Score Up to 30% Off Walt Disney World Hotels for the Holidays

Savings range from 20 to 30 percent off on hotels throughout November and December.

By Staff Author
Published on June 19, 2023
Christmas at Disney World and Disneyland
Photo: Courtesy of Disney

Walt Disney World just announced several deals on hotel accommodations — just in time for the holiday season.

Available to all guests, the resort is offering up to 25 percent off on most stays Sunday through Thursday nights from Oct. 2 through Nov. 18, 2023 and most nights Nov. 19 through Dec 9. That savings escalates up to 30 percent off between Dec. 10 and Dec. 25, 2023 stays.

The greatest savings can be found at some of its deluxe properties — like Disney’s BoardWalk Inn and Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa — while guests choosing a value resort — like Disney’s All-Star Music — can receive up to 20 percent off stays.

On the heels of Disney announcing its holiday programing, now is the perfect time to start planning to take advantage of these discounts. 2023 will see the return of fan favorite Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party and an all-new holiday party at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Disney Jollywood Nights. 

Advanced hotel reservations are required and to qualify for this discount, you must stay for a minimum of one night and a maximum of fourteen nights. This offer is available for bookings online, by phone at (407)934-7639, or through a licensed Disney travel planner.

The announcement also includes exclusive savings for Florida residents. Residents of the sunshine state can take advantage of up to 30 percent off on hotel stays at properties like Disney’s Wilderness Lodge and Disney’s Riviera Resort. Disney+ subscribers can also save up to 35% on rooms at select Disney Resort hotels for stays on select nights between Oct. 22 and Nov 2, 2023, and Nov. 26 to Dec. 25, 2023. Members of Disney’s official fan club, D23, can also enjoy 10 percent off at Good Neighbor hotel The Hilton Garden Inn Lake Buena Vista through Dec. 31, 2023.

For all offers, Disney shared that the number of rooms allocated is limited and these discounts can not be combined with other promotions.

This news comes after the recent announcement that Disney World would be offering a $99 theme park admission offer with the “4-Park Magic Ticket,” available now for most dates through Sept. 29, 2023.

Guests staying on-site at Disney World’s many hotel accommodations receive a slew of perks including free theme park transportation, early theme park entry, and more.

