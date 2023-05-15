Disney World Just Announced a New Summer Deal With $99 Tickets — When to Book

The discount is a part of a 4-day ticket package, available to book starting May 23.

Published on May 15, 2023
With the recent opening of TRON Lightcycle / Run at Magic Kingdom Park, now is the perfect time to plan a visit to the Walt Disney World resort, especially now that the theme park announced an amazing deal on admission.

Available to all guests, Disney World is offering a 4-day, “4-Park Magic Ticket“ that includes one day admission to each of its four theme parks. With this offer, guests can experience everything the property has to offer, from EPCOT’s Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind to Pandora — The World of Avatar at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Park.

 The "4-Park Magic Ticket" allows guests to visit each of Disney World’s four theme parks on four separate days within a seven day period, no theme park reservations required, for a total price of $396 plus tax. Guests can purchase this offer beginning on May 23 for theme park visits from June. 1 through September 29 Blockout dates apply and include July 1 through July 4 and September 1 through September 4.

The announcement also included a special offer exclusively for Florida residents. The Disney Summer Magic Ticket adds both value and flexibility with a 3-day ticket for $70 per day (total $209) and a 4-day ticket for $58 per day (total $229). Residents of the sunshine state can take advantage of this offer beginning Tuesday and advance theme park reservations are required.  Tickets can be used on consecutive or nonconsecutive days Tuesday through September 29 with blockout dates including May 26 to May 29, July 1 to July 4, and September 1 to September 4.

The "Magic Ticket" option also offers add-on abilities that include park hopper, park hopper plus, and a water park and sports option. The latter is available for $35 more per ticket and perfect for those looking to beat the heat by visiting one of Disney World’s two on-site water parks, Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon Water Park and Disney’s Blizzard Beach Water Park (currently closed).

As the temperatures warm, Summer is the perfect time to visit Walt Disney World. This July, sees the return of fan favorite EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival. Other seasonal perks include V.I.Passholder Days in June and Disney resort stay discounts of up to 25 percent.

This news comes on the heels of Disney World announcing other ways it is streamlining the vacation process and making it more affordable. In 2024, the theme park reservations system will be relaxing and the popular Disney Dining Plan will be returning. 

