Disney Parks Just Revamped Its Restaurant Reservation System — Here's How

Disney parks' restaurant reservation system just got a bit more seamless.

Guests will soon be able to view every reservation time slot available for desired date of visit instead of meal time (brunch, lunch, or dinner). Additionally, for those looking to explore all restaurants, guests will be able to search by meal time period and see every available slot open at all available restaurants property wide.



As part of the reservation system update, it will also be clearer to the guests which meals are being served during what time period, impacting prices and experience. For example, locations that operate as character dining for only some meals, like Topolino’s Terrace — Flavors of the Riviera Breakfast a la cart with Mickey & Friends, will be clearly marked.

The new system will also better help guests budget for their meals as prices may vary from breakfast to lunch and dinner.

The cancellation system will be updated for guests with existing reservations. Most dining locations will offer the ability to cancel their restaurant up to two hours before to avoid the penalty fee instead of 24 hours. Currently, guests that cancel after the time period are charged $10 per person at most locations. Most locations previously operated with a strict 24-hour cancellation policy. The 2-hour cancellation policy has already begun at select locations.

All updates are expected to go into effect at Walt Disney World and Disneyland in the coming weeks ahead.

Disney's advanced dining reservation system typically becomes available for most restaurants 60 days in advance of visit.

Reservations are essential for many of the most popular fan favorite locations, like Disney World’s Cinderella’s Royal Table and Disneyland’s Blue Bayou Restaurant. Both theme park resorts also offer a last minute function for tables that become available on the date of visit.

These updates come as Disney parks are continually updating and revamping popular services to enhance and add flexibility to the theme park vacation based on guest feedback. Recently, Disney World updated its Disney Genie+ attraction reservation system, allowing guests to reserve rides for a single park versus on a multi-park basis. Other updates include the return of the Disney Dining Plan in 2024 and the overhaul of the theme parks reservation system.

