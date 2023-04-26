Disneyland Is Closing 3 Beloved Rides This Summer — What to Know If You're Planning a Trip

These classic Disneyland rides are closing for refurbishments this summer.

Published on April 26, 2023
Sleeping Beauty Castle at Disneyland Park, California
Disneyland will temporarily shut down several popular rides this summer as the California park plans refurbishments.

The theme park will close Peter Pan’s Flight, Mr. Toad’s Wild Ride, and Alice in Wonderland, a Disneyland spokesperson confirmed to Travel + Leisure. The rides will all shut on June 5 with park goers being told to “check back for updates.” It isn’t immediately clear when they will reopen.

Details of Peter Panâs Flight ride at Disneyland, California

These attractions are located in Fantasyland, which is part of the original Disneyland Park and features other classic rides like It’s a Small World and Dumbo the Flying Elephant. Peter Pan’s Flight and Mr. Toad’s Wild Ride are actually among the park’s original opening day rides from 1955 that still operate today.

Of course, they have since undergone renovations to add new special effects, and the original façade on Mr. Toad’s Wild Ride was updated to include Toad Hall in 1983.

The Alice in Wonderland ride was first introduced in the park in 1958. It too underwent renovations, which replaced the original painted cut-outs with 3D characters in 1984 and added new lighting and special effects in 2014.

A guest rides on an Alice in Wonderland ride at the Disneyland theme park in Anaheim, California

It was not clear what changes the refurbishments would include.

Beyond the classic rides, The Little Mermaid: Ariel’s Undersea Adventure is also expected to close for refurbishments on June 5. That ride is located in Disney’s California Adventure Park.

Disney does close rides from time to time, like Matterhorn Bobsleds, which is currently shut and scheduled to reopen at the beginning of June.

Disneyland will also close Splash Mountain on May 31 as it undergoes a complete transformation to become Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. Similarly, the attraction closed at Walt Disney World in Florida in January. The ride is expected to open in Disneyland in late 2024.

