Disney World's Immersive 'Star Wars' Hotel to Close Less Than 2 Years After Opening — How to Visit Before It's Gone

The first-of-its-kind hotel has paused reservations, but it will be accepting more visitors before it shuts.

By
Carly Caramanna
Carly Caramanna is a theme park and travel journalist who has spent her professional career in New York City, Nashville, and Los Angeles. Her work has appeared in Travel + Leisure, Yahoo Lifestyle, Insider, The Points Guy, and more.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 18, 2023
Star Wars: Galactic Starcrusier room mock up
Photo: Disney Parks

Less than two years after opening, Disney World's Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser will close in September, the park confirmed to Travel + Leisure on Thursday.

Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser is one of our most creative projects ever and has been praised by our guests and recognized for setting a new bar for innovation and immersive entertainment,” Disney shared in a statement with T+L. “This premium, boutique experience gave us the opportunity to try new things on a smaller scale of 100 rooms, and as we prepare for its final voyage, we will take what we’ve learned to create future experiences that can reach more of our guests and fans.”

The never-before-done resort was a 2-night immersive experience unlike any other hotel on property. Disney shares that its final voyage will be Sept. 28, 2023 culminating in a closing date of Sept. 30, and its availability calendar has already been updated to show no voyages past September.

Star Wars: Galactic Starcrusier room mock up
Disney Parks

All new reservations will be paused until May 26, and Disney shares that they will be in contact with those with bookings after the projected closing date. When bookings become available again, those that are interested in one final voyage can reserve available dates by calling (407) 939-1800.

The ambitious, large-scale project opened in March 2022 and “represents a first-of-its-kind new form of immersive entertainment.” Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser takes guests aboard a 2-night voyage on the Halcyon starcruiser for an all-inclusive style experience that incorporates live action role play, immersive theater and themed dining. 

During the two-day trip, guests receive hotel room, food and drink, a day trip to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, a Magic Band, and valet service for a total cost of around $6,000. The experience thrusts guests directly into their own Star Wars plot as they interact with the cast of characters on Halcyon and conduct lightsaber training for an unprecedented experience never before done in the hospitality sector. 

Despite the closing announcement, Disney shared that the experience has “received widespread praise.” These nods include “earning some of the highest guest satisfaction ratings in the history of Walt Disney World” and “being recognized with Thea Award for Outstanding Achievement from the Themed Entertainment Association, one of the industry’s highest honors.”

