There's a Hidden Phone Charger in Disney World's Magic Kingdom — Where to Find It

"This might be the most life-saving Disney tip ever!"

By
Carly Caramanna
Carly Caramanna
Carly Caramanna
Carly Caramanna is a theme park and travel journalist who has spent her professional career in New York City, Nashville, and Los Angeles. Her work has appeared in Travel + Leisure, Yahoo Lifestyle, Insider, The Points Guy, and more.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 2, 2023

Nothing can turn a day in Disney World's Magic Kingdom into a not-so-magical-time like a low phone battery — but thankfully, there's a hack for that.

In a recent post from the Disney fan site AllEars, the site's creator's shared their discovery of electrical outlets and built-in USB ports hidden in an area themed to the movie “Tangled,” just steps from the it’s a small world in Fantasyland. (It’s one of only two in-park mobile charging stations at Walt Disney World, with the other being located near Pete’s Silly Sideshow.)

"This might be the most life-saving Disney tip ever!" the post read.

Complete with a spacious seating area, it’s also a prime location to relax and enjoy a much needed break.

The discovery, beautifully tucked into the park's landscape, is a welcomed find for Disney fans as keeping a charged phone is critical while traversing the park due to Disney World’s mobile app, My Disney Experience where visitors can manage Genie+, make dining reservations, access your hotel room, and so much more.

In addition to the hidden outlets, throughout the park visitors will find FuelRod stations, where compact, portable phone batteries are available for purchase. At these kiosks, park-goers can also exchange a FuelRod for a fully charged one for free as many times as necessary.

Outlets can also be found built into bars at the park's restaurants and lounges like at the Nomad Lounge at Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

Of course, those who prefer to come prepared can check out Travel + Leisure's recommendations for portable chargers.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Disney characters outside of Cinderella's castle at Disney World
How to Plan a Magical Disney World Vacation
Disney World Magic Kingdom Castle
42 Disney World and Disneyland Tips for a Magical Vacation
Best Disney-themed Luggage Pieces
The 12 Best Disney-themed Luggage Pieces of 2023
amazon gear hacks for delays tout
15 Travel Essentials You Need to Make Your Flight Delay So Comfortable
portable fans
The 9 Best Portable Fans to Take on Every Trip in 2023
Best Portable Chargers for Travel
The 13 Best Portable Chargers of 2023
What to Pack for Disney
The Ultimate Disney Packing List
21 Best Travel Tech Essentials of 2022
The 22 Best Travel Tech Essentials of 2023
The Best Smart Luggage Pieces
The 10 Best Smart Luggage Pieces of 2023
Exterior of Disneyland castle
The Best Times to Visit Disneyland for Fewer Crowds, Gorgeous Weather, and Lower Prices
Best Portable Wi-Fi Hotspots of 2022
The 8 Best Portable Wi-Fi Hotspots of 2023
best travel adapters and converters
The 11 Best Travel Adapters and Converters of 2023
Best Travel Toothbrushes
The 9 Best Travel Toothbrushes of 2023
Couple Dining at Topolino's Terrace Riviera Resort
14 Tips for a Magical Disney World Honeymoon
Best Travel Accessories for Women
The 15 Best Travel Accessories for Women of 2023
Disney characters outside of Cinderella's Castle at Disney World
What to Know About the Disability Access Service at Disney World and Disneyland