This Soft and Stylish $28 Jumpsuit Is Perfect for Travel — and It Comes in 50 Different Styles

With temperatures constantly changing, the transitional period from summer to fall makes getting dressed very tricky, especially when you're traveling. The easiest solution to this fashion dilemma is to wear pieces that can be layered easily, so that you’re comfortable for cool mornings but not overheating by mid-afternoon. And Amazon shoppers seem to have found the perfect fall-ready piece in the Dokotoo Sleeveless Jumpsuit.

The Amazon-favorite one-piece is made from an ultra-soft polyester and spandex blend material that is both lightweight and breathable. With its pull-on construction and loose silhouette, shoppers say it is just as comfortable as their favorite loungewear but with a more polished and pulled-together feel.

Along with a simple v-neckline, the one-and-done-piece has a wide-leg silhouette for ample airflow and circulation and adjustable spaghetti straps, so you can easily find a comfortable fit. Shoppers love the sleeveless jumpsuit's loose silhouette and flowy design because they can move around without feeling constricted.

To buy: amazon.com, $28 (originally $37)

And we haven't even mentioned the versatility factor. While it's still warm out, you can wear

the cute jumpsuit on its own with a pair of sandals, and once the temperatures start to drop, you can wear it over a t-shirt or layer a sweater or jacket on top for added coverage and warmth.

With details like this, it's no wonder that shoppers have been buying the transitional piece to wear everywhere, from running errands to nights out on the town and even on travel days. One shopper called it their "go-to item to wear for a long day of travel." While another raved, “I bought this to wear for a travel day in the airport and now I wear it every chance I can. It’s the most comfortable outfit I own!”

Sizes range from S to 4XL, and there are a whopping 50 styles available. You can choose between classic neutrals, pretty pastels, and fun patterns like leopard prints, florals, stripes, and more. And as luck would have it, the comfy jumpsuit just went on sale. Depending on which color and size you pick, you can snag one for as little as $28. We’re not sure how long this deal will last so we suggest adding your favorite style to your cart ASAP.

At the time of publishing, the price started at $28.

