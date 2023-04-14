Disneyland will host its first-ever Pride Nites on June 13 and 15 to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community and allies. The popular Anaheim, CA, theme park made the announcement in a post on the Disney Parks Blog.



The events will be part of the Disneyland After Dark series, which are separately ticketed events in the evenings after the park has closed to all other guests. These events are popular for having special themes, food, entertainment, and more. Other upcoming Disneyland After Dark events include Star Wars Nite and Throwback Nite.

Each Pride Nite will begin with a pre-party from 6-9 p.m. PT and then run until 1 a.m. PT. Disney has announced there will be special entertainment, visits from Disney characters, and more. Guests will also be given unlimited digital downloads of Disney PhotoPass photos. Reps for Disney say a “Pride Nite Dance Club” will be open for dancing, and popular attractions such as Big Thunder Mountain Railroad and Indiana Jones Adventure will be open for rides.

Special dining will also be available for patrons, including a chocolate almond churro at New Orleans Square and spiced beef potato loaded bites at Red Rose Taverne.

Tickets for Pride Nite will cost $139 and will be made available first to Magic Key holders starting on April 18. Then, tickets will be made available for public purchase on April 20 at disneyland.com. There are several terms and conditions with the ticket sales, including that each individual can only purchase up to eight tickets.

While Disney Parks have been home to unofficial “Gay Days” for many years, this is the first time a similar event has been officially celebrated.