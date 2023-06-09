State Department Issues Travel Warning for Popular Caribbean Country Due to Safety Concerns

Travelers are advised to exercise increased caution.

Published on June 9, 2023
View of Calle Hostos and Iglesia Nuestra SeÃ±ora de la Altagracia in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic
The Department of State is warning travelers who are going to the Dominican Republic to exercise increased caution due to crime and safety concerns.

The popular Caribbean country was placed under a Level 2 warning out of a total of four, according to the State Department. The department regularly updates and reissues travel advisories for countries all around the globe.

“Violent crime, including armed robbery, homicide and sexual assault is a concern throughout the Dominican Republic,” the State Department wrote in its warning. “The wide availability of weapons, the use and trade of illicit drugs, and a weak criminal justice system contribute to the high level of criminality on the broader scale.”

However, the department did note there was a lower risk in popular resort areas due to “the development of a professional tourist police corps, institution of a 911 system in many parts of the country, and a concentration of resources in resort areas.” These areas tend to therefore “be better policed than urban areas like Santo Domingo.” 

Travelers who do go to the Dominican Republic should be aware of their surroundings, never physically resist any robbery attempt, and avoid displaying signs of wealth (like wearing expensive watches or jewelry).

Travelers can also enroll in the State Department’s Smart Traveler Enrollment Program to receive alerts “and make it easier to locate you in an emergency.”

The State Department issues travel advisories and travel alerts to “help you assess for yourself the risks of international travel and what steps to take to ensure your safety when you decide to go abroad.” These advisories can be issued for an entire country or a specific area of the country and can vary by region based on the situation.

Recently, the State Department issued advisories for several popular vacation destinations, including certain areas of Mexico, Colombia, and Jamaica.

