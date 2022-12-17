Shoppers Swear This Heated Vest Is Their 'Go-to' for Winter Travel — and It's Currently 48% Off

Ski trips and snow sports are some of the many joys of winter, but along with these activities comes an inevitable piercing chill. Packing the proper layers can help lock in body heat and allow you to enjoy the outdoors, whether you want to maintain your walking routine throughout the winter or are planning a snowboarding vacation in freezing temperatures.

The foolproof way to keep your core warm through all your winter travels is the shopper-loved Dr. Prepare Heated Vest — and right now, it’s 48 percent off at Amazon. After earning more than 1,000 perfect ratings and being touted as “absolutely perfect,” it’s definitely a must-have for your travel wardrobe.

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $47 (originally $90)

Made of polyester with a sturdy zipper closure, this USB-powered vest offers three different heating levels to keep you warm regardless of the temperature. The vest channels heat to the neck, back, abdomen, and waist, promoting circulation and even relieving tension in stiff muscles. With the purchase of an additional battery pack, this vest can stay warm for up to seven hours, and is fitted with four zippers across the frame to fit a variety of different body types.

Not only is the vest heated, but it’s also windproof, with a thermal conductive fabric and a skin-protecting liner that won’t leave you scorched from the heater. At its highest temperature, the vest goes up to 131 degrees Fahrenheit, effectively staving off the elements and keeping you comfortable and secure as you ski, hike, snowboard, or even tour an icy city.

Outdoorsy customers can’t get enough of this vest for warming them up during travel, and one shopper even raved, “This vest was my go-to article of clothing. I wore it on plane rides, car rides, loading/unloading moving trucks, and have worn it nearly every day since.” Meanwhile, another customer noted, “The vest itself is thin enough to wear under my winter coat and not make me feel claustrophobic but keeps me warm enough to ditch the coat when I want to,” adding that it’s their “new favorite thing.”

This vest has also come in handy for avid campers, according to one customer who shared, “I purchased this vest for a camping trip. It worked great [and] kept me warm all night,” adding, “When outside I do wear a heavier coat over the top to lock in the heat,” while noting that they’ve been wearing it since last year and it is “still working great.” Another impressed shopper wrote, “This vest has changed my life,” continuing, “[I] can’t recommend [it] enough if you enjoy outdoor sporting events, playing winter sports, work outdoors, or are just freezing all the time in general.”

As you prepare for your next cold-weather trip or simply are looking for ways to make your winter morning walks a little more enjoyable, Dr. Prepare’s Heated Vest will be a game changer under bigger coats or on its own to preserve body heat — and at almost half off, now is a great time to buy.

At the time of publishing, the price started at $47.

Shop More T+L Deals:

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.

