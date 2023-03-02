There's a Hidden Phone Charger in Disney World's Magic Kingdom — Where to Find It

Nothing can turn a day in Disney World's Magic Kingdom into a not-so-magical-time like a low phone battery — but thankfully, there's a hack for that.

In a recent post from the Disney fan site AllEars, the site's creator's shared their discovery of electrical outlets and built-in USB ports hidden in an area themed to the movie “Tangled,” just steps from the it’s a small world in Fantasyland. (It’s one of only two in-park mobile charging stations at Walt Disney World, with the other being located near Pete’s Silly Sideshow.)

"This might be the most life-saving Disney tip ever!" the post read.

Complete with a spacious seating area, it’s also a prime location to relax and enjoy a much needed break.

The discovery, beautifully tucked into the park's landscape, is a welcomed find for Disney fans as keeping a charged phone is critical while traversing the park due to Disney World’s mobile app, My Disney Experience where visitors can manage Genie+, make dining reservations, access your hotel room, and so much more.

In addition to the hidden outlets, throughout the park visitors will find FuelRod stations, where compact, portable phone batteries are available for purchase. At these kiosks, park-goers can also exchange a FuelRod for a fully charged one for free as many times as necessary.

Outlets can also be found built into bars at the park's restaurants and lounges like at the Nomad Lounge at Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

Of course, those who prefer to come prepared can check out Travel + Leisure's recommendations for portable chargers.

