Disney Parks Just Revamped Its Restaurant Reservation System — Here's How

All updates are expected to go into effect at Walt Disney World and Disneyland in the coming weeks ahead.

By
Carly Caramanna
Carly Caramanna
Carly Caramanna
Carly Caramanna is a theme park and travel journalist who has spent her professional career in New York City, Nashville, and Los Angeles. Her work has appeared in Travel + Leisure, Yahoo Lifestyle, Insider, The Points Guy, and more.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 3, 2023
With an elegant setting right out of Disney's "Beauty and the Beast," Be Our Guest Restaurant magically takes Magic Kingdom diners into the French countryside
Photo:

Matt Stroshane/Courtesy of Disney

Disney parks' restaurant reservation system just got a bit more seamless.

Guests will soon be able to view every reservation time slot available for desired date of visit instead of meal time (brunch, lunch, or dinner). Additionally, for those looking to explore all restaurants, guests will be able to search by meal time period and see every available slot open at all available restaurants property wide.

As part of the reservation system update, it will also be clearer to the guests which meals are being served during what time period, impacting prices and experience. For example, locations that operate as character dining for only some meals, like Topolino’s Terrace — Flavors of the Riviera Breakfast a la cart with Mickey & Friends, will be clearly marked. 

The new system will also better help guests budget for their meals as prices may vary from breakfast to lunch and dinner. 

The cancellation system will be updated for guests with existing reservations. Most dining locations will offer the ability to cancel their restaurant up to two hours before to avoid the penalty fee instead of 24 hours. Currently, guests that cancel after the time period are charged $10 per person at most locations. Most locations previously operated with a strict 24-hour cancellation policy. The 2-hour cancellation policy has already begun at select locations. 

All updates are expected to go into effect at Walt Disney World and Disneyland in the coming weeks ahead. 

Disney's advanced dining reservation system typically becomes available for most restaurants 60 days in advance of visit.

Reservations are essential for many of the most popular fan favorite locations, like Disney World’s Cinderella’s Royal Table and Disneyland’s Blue Bayou Restaurant. Both theme park resorts also offer a last minute function for tables that become available on the date of visit. 

These updates come as Disney parks are continually updating and revamping popular services to enhance and add flexibility to the theme park vacation based on guest feedback. Recently, Disney World updated its Disney Genie+ attraction reservation system, allowing guests to reserve rides for a single park versus on a multi-park basis. Other updates include the return of the Disney Dining Plan in 2024 and the overhaul of the theme parks reservation system.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Grand canal on sunny day in Venice, Italy
UNESCO Recommends Adding Venice to Its 'In Danger' List — Here's Why
Guests doing the Batuu Bounty Hunters
The Secret Disney World Attractions That Many Guests Don't Know About
Drink at the Dead Rabbit in NYC
The Team Behind This Trendy NYC Bar Is Opening a New Train-themed Pub in Moynihan Station
Cocktail
This Dream Job Will Pay You in Cocktails to Review Bars in Your Area
The main pool by the beach at Kona Village
This Hawaiian Resort Used to Be an Off-grid Celebrity Haven — and It Just Reopened After 12 Years
An illustration of an open passport with stamps
Europe Will Roll Out an Entry Fee and Visa Requirement Next Year — How Much It Will Cost, How to Apply, and More
Fried chicken in KFC close-up
British Airways Just Served KFC on a Flight From the Caribbean to London — Here’s Why
Vai resorts
A Real 'Barbie World' Is Opening at This Arizona Theme Park Next Year — What to Know
collapsible cooler amazon Tout
Even Yeti Fans Say This Rolling Cooler Bag Makes ‘Life So Much Easier’ — and It Keeps Drinks Cold for 24 Hours
Sign covered in graffitti
8 Eerie Abandoned Amusement Parks Around the United States
Fire Danger sign at High in Yellowstone National Park
Yellowstone Issues ‘High’ Warning for Wildfires — What to Know
High angles of the highway that crosses islands
20 Best Things to Do in St. Augustine, Florida
Dreamworks Universal Orlando
A Brand-new Land Dedicated to These Beloved Characters Is Coming to Universal Orlando Next Year
Aerial view of American Heartland Theme Park and Resort in Oklahoma
This $2 Billion Theme Park Is Expected to Be the Disney World of Oklahoma — What We Know so Far
elevated view of Cinnamon Bay, St. John
This U.S. National Park Has White-sand Beaches, Unspoiled Coral Reef, and Tropical Forest
Crowds pack and fill Main Street USA at the Magic Kingdom Park at Walt Disney World
Disney CEO Bob Iger Says Park Ticket Pricing Is ‘Not an Issue’ in New Interview