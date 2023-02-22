Disneyland has revealed new details and never-before-seen artist renderings of The Villas at Disneyland Hotel, set to open in September.

The new tower, which will join the existing Disneyland Hotel in Anaheim, California, will “blend timeless Walt Disney Animation Studios classics with contemporary designs, delicately curating a celebration of Disney history and immersing guests in the creative storytelling process,” Disney said in a press release shared with Travel + Leisure on Wednesday.

Courtesy of Walt Disney Imagineering

Bookings will open early to Disney Vacation Club Members on Mar. 15 and to Disneyland Magic Key Holders on Mar. 16. General public reservations will open on Mar. 17.

Located steps from both Disney California Adventure Park and Disneyland Park, The Villas at Disneyland Hotel will feature a “variety of themed accommodations,” and “just-like-home amenities with touches of magic sprinkled throughout.”

Room types will include duo studios, deluxe studios, one- and two-bedroom villas, and multi-level grand villas, with furnishings that include fully outfitted kitchens, dining rooms, living rooms, and outdoor balcony space.

Courtesy of Walt Disney Imagineering

Each room will be inspired by classic Disney animated films, including “Fantasia,” “The Princess and the Frog,” “The Jungle Book,” “Sleeping Beauty,” and more, with furnishings, design, and artwork reflective of each theme.

“The Jungle Book” themed duo studios will sleep two guests and be furnished with a split bathroom, wall-mounted television, and a queen-size bed.

Courtesy of Walt Disney Imagineering

Deluxe studios, themed to either “Sleeping Beauty” or “The Princess and the Frog,” will sleep up to four guests and house a kitchenette, split bathroom, and two queen-size beds.

Its one- and two-bedroom villas will sleep up between five to nine guests and be themed to either “Fantasia” or “The Princess and the Frog.” These will feature a washer and dryer, living areas, and full kitchen.

Courtesy of Walt Disney Imagineering

A three-bedroom, multi-level grand villa will sleep up to twelve guests and feature a full-size kitchen, large dining room table, and a spacious living room. The grand villa will be complete with a private outdoor balcony featuring a double-sided fireplace.

When The Villas at Disneyland Hotel opens, guests will have access to a brand-new pool area, pool bar, and a state-of-the-art gym.

The Villas at Disneyland Hotel join existing Disney Vacation Club property at Disneyland, The Villas at Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa. Disney Vacation Club currently operates over a dozen resorts that span multiple resort locations, including Disney’s Riviera Resort at Walt Disney World and Disney Vacation Club Villas at Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa.

