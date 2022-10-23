Best Products This Ruffled Top Is One of Amazon’s Newest Arrivals — and Shoppers Already Love It And it just went on sale for $27. By Emily Belfiore Emily Belfiore Instagram Website Emily Belfiore is an experienced commerce writer and editor, with bylines in Allure, Byrdie, InStyle, Real Simple, Shape, and more. Always in pursuit of the best reviewer-vouched products, she covers topics spanning the fashion, beauty, and health and wellness verticals. Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines Published on October 23, 2022 03:00AM EDT Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Amazon There’s no denying that sweater weather is in full swing. But if you’ll be traveling somewhere warm-ish or need cute layers for a fall trip, you’ll need a lightweight option to keep you cozy and comfortable without overheating. For Amazon shoppers, the Dofaoo Long-Sleeve Ruffle Blouse checks off all of the boxes with its flowy construction, breathable material, and stylish design. And, despite being a new addition to Amazon’s fashion offerings, the Dofaoo Long-Sleeve Ruffle Blouse has still racked up an impressive 4.5-star average rating from customers. It’s also worth mentioning that the reviewer-loved top is on sale for just $27, and there’s a special on-site coupon that you can clip to save an additional 10 percent off. Amazon To buy: amazon.com, $25 with on-site coupon (originally $30) With its relaxed fit and ruffle detail, the Dofaoo Long-Sleeve Blouse delivers the comfort of your favorite sweatshirt while helping you look effortlessly put-together by elevating your travel outfits. The fabric, which is a blend of polyester, rayon, and spandex, guarantees softness and provides a comfy level of stretch so you can move freely when wearing it — whether you’re navigating a busy airport, sightseeing in a new city, or simply running errands at home. The sweater has a tunic-style length that makes it ideal for pairing with leggings and jeans for a laidback look for catching flights or casual outings. Or, you can tuck it into your favorite skirts and trousers for the dressier occasions on your trip itinerary. It’s available in 18 versatile colors, with many appropriate shades for the fall season including caramel brown, beige, dusty blue, and fawn green, and sizes range from XS to 2XL. The Best Packable Jackets for Women and Men Amazon To buy: amazon.com, $25 with on-site coupon (originally $30) “[I] absolutely love this shirt,” one Amazon shopper shared, adding that it’s “perfect for fall weather,” “fits perfectly,” and is “a great buy.” Another commented, “This top is super soft and very comfortable!” Vouching for its quality, a third reviewer was happy to report that it “washes and wears well.” Chiming in, an Amazon buyer wrote, “I love the feel of the material. [It] could be worn as an outfit or pajamas… you won't be disappointed.” Similarly, another customer added, “This is super cute especially for the price,” and their review was followed by a shopper who recommended to just "add a cute necklace and [you’re] ready to go.” Trust us, you’re going to want to grab the Dofaoo Long-Sleeve Ruffle Blouse in multiple colors while it’s on sale. Get the stylish long-sleeve top at Amazon for $27, and don’t forget to add on the on-site coupon for even more savings. Amazon To buy: amazon.com, $25 with on-site coupon (originally $30) At the time of publishing, the price was $25. More T+L Deals to Shop: These Jeans Are So Comfy, I Can Wear Them on Long Flights — and They’re Just $21 Amazon Shoppers Have Dubbed This the ‘Most Comfortable and Flattering’ Sweater They’ve Bought ‘in Years’ This Comfy Jumpsuit Saw Me Through My Last Flight and Has Now Earned Its Spot in My Everyday Rotation Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit