This Flight Attendant-approved Neck Pillow Keeps Travelers Comfy on '12-hour' Trips — and It’s $24

If anyone knows a thing or two about staying comfortable on a long plane ride, it’s flight attendants. If you want to enjoy a restful snooze on your next flight, several recommend investing in a quality neck pillow like the Dot&Dot Twist Memory Foam Travel Neck Pillow, which just went on sale at Amazon. 

Built with an ultra-supportive memory foam core, the malleable travel pillow is a favorite for its customizable design that twists into almost any shape to accommodate your needs. And, it contours to your neck and even keeps your head, shoulders, and back in alignment while relieving tension on your pressure points when you’re sitting upright, which is why it’s perfect for long-haul flights. 

Dot&Dot Twist Memory Foam Travel Pillow

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $24 with on-site coupon (originally $40)

Thanks to a special on-site coupon, you can get the Dot&Dot Twist Memory Foam Travel Neck Pillow for up to 43 percent off ahead of Amazon Prime Day. This early deal brings its price tag down to a wallet-friendly $24, which is a pretty doable investment if you ask us. 

Not only will you feel instantly cozier nuzzled against the cushy memory foam core of the travel neck pillow, but you’ll also enjoy its soft cotton cover, which makes it incredibly breathable (even on stuffy planes). And it’s removable, so you can easily wash it once you land. 

Twist Memory Foam Travel Pillow for Neck, Chin, Lumbar and Leg Support

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $30 (originally $40) 

Like we mentioned before, the Dot&Dot Twist Memory Foam Travel Neck Pillow comes recommended by flight attendants for its comfortable and customizable design. Taking to Amazon, one wrote, "As a flight attendant, I have traveled extensively over the years and could never find a neck pillow I liked. I've had neck surgery and was never able to find the comfort or support that I needed. This pillow is perfect!" They also added, "You can adjust it to any position you need and it stays until you change it. It works on the airplane with a window, middle or aisle seat. I've even used it just lounging on the sofa watching TV." 

Similarly, a second flight attendant mentioned, "I travel with this pillow all of the time. In hotel rooms, I use it to support my neck. On the plane, I use it to support my lumbar area. When I drive, it helps my lower back." Concluding their review, the shopper shared, "I love that it has a liner that can be removed to wash. I bought my boyfriend one too and it goes everywhere we do." 

Still not convinced? A traveler declared that it "deserves 50 stars" and chimed in to add, "I sleep with this pillow every night for my neck pain and it’s so comfortable. I also used it on a 12-hour flight and it was the best travel pillow I’ve ever had." Another reviewer highlighted, "I love the versatility of this pillow. I used it on an eight-hour flight and was able to change the setup to lean against my husband's shoulder, or use it in a U-shape on the fold down tray and lean my head on it." 

Do yourself (and your neck) a favor and grab the flight attendant-approved Dot&Dot Twist Memory Foam Travel Neck Pillow before your next trip — especially while it's up to 43 percent off at Amazon. And, keep scrolling to explore the other top-rated travel neck pillows that shoppers also recommend and are on sale. 

More Comfy Travel Neck Pillows:

Napfun Travel Neck Pillow

Napfun Travel Neck Pillow

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $14 (originally $22) 

Mlvoc Travel Neck Pillow 

Mlvoc Travel Neck Pillow

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $16 (originally $30) 

EverSnug 2-in-1 Travel Blanket-Pillow

EverSnug 2-in-1 Travel Blanket-Pillow

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $25 (originally $35) 

Bcozzy Travel Neck Pillow

Bcozzy Travel Neck Pillow

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $40 (originally $60) 

Huzi Infinity Neck Pillow

Huzi Infinity Neck Pillow

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $45 (originally $50) 

This Anti-Aging Facial Mist That Brightens My Skin Has An Unexpected Use On Clothes While Traveling, Too Tout
My Secret to Brighter Skin Is This Anti-aging Face Mist — and You’ll Never Guess What Travelers Use It For
PD Early Deal Roundup: Best T-shirt Dresses on Sale Tout
Amazon's Top-rated T-shirt Dresses Start at Just $19 — and They're Perfect for Summer Travel
Summersalt wide leg pants review Tout
These Comfy, Silky Pants Are My Secret to Staying Cool in the Summer — and They’re on Rare Sale
