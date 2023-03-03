Disney World's Typhoon Lagoon Water Park to Reopen the Same Day That Blizzard Beach Will Temporarily Close

Disney World’s Typhoon Lagoon Water Park is set to reopen on March 19 — on the same day as the Orlando park's other water park, Blizzard Beach, will close temporarily

After a lengthy closure due to seasonal renovations, Typhoon Lagoon — which features a 400-foot-long water coaster, family friendly attractions, and thrilling plunge slides — will be reopening with an enhanced food and beverage program, according to a Disney Parks Blog post shared on Thursday.

The fan favorite Hei Hei Cone will be joined by a Moana Cone featuring DOLE whip strawberry. Other enticing new options include a pineapple upside down cone, barbeque chicken and grilled pineapple flatbread, and an adults-only beverage, the Kungaloosh Kooler, a nod to the now defunct Adventurers Club. An exclusive Typhoon Tilly Sipper for refillable fountain beverages will also be offered for a limited time.

Private surf lessons will also return to Typhoon Lagoon, home to the largest wave pool in North America.



When it reopens, it will be bringing back a popular ticketed event, H20 Glow After Hours. Returning May 20 for select evenings, the after-hours event sees a stunning transformation of the park with glowing lighting effects and themed foods.

The limited capacity event offers families the opportunity to take advantage of the park’s adrenaline-pumping water slides with shorter wait times. Popcorn, select beverages, ice cream treats, surprise characters, and a DJ dance party are also included. Tickets are now available.



At the time of the announcement, Disney shared that its other park, Disney’s Blizzard Beach Water Park will close for refurbishment beginning March 19. No reopening date has been announced.

A separate water park ticket is required with 1-day admission priced at $69. An add-on option is available to guests with standard theme park tickets and annual passes. At this time, reservations are not required to visit Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon Water Park.

Complimentary transportation is provided to all guests of Walt Disney World resort hotels.