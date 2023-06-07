We Just Found the Breezy, Effortless Dress You’ll Want to Live in All Summer Long — and It’s Only $38

The sweltering summer heat can make it a chore to change clothes while you’re traveling, and it’s in those moments that you’ll wish you had packed breathable, airy pieces that can carry you from the pool to dinner without a second thought. A good beach cover-up not only keeps you protected from the sun during the day, but can even be worn into the night if styled correctly, and we’ve found one option that more than 2,000 Amazon shoppers can’t get enough of: the Dokotoo Casual Short Sleeve Cover-up.

Currently on sale for just $38, this effortless piece is guaranteed to become a staple in your summer travel wardrobe, especially if you’re looking for ways to pack minimally and avoid splurging on a checked bag. Versatility in your style is key for any vacation, and this cover-up turned dress is ready to deliver.

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $38 (originally $52)

This lightweight cover-up is made with a breathable polyester material that is comfortable enough to wear while lounging by the pool or spending a day out shopping and sightseeing. Button closures down the front add intricate detailing to the otherwise simple outfit, and the long hem features split sides for additional flair.

The short-sleeved design of this dress will keep you cool during warm days at the beach, and if you’re struggling to get dressed while temperatures soar, it’s an easy option to throw on as an outfit of its own throughout your trip, keeping you looking effortlessly cool while still staying covered. Plus, this eye-catching dress even comes in 23 gorgeous colors and patterns that are perfect for any vacation you have on the horizon — especially since versatility is so important while traveling light.

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $38 (originally $52)

Finding wrinkle-free clothing pieces to vacation with is an easy way to elevate your style, and one happy shopper confirmed that this dress is “especially good for traveling because [the] wrinkles hang out.” They also spoke to the wearability of the piece, sharing that it “can be dressed up or down as needed,” making it easier than ever to travel with only the essentials.

Other shoppers were impressed with the quality of the fabric, with one person raving that the material is “soft” and “just what I was looking for.” They even noted that they “used this as a bathing suit cover-up during the day” and a “dress during the evening while on vacation,” so you can trust that this multi-functional dress will allow you to look great no matter where you are. Another shopper even admitted that they will be ordering the dress “in more colors,” because “the material is so soft and lightweight,” as well as “perfect for the beach, a barbecue, [or] brunch with heels.”

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $38 (originally $52)

Traveling without a carry-on calls for lightweight, wearable piece that can be styled a number of ways, and the Dokotoo Casual Short-sleeve Cover-up is not only a dress to be worn over a bathing suit, but also a stand-alone outfit that will keep you looking and feeling your best during a summer of adventures. This breathable, effortless, and undeniably sleek dress is currently on sale at Amazon for just $38, so you can now secure your seasonal style without feeling restricted by tight, uncomfortable clothing.

At the time of publishing, the price started at $38.

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.

