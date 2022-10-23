This Ruffled Top Is One of Amazon’s Newest Arrivals — and Shoppers Already Love It

And it just went on sale for $27.

By
Emily Belfiore
Emily Belfiore
Emily Belfiore
Published on October 23, 2022

There’s no denying that sweater weather is in full swing. But if you’ll be traveling somewhere warm-ish or need cute layers for a fall trip, you’ll need a lightweight option to keep you cozy and comfortable without overheating. For Amazon shoppers, the Dofaoo Long-Sleeve Ruffle Blouse checks off all of the boxes with its flowy construction, breathable material, and stylish design. 

And, despite being a new addition to Amazon’s fashion offerings, the Dofaoo Long-Sleeve Ruffle Blouse has still racked up an impressive 4.5-star average rating from customers. It’s also worth mentioning that the reviewer-loved top is on sale for just $27, and there’s a special on-site coupon that you can clip to save an additional 10 percent off. 

With its relaxed fit and ruffle detail, the Dofaoo Long-Sleeve Blouse delivers the comfort of your favorite sweatshirt while helping you look effortlessly put-together by elevating your travel outfits. The fabric, which is a blend of polyester, rayon, and spandex, guarantees softness and provides a comfy level of stretch so you can move freely when wearing it — whether you’re navigating a busy airport, sightseeing in a new city, or simply running errands at home. 

The sweater has a tunic-style length that makes it ideal for pairing with leggings and jeans for a laidback look for catching flights or casual outings. Or, you can tuck it into your favorite skirts and trousers for the dressier occasions on your trip itinerary. It’s available in 18 versatile colors, with many appropriate shades for the fall season including caramel brown, beige, dusty blue, and fawn green, and sizes range from XS to 2XL. 

“[I] absolutely love this shirt,” one Amazon shopper shared, adding that it’s “perfect for fall weather,” “fits perfectly,” and is “a great buy.” Another commented, “This top is super soft and very comfortable!” Vouching for its quality, a third reviewer was happy to report that it “washes and wears well.” 

Chiming in, an Amazon buyer wrote, “I love the feel of the material. [It] could be worn as an outfit or pajamas… you won't be disappointed.” Similarly, another customer added, “This is super cute especially for the price,” and their review was followed by a shopper who recommended to just "add a cute necklace and [you’re] ready to go.” 

Trust us, you’re going to want to grab the Dofaoo Long-Sleeve Ruffle Blouse in multiple colors while it’s on sale. Get the stylish long-sleeve top at Amazon for $27, and don’t forget to add on the on-site coupon for even more savings. 

At the time of publishing, the price was $25

More T+L Deals to Shop:

