain and discomfort while you’re at it. And they’re also easily dressed up and down, making them one of the most versatile footwear options for your next vacation.

Flight attendants in particular can’t get enough of these highly supportive flats — especially when they’re spending long hours on their feet. One person noted that as a flight attendant they could be standing “for hours during the flight,” but these “extremely comfortable” flats are their go-to. They explain that the shoes offer “great support” despite being flat, and are “so comfy for the bottoms of your feet.”

Amazon Prime Day Dr. Scholl's Shoes Women's Giorgie Slip On Ballet Flat

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $30 (originally $60)

Meanwhile, another flight attendant revealed that they found these shoes to be “soft and comfy inside” and “strong and sturdy” on the outside. They also shared that the “secure rubber non-slip soles” put them “at ease” while on their feet, even adding that their “feet are smiling” from the “quality and look of these flats.” One flight attendant even went as far as to call them the “best shoes ever.”

If you’re looking for a shoe that provides all the support of a sneaker with more packability and style, look no further than the flight attendant-approved Dr. Scholl’s Giorgie Slip-on Ballet Flat. Currently on sale at Amazon for a whopping 83 percent off as an early Prime Day deal, these comfortable and timeless shoes are everything you’ve been searching for to enhance your travel style without suffering the consequences of unsupportive insoles.

More Comfy Flats on Sale at Amazon

Lucky Brand Emmie Ballet Flat

Amazon PD Lucky Brand Women's Emmie Ballet Flat

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $41 (originally $69)

Frank Mully Pointed Toe Flats

Amazon PD Frank Mully Womens Pointed Toe Flats

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $40 (originally $51)

Jessica Simpson Mandalaye Square Toe Ankle-Wrap Ballet Flats

Amazon PD Jessica Simpson Women's Mandalaye Square Toe Ankle-Wrap Ballet Flats

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $35 (originally $69)

Skechers Plush Peace and Love Ballet Flat

Amazon PD Skechers Women's Plush-Peace and Love Ballet Flat

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $15 (originally $42)

Clarks Sara Ballet Flat

Amazon PD Clarks Women's Sara Ballet Flat

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $27 (originally $85)

At the time of publishing, the price started at $11. 

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.

Was this page helpful?

See More T+L Shopping Deals

PD Early One-Off Deal: Joggers/Comfy Pant Tout
Shoppers Say These Comfy, Lightweight $20 Yoga Pants Keep Them Cool and 'Do Not Wrinkle' During Travel
Zappos 4th of July Comfy Shoe Sale Roundup Tout
Zappos Is Ringing in July Fourth With Up to 60% Off Comfy Shoes — Shop the 90 Best Deals
Amazon Prime Day Luggage Roundup Tout
Top-rated Luggage Is Already 72% Off Ahead of Prime Day, Including Samsonite, Travelpro, and More
Related Articles
PD Early One-Off Deal: Joggers/Comfy Pant Tout
Shoppers Say These Comfy, Lightweight $20 Yoga Pants Keep Them Cool and 'Do Not Wrinkle' During Travel
PD Early One-Off Deal: Toiletry Bag Tout
This Roomy, Leakproof Toiletry Bag Is the ‘Perfect’ Traveling Companion — and It’s on Sale Now
Zappos 4th of July Comfy Shoe Sale Roundup Tout
Zappos Is Ringing in July Fourth With Up to 60% Off Comfy Shoes — Shop the 90 Best Deals
These Comfy and 'Flattering' Vacation Styles 'Pack Beautifully' and They're All 40% Off for the Fourth of July Tout
This Brand's Huge Fourth of July Sale Includes Wrinkle-free Dresses, Shorts, Skirts, and More for 40% Off
Amazon Prime Day Writer in Paris Tout
I'm a Writer in Paris, and I Found 13 French Styles Secretly on Sale at Amazon Before Prime Day — From $14
Birkenstocks Sale on Gilt/Rue La La Tout
Birkenstocks Just Went on Sale for the Summer With Prices Starting at Just $36
PD Early Deal Roundup: Best Amazon Deals Happening This July 4th Tout
Travelers Can Score Up to 80% Off at Amazon’s Secret Fourth of July Sale
July 4th Last-Minute Essentials for Beach Tout
It's Not the Fourth of July Without These 13 Beach Essentials — Get Them Just in Time for the Weekend
July 4th One-Off Deal: Yeti Cooler Tout
Even Yeti Loyalists Are Impressed With How Long Ice Stays Cold in This Cooler — and It’s 25% Off
July 4th One-Off Deal: Sunscreen tout
People 'Don't Even Need Foundation' Since Switching to This Glowy, Tinted SPF — and It's on Sale
PD Early One-Off Deal: Luggage Set Tout
This ‘Absolutely Gorgeous’ Luggage Set Is Up to 76% Off Now — but the Deal Won’t Last Long
Amazon Prime Day Best UPF Clothing Under $50 Tout
Stay Cool and Avoid Sunburn This Summer With 14 Expert-approved, Protective Clothing Picks From Just $17
Amazon Prime Day Swimsuits Under $50 Tout
15 Flattering Swimsuits That Are on Major Sale at Amazon Right Now — Up to 67% Off
July 4th Deal Roundup: Editor-Loved Picks for the Long Weekend tout
The 12 Huge Fourth of July Deals You Need to Know About, According to a Shopping Writer
Amazon Prime Day Beach Tents Tout
The Lightweight, Easy-to-use Beach Tent T+L Editors Have Given a Perfect Score Is 55% Off at Amazon
July 4th Ostrich Beach Chair Tout
This TikTok-famous Beach Chair Is the 'Most Comfortable' One Amazon Shoppers Have Tried — and It's 25% Off