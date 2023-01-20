Dolphins Spotted in the Bronx River in NYC, See the Video Here

According to the Bronx River Alliance the return of the dolphins is a sign of a healthy river.

By
Alison Fox
Published on January 20, 2023

Dolphins were discovered frolicking in a New York City river earlier this week, surprising an onlooker who captured the sighting on video. 

The dolphins were found swimming in the Bronx River by Starlight Park, which sits just south of the Bronx Zoo, according to the Bronx River Alliance. In a video, they can be seen bobbing up and down in the chilly water, their fins breaking the calm surface.

The New York City Department of Parks & Recreation tweeted the animals were a sign of a healthy river and were likely in search of fish, which the department provides by restocking the Bronx River with alewife and other fish each year.

“This is great news — it shows that the decades-long effort to restore the river as a healthy habitat is working. We believe these dolphins naturally found their way to the river in search of fish,” according to the department. “We encourage you to welcome these dolphins to the Boogie Down [a nickname for the Bronx]! Make sure that they’re comfortable during their visit by giving them space and not disturbing them.”

This isn’t the first time dolphins have been spotted in New York City. In fact, bottlenose dolphins have become frequent visitors to the New York-New Jersey Harbor Estuary, according to the Wildlife Conservation Society.

It’s also not the first time an unexpected animal has been spotted in the Bronx. In December, a bald eagle was spotted five separate times on the Bronx River, according to the Bronx River Alliance.

Beyond New York City, Dolphins are beloved animals all around the world and opportunities to swim with them in their natural habitats are unmatched. In the Bahamas "out islands” dolphins frolic around in the warm waters, just as they do off the coast of South Africa and even in the waters near Los Angeles.

During the height of the pandemic, dolphins were also spotted in the canals around Venice and in the waters near Hong Kong.

