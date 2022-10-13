Even though it just became more expensive to enjoy Disney World as of this week, Orlando's tourism association is giving away 12 free trips to the Most Magical Place on Earth.

Disney fans can enter to win one of a dozen fully-paid trips the theme park for the winner and three of their family or friends, according to Visit Orlando. The free trips are in honor of Disney’s 50th anniversary, which kicked off last year and will be celebrated through March 31, 2023.

To enter, applicants must complete the online entry form and upload a photo “with their favorite family members, inner circle or lifelong best friends showing off their Orlando fandom” by Dec. 5. One prize will then be awarded each day for 12 days starting Dec. 6.

“There’s still time to enjoy the 50th anniversary celebration of the Walt Disney World Resort and experience new attractions, special events, themed anniversary park décor and more,” Casandra Matej, the president and CEO of Visit Orlando, said in a statement. “This sweepstakes will give an opportunity for friends and families to create cherished memories in Orlando for this once-in-a-lifetime anniversary event.”

Each winner will receive three-day park tickets with a park hopper option, a Disney gift card worth $500, a three-day, two-night stay at a Walt Disney World Resort hotel, $250 flight vouchers for travel to Orlando on Frontier Airlines for them and their guests, and ground transportation from Orlando International Airport to and from Disney World.

The contest is open to residents 21 and older of the 48 contiguous U.S. states and Washington D.C. It is limited to one entry per person.

In addition to its anniversary, this month Disney is celebrating Halloween, including with fan-favorite Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party. And next year, The Walt Disney Company will celebrate its 100th anniversary, complete with a traveling exhibit expected to premiere in Philadelphia in February 2023.