Disneyland Reveals Photos, Details of The Villas at Disneyland Hotel — See Inside

The Villas at Disneyland Hotel will be opening in September and are available to book starting in March.

Published on February 22, 2023
The Villas at Disneyland Hotel will be located just steps away from the Downtown Disney District
Photo:

Courtesy of Walt Disney Imagineering

Disneyland has revealed new details and never-before-seen artist renderings of The Villas at Disneyland Hotel, set to open in September.

The new tower, which will join the existing Disneyland Hotel in Anaheim, California, will “blend timeless Walt Disney Animation Studios classics with contemporary designs, delicately curating a celebration of Disney history and immersing guests in the creative storytelling process,” Disney said in a press release shared with Travel + Leisure on Wednesday.

The Villas at Disneyland Hotel will be located just steps away from the Downtown Disney District. The 12-story tower will have a wide range of themed accommodations designed to sleep anywhere from two to 12 guests, perfectly blending the magic of Walt Disney Animation Studio classics with many of the essential comforts of home. (Artist Concept/Walt Disney Imagineering)Discover all the comforts of home with magic around every corner in the three-bedroom grand villas at The Villas at Disneyland Hotel. These multi-level villas will sleep up to 12 guests, and offer a full-size kitchen with an island counter, a large dining room table, and a spacious living room. (Artist Concept/Walt Disney Imagineering)A double-sided fireplace will connect the spacious living area with a private outdoor balcony in the three-bedroom grand villas at The Villas at Disneyland Hotel.

Courtesy of Walt Disney Imagineering

Bookings will open early to Disney Vacation Club Members on Mar. 15 and to Disneyland Magic Key Holders on Mar. 16. General public reservations will open on Mar. 17.

Located steps from both Disney California Adventure Park and Disneyland Park, The Villas at Disneyland Hotel will feature a “variety of themed accommodations,” and “just-like-home amenities with touches of magic sprinkled throughout.”

Room types will include duo studios, deluxe studios, one- and two-bedroom villas, and multi-level grand villas, with furnishings that include fully outfitted kitchens, dining rooms, living rooms, and outdoor balcony space. 

With the magical touch of either âFantasiaâ or âThe Princess and the Frogâ themes, each villa will make you feel at home with a washer and dryer, spacious living areas, and a full-size kitchen.

Courtesy of Walt Disney Imagineering

Each room will be inspired by classic Disney animated films, including “Fantasia,” “The Princess and the Frog,” “The Jungle Book,” “Sleeping Beauty,” and more, with furnishings, design, and artwork reflective of each theme.

“The Jungle Book” themed duo studios will sleep two guests and be furnished with a split bathroom, wall-mounted television, and a queen-size bed.

Inspired by "The Jungle Book", the newest duo studios in The Villas at Disneyland Hotel are designed to sleep two guests

Courtesy of Walt Disney Imagineering

Deluxe studios, themed to either “Sleeping Beauty” or “The Princess and the Frog,” will sleep up to four guests and house a kitchenette, split bathroom, and two queen-size beds.

Its one- and two-bedroom villas will sleep up between five to nine guests and be themed to either “Fantasia” or “The Princess and the Frog.” These will feature a washer and dryer, living areas, and full kitchen.

The three-bedroom grand villas at The Villas at Disneyland Hotel. These multi-level villas will sleep up to 12 guests, and offer a full-size kitchen with an island counter, a large dining room table, and a spacious living room.

Courtesy of Walt Disney Imagineering

A three-bedroom, multi-level grand villa will sleep up to twelve guests and feature a full-size kitchen, large dining room table, and a spacious living room. The grand villa will be complete with a private outdoor balcony featuring a double-sided fireplace.

 When The Villas at Disneyland Hotel opens, guests will have access to a brand-new pool area, pool bar, and a state-of-the-art gym.

The Villas at Disneyland Hotel join existing Disney Vacation Club property at Disneyland, The Villas at Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa. Disney Vacation Club currently operates over a dozen resorts that span multiple resort locations, including Disney’s Riviera Resort at Walt Disney World and Disney Vacation Club Villas at Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa.

