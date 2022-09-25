People Call This Ruffle Top the ‘Best Amazon Blouse’ They’ve Purchased — and It's on Sale for $26

Fall is quickly approaching, and that means travelers should not only anticipate cooler temperatures on their upcoming trips, but also expect to face packing challenges, what with the confusing transitional weather and all of the layering that needs to be accounted for. Thankfully, Amazon is stocked with plenty of stylish, travel-friendly options that will suit the weather of any itinerary. In fact, the Dokotoo Long-Sleeve Ruffle Top has most recently caught our eye thanks to shoppers dubbing it the “best Amazon blouse” they’ve purchased.

The versatile, long-sleeve shirt comes in sizes ranging from small to 2XL, as well as in 13 fall-approved colors, including neutrals such as black, khaki beige, and white, along with popular autumnal hues like forest green, mauve, and orange-red. Print fans can also snap up the top in six floral options to add a fun pop to their favorite travel outfits. And the best news? The blouse is currently marked down nearly 30 percent, bringing its price tag to just $26.

To buy: amazon.com, $26 (originally $36)

A perfect choice for when you need something nice but comfortable to wear, the Dokotoo Long Sleeve Ruffle Top offers a relaxed, flowy fit for an effortless yet elegant look thanks to its trendy bell sleeves and ruffled cuffs. It’s made from a soft polyester material that’s lightweight while still providing the coverage and weight needed to stay warm on crisp mornings and chilly evenings after the sun goes down.

Shoppers say the shirt’s hem falls at the perfect length for tucking into jeans, pants, skirts, and shorts for a more put-together look, and others assure that it’s still very much flattering and fashionable when left untucked. And, since it can be easily dressed up or down, the outfit possibilities are endless; wear it on the plane, on a casual sightseeing tour, or with heels and the right accessories to dinner or a show.

With hundreds of glowing reviews and a flattering fit, it’s no wonder the top is gaining popularity. One reviewer wrote, “This is by far my best Amazon blouse I’ve purchased.” Another shopper echoed their sentiment, raving that the blouse “has become my favorite top I have.”

Amazon customers love it so much, they are buying multiples. One shopper noted, “This blouse is so beautiful and comfortable that I bought a second one of a different color. The material is so soft.” Another fan wrote, “You won't regret purchasing this top in multiple colors.”

For a reviewer that’s experienced “deep disappointment” with their online shopping endeavors, they said that “this blouse is stylish, flattering, and well made.” They added, “For the price, it’s a win.” And if you’re looking to make a statement, a final buyer shared, “I have [gotten] many compliments when I wear it.”

Despite its affordable price point, it still looks of high quality and is easy to wash and care for. An Amazon customer reported, “I have washed and dried this many times without any issues.” A final shopper went as far as to say that the “absolutely amazing” blouse is “something you'd find in a high-end boutique.”

If you ask us, the Dokotoo Long Sleeve Ruffle Top checks all the boxes. Get the fall-approved blouse for just $36 at Amazon today, and definitely feel free to stock up on multiple colors.

At the time of publishing, the price was $36.

