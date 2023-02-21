Disneyland's Newest Land Will Be a Tribute to San Francisco and Tokyo — What We Know so Far

Introducing San Fransokyo Square.

By Staff Author
Published on February 21, 2023
The San Fransokyo Gate Bridge in San Fransokyo Square at Disneyland
Photo:

Courtesy of Disney

The latest expansion at Disneyland will be ready to welcome visitors this summer.

First announced at last year's D23 Expo 2022, the California theme park's San Fransokyo Square will open in Disney California Adventure park this summer, according to a Disney Parks Blog post shared on Monday.

San Fransokyo Square is set in the “not-too-distant future” and will be a “fictional mash-up of two iconic cities — San Francisco and Tokyo,” Disney shared. A reimagining of the existing Pacific Wharf, San Fransokyo Square will be inspired by Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Academy Award-winning “Big Hero 6.”  

San Fransokyo Square in Disneyland

Courtesy of Disney

Walt Disney Imagineering also shared storyline details for the space.

“As the tech industry began to emerge and the local fishing trade fell on hard times, entrepreneurs came together to reinvent the seaside canneries into a vibrant, multicultural district of neighborhood restaurants and small businesses where you’ll be able to eat and shop,” the group shared.

 An existing bridge will be reimagined to become the San Fransokyo Gate Bridge, the area’s iconic centerpiece. This will also serve as a link between San Fransokyo Square and nearby Paradise Gardens Park. Once guests cross the bridge and enter the new area, in clear view will be the district’s power source, a floating wind turbine that sits atop old fishing net tannery. The incredibly detailed land promises to be filled with easter eggs that gives visitors a glimpse into its “storied and charming past.”

The announcement also teases a character meet and greet with Baymax himself in a converted warehouse at the south end of San Fransokyo.

Pacific Wharf is currently home to The Bakery Tour hosted by Boudin Bakery, Ghirardelli Soda Fountain & Chocolate Shop, and more dining outposts that will continue to operate during the transformation. 

The Port of San Fransokyo CervecerÃ­a at Disneyland

Courtesy of Disney

When San Fransokyo Square opens later this year, Disney promises that familiar favorites will continue to be offered, like the beloved freshly baked bread bowl soups, as well as new Asian-inspired selections. New dining option, the Port of San Fransokyo Cerveceria, will be a ”fun and inviting beer garden” that “draws inspiration from its tri-cultural influences with signage in English, Japanese, and Spanish.” The outdoor space will be complete with festoon lights and colorful papel picado.

The announcement comes during the recently launched Disney100 celebration and at a time of change and growth for the Southern California theme park. Exciting additions at Disneyland Resort include the newly opened Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway attraction, the upcoming reimagined Mickey’s Toontown, and the upcoming Tiana’s Bayou Adventure.

