Shoppers Swear This Heated Vest Is Their 'Go-to' for Winter Travel — and It's Currently 48% Off

“This vest has changed my life.”

By
Merrell Readman
Merrell Readman
Merrell Readman
Merrell Readman is an experienced journalist, with bylines in mindbodygreen, Women's Health, and SheFinds. Always looking for ways to make life easier, she covers commerce content within the travel vertical.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 17, 2022 05:00AM EST

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Dr. Prepare Heated Vest, Unisex Heated Clothing tout
Photo:

amazon

Ski trips and snow sports are some of the many joys of winter, but along with these activities comes an inevitable piercing chill. Packing the proper layers can help lock in body heat and allow you to enjoy the outdoors, whether you want to maintain your walking routine throughout the winter or are planning a snowboarding vacation in freezing temperatures.

The foolproof way to keep your core warm through all your winter travels is the shopper-loved Dr. Prepare Heated Vest — and right now, it’s 48 percent off at Amazon. After earning more than 1,000 perfect ratings and being touted as “absolutely perfect,” it’s definitely a must-have for your travel wardrobe.

Dr. Prepare Heated Vest, Unisex Heated Clothing for men women,

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $47 (originally $90)

Made of polyester with a sturdy zipper closure, this USB-powered vest offers three different heating levels to keep you warm regardless of the temperature. The vest channels heat to the neck, back, abdomen, and waist, promoting circulation and even relieving tension in stiff muscles. With the purchase of an additional battery pack, this vest can stay warm for up to seven hours, and is fitted with four zippers across the frame to fit a variety of different body types.

Not only is the vest heated, but it’s also windproof, with a thermal conductive fabric and a skin-protecting liner that won’t leave you scorched from the heater. At its highest temperature, the vest goes up to 131 degrees Fahrenheit, effectively staving off the elements and keeping you comfortable and secure as you ski, hike, snowboard, or even tour an icy city.

Outdoorsy customers can’t get enough of this vest for warming them up during travel, and one shopper even raved, “This vest was my go-to article of clothing. I wore it on plane rides, car rides, loading/unloading moving trucks, and have worn it nearly every day since.” Meanwhile, another customer noted, “The vest itself is thin enough to wear under my winter coat and not make me feel claustrophobic but keeps me warm enough to ditch the coat when I want to,” adding that it’s their “new favorite thing.”

This vest has also come in handy for avid campers, according to one customer who shared, “I purchased this vest for a camping trip. It worked great [and] kept me warm all night,” adding, “When outside I do wear a heavier coat over the top to lock in the heat,” while noting that they’ve been wearing it since last year and it is “still working great.” Another impressed shopper wrote, “This vest has changed my life,” continuing, “[I] can’t recommend [it] enough if you enjoy outdoor sporting events, playing winter sports, work outdoors, or are just freezing all the time in general.”

As you prepare for your next cold-weather trip or simply are looking for ways to make your winter morning walks a little more enjoyable, Dr. Prepare’s Heated Vest will be a game changer under bigger coats or on its own to preserve body heat — and at almost half off, now is a great time to buy.

At the time of publishing, the price started at $47. 

Shop More T+L Deals:

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Amazon Essentials Women's Lightweight Water-Resistant Hooded Puffer Coat Tout
Travelers Love This Lightweight Puffer Coat for Winter Vacations — and It’s on Sale Now
Keomud Women's Lightweight Crop Puffer Vest
This TikTok-famous Puffer Vest Is Also an Amazon Best-seller — and It’s on Sale Now
Pooluly Men's Ski Jacket Warm Winter Waterproof Windbreaker Jacket Tout
This ‘Extremely Warm’ Winter Jacket Keeps Shoppers Toasty in Negative Temperatures — and It’s 50% Off Today
The Best Winter Running Gear of 2022
The Best Winter Running Gear of 2022
Forge TSA Luggage Combination Lock
These TSA-approved Travel Locks Are ‘Essential for Securing Your Luggage’ — and They’re Under $15
Best Products T+L Editors Bought in 2022
The 41 Best Products T+L Editors Bought in 2022
Prettygarden Faux Shearling Shacket Jacket
This Comfy and Stylish Shearling Jacket Has More Than 16,000 Perfect Ratings — and It's on Sale Now
Columbia Boots Customer Review and Sale tout
These ‘Perfect’ Winter Boots Must Have Slipped Through the Cracks — They’re Still on Sale From Cyber Monday
ORORO Lightweight Heated Vest with Battery Pack
Shoppers Say This Top-rated Heated Vest ‘Takes the Chill Right Out of You’ — and It’s 34% Off for Cyber Monday
seirus heated gloves review tout
I’m a Travel Writer, and These Are My Favorite Heated Gloves for Ski Trips and Winter Travel
Best Gifts for Outdoorsmen
The 51 Best Gifts for Outdoorsmen of 2022
Koolaburra by UGG Men's Tipton Slipper
Thousands of Shoppers Love These Soft, Comfy Ugg Slippers for Men — and They Make the Perfect Gift
BriggsandRiley_BaselineRollingCabinBag_Green_002.JPG
We Tested More Than 1,300 Travel Products in 2022 — These Are Our Winners
timberland boot sale Nordstrom
These Perfect-for-winter Timberland Boots Are Finally on Sale — but Not for Long
Yakima CBX Solar 16 Roof Box
I’m a Travel Writer, and This Is the Solar-powered Car Rooftop Carrier I Use for Camping and Road Trips
Ororo Men's Soft Shell Heated Jacket with Detachable Hood and Battery Pack
This Is the Best Heated Jacket T+L Editors Have Ever Tried — and It’s Nearly Half Off Today