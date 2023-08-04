DoubleTree by Hilton Is Now Offering a Vegan Version of Its Famed Chocolate Chip Cookie

DoubleTree by Hilton is going vegan.

The hotel chain, which is famous for handing out delicious chocolate chip cookies, will introduce a new allergy-friendly version that also happens to be vegan, gluten-free, and non-GMO, the company shared with Travel + Leisure. The new option was created in collaboration with Partake Foods, a black and Asian American-owned cookie company that creates allergy-free products.

The new cookie will be available starting Friday in time for National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day.

“For more than 30 years, the beloved DoubleTree Chocolate Chip Cookie has epitomized our brand’s warm and caring service spirit,” Shawn McAteer, the senior vice president and global head at DoubleTree by Hilton, told T+L. “Now, by introducing an allergy-friendly option, we extend our famous signature welcome to the millions of consumers affected by food allergies who have longed to savor our original chocolate chip cookie. This new allergy-friendly chocolate chip cookie underscores our unwavering commitment to ensuring we give everyone a little taste of home.”

Courtesy of DoubleTree

The allergy-friendly cookies will be individually packaged (to avoid cross-contamination) and will be available in all of the company’s United States hotels. Travelers must request the cookie upon check-in.

The new cookies are free of the top nine allergens: wheat, tree nuts, peanuts, milk, eggs, soy, fish, sesame, and shellfish.

Denise Woodard, the founder and CEO of Partake Foods, called the new collaboration a “seamless fit.”

“Having personally encountered the limited allergy-conscious choices for families while traveling, contributing to the creation of a more inclusive cookie option for guests at check-in holds profound significance for both me and the Partake team,” Woodard told T+L.

Travelers who don’t plan to stay at a DoubleTree by Hilton any time soon can recreate the company’s famous cookies at home with the official recipe, which makes 26 cookies. Cookie lovers can also find Partake’s allergy-free cookies at retailers across the country.