This Soft and Stylish $28 Jumpsuit Is Perfect for Travel — and It Comes in 50 Different Styles

One shopper called it their “go-to item to wear for a long day of travel.”

By
Rebecca Carhart
Rebecca Carhart
Rebecca Carhart
Rebecca Carhart is a senior e-commerce writer and strategist on Dotdash Meredith’s news and deals travel team. Her reviews of products across the fashion, beauty, home, and travel spaces have appeared on TravelandLeisure.com, InStyle.com, People.com, and more.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 27, 2022

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Dokotoo Women's Loose Sleeveless Adjustable Spaghetti Strap Romper Jumpsuit with Pockets
Dokotoo Women's Loose Sleeveless Adjustable Spaghetti Strap Romper Jumpsuit with Pockets. Photo:

Amazon

With temperatures constantly changing, the transitional period from summer to fall makes getting dressed very tricky, especially when you're traveling. The easiest solution to this fashion dilemma is to wear pieces that can be layered easily, so that you’re comfortable for cool mornings but not overheating by mid-afternoon. And Amazon shoppers seem to have found the perfect fall-ready piece in the Dokotoo Sleeveless Jumpsuit.

The Amazon-favorite one-piece is made from an ultra-soft polyester and spandex blend material that is both lightweight and breathable. With its pull-on construction and loose silhouette, shoppers say it is just as comfortable as their favorite loungewear but with a more polished and pulled-together feel. 

Along with a simple v-neckline, the one-and-done-piece has a wide-leg silhouette for ample airflow and circulation and adjustable spaghetti straps, so you can easily find a comfortable fit. Shoppers love the sleeveless jumpsuit's loose silhouette and flowy design because they can move around without feeling constricted.

Dokotoo Women's Loose Sleeveless Adjustable Spaghetti Strap Romper Jumpsuit with Pockets
Dokotoo Women's Loose Sleeveless Adjustable Spaghetti Strap Romper Jumpsuit with Pockets.

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $28 (originally $37)

And we haven't even mentioned the versatility factor. While it's still warm out, you can wear

the cute jumpsuit on its own with a pair of sandals, and once the temperatures start to drop, you can wear it over a t-shirt or layer a sweater or jacket on top for added coverage and warmth. 

With details like this, it's no wonder that shoppers have been buying the transitional piece to wear everywhere, from running errands to nights out on the town and even on travel days. One shopper called it their "go-to item to wear for a long day of travel." While another raved, “I bought this to wear for a travel day in the airport and now I wear it every chance I can. It’s the most comfortable outfit I own!”

Sizes range from S to 4XL, and there are a whopping 50 styles available. You can choose between classic neutrals, pretty pastels, and fun patterns like leopard prints, florals, stripes, and more. And as luck would have it, the comfy jumpsuit just went on sale. Depending on which color and size you pick, you can snag one for as little as $28. We’re not sure how long this deal will last so we suggest adding your favorite style to your cart ASAP. 

Dokotoo Women's Loose Sleeveless Adjustable Spaghetti Strap Romper Jumpsuit with Pockets
Dokotoo Women's Loose Sleeveless Adjustable Spaghetti Strap Romper Jumpsuit with Pockets.

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $28 (originally $37)

At the time of publishing, the price started at $28.  

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week. 

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Lacozy Womens Casual Jumpsuit
Vacationers Love This Jumpsuit Because It Feels Like They're 'Traveling in Pajamas'
jumpsuit
Flight Attendants Say This Comfy Jumpsuit Is Perfect for Travel Days — and It's On Sale Now
Dokotoo Womens Crewneck Lace Crochet Top
Shoppers Can't Believe This Expensive-looking Lace Blouse Is Only $28 at Amazon
Capri Pants
Frequent Fliers Are Obsessed With These Unbelievably Soft Cropped Sweatpants — and They're 57% Off Right Now
Merokeety snap cardigan
This Cozy Cardigan Has More Than 14,000 Five-star Ratings, and It's on Sale
Amazon dresses
The 10 Best Under-$50 Dresses You Can Buy at Amazon Before Summer Ends 
Blooming Jelly Womens Chiffon Blouse Tout
This Pretty Polka Dot Blouse Goes With Everything — and It Comes in 31 Different Colors
Best Fleece Jackets of 2022
The Best Fleece Jackets of 2022
Timeson V-Neck Ruffle Sleeve Chiffon Blouse
Shoppers Say This Flattering and Comfortable $21 Amazon Blouse 'Looks Beautiful On' — and It's on Sale
Amazon Overalls
Shoppers Can't Stop Wearing These $20 Amazon Overalls With Pockets
Happy Sailed Women's Casual Sleeveless Front Button Loose Jumpsuits
This Breezy $26 Jumpsuit Is Perfect for Hot Summer Days — and You'll Want One in Every Color
Amazon Flowy Blouse Sale
People Can't Get Over How Well This Flowy Amazon Blouse Fits — and It's Only $23 Right Now
Comfy Travel Pants
Shoppers Say These Buttery-soft $27 Joggers Will Be Your 'New Traveling Pants' 
Day Dress Early Prime Tout
7 Summer Dress Deals to Shop Before Prime Day Even Begins
The Drop Women's Britt Tiered Maxi Tent Dress
This Comfortable Maxi Dress Is a Must-have for All Occasions — and It Comes in 13 Colors
Prettygarden dress
Amazon Shoppers Say This Is the 'Perfect Summer Dress' — and It's Just $40 Right Now