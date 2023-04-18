Disney World Annual Passes Are Back — What to Know Before You Buy

The "Most Magical Place on Earth," Walt Disney World has been delighting fans for over 50 years. With four theme parks, two water parks, dozens of hotels, and an entertainment district, it's no wonder that guests continue to return again and again. From limited-time celebrations to special holiday events, there's always something new to discover at the Central Florida property.

Frequent visitors can take advantage of the Disney World annual pass program — a multi-plan program that caters to all levels of fandom. Pass tiers are largely dependent on access to theme parks — ranging from no blockout dates to major holiday restrictions. We have detailed everything you need to know about this system including pass levels, blockout dates, discounts, and payment plans.

Here’s what you need to know before investing in a Walt Disney World annual pass when sales reopen this week on April 20.

Courtesy of Disney

Pros and Cons of Buying a Disney World Annual Pass

The Disney World annual pass program consists of four tiers that offer levels of spontaneity and savings to the frequent visitor. Local pass holders love the ability to visit anytime to take advantage of seasonal festivals or days with lighter crowds. For out-of-town visitors, major savings can be found when comparing the cost of an annual pass to the price of standard multi-day Park Hopper tickets.

Annual pass holders enjoy exclusive merchandise, discounts, and even advanced access to new attractions, like the recently opened Tron Lightcycle/Run. All benefits are detailed on an exclusive mobile hub — The Passholder Buzz — built directly into the My Disney Experience app.

The one major factor when deciding which pass is for you? Blockout dates. These restrictions vary by price level but run from limited weekday-only access to the pure theme park bliss of year-round fun.

Disney World recently updated reservation rules for annual pass holders. Annual pass holders can enter any theme park on any day after 2 p.m. without a reservation, with the exception of Magic Kingdom on Saturdays and Sundays. If they plan to visit Magic Kingdom on weekends (or visit any park on any day before 2 p.m.), they will still need reservations. There may be limited availability even if the date is included on your calendar — specific details are outlined on the Disney World website.

A limit on the number of reservations guests can hold at one time is dependent on tier level. Additional reservations can be made when pass holders stay at select hotels, and those do not count toward their base days.

Disney World Annual Pass Discounts

Disney World annual pass holders have access to discounted merchandise, dining, experiences, and recreation across its theme parks, water parks, resorts, and Disney Springs. Standard theme park parking is included with all pass levels.

All annual pass levels receive up to 20 percent off dining, including at popular spots like Be Our Guest and California Grill. Up to 20 percent off select merchandise is offered, including at Magic Kingdom Park's popular Emporium gift shop. Annual pass holders are also eligible for discounts on special events and experiences including backstage tours, and they can take advantage of seasonal hotel discounts of up to 30 percent off.

Types of Disney World Annual Passes

There are four levels of Walt Disney World annual passes — Pixie Dust, Pirate, Sorcerer, and Incredi-Pass — which range in price from $399 to $1,399.

The two most restrictive tiers, Pixie Dust and Pirate, are only available to Florida Residents. Holders of the Pixie Dust level can retain up to three theme park reservations at a time while the Pirate Pass can retain up to four theme park reservations.

The Disney Sorcerer Pass is open to Florida residents and Disney Vacation Club Members only. Pass holders at this level can retain up to five theme park reservations at a time.

The Incredi-Pass is currently the only pass open to all guests. Those with this tier can hold up to five theme park reservations at a time and enjoy no blockout dates. It's best suited for guests who anticipate visiting over peak times, specifically major holidays, as it's the only pass that allows for Thanksgiving and Christmas visits.

Disney World annual passes may be unavailable at any given time, even for renewals. The former Premier Passport, which allowed for visits to both Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World, is currently unavailable.

Courtesy of Disney

Disney World Annual Pass Prices and Blockout Dates

The dramatic price difference between the Incredi-Pass (priced at $1,399) and Pixie Dust Pass (priced at $399) is due to the latter's restriction to weekdays with all major holidays and peak weeks blocked out. The Walt Disney World website offers an up-to-date annual blockout calendar with days of access available for each pass level.

The $749 Pirate Pass offers a bit more flexibility with the addition of most weekends, but major holidays and peak weeks are blocked out.

The $969 Sorcerer Pass offers year-round visitation with the only limitation being Christmas, Thanksgiving, and surrounding dates.

The $1,399 Incredi-Pass has no blockout dates, and it is the only pass that allows for Christmas and Thanksgiving visits.

Monthly payment plans are available for Disney World annual pass purchases.

Annual Pass Add-ons

There are two add-ons available when purchasing passes. A bundled water park and sports option is available for an additional $99 that allows for access to the property's two water parks, Disney's Oak Trail Golf Course, FootGolf, and ESPN Wide World of Sports. A Disney PhotoPass package is available for an additional $99 that includes unlimited digital downloads of all photos taken by Disney PhotoPass photographers across the resort.

Annual Pass Renewals

Guests can renew their Disney World annual pass online, in person at the theme parks or Disney Springs, and by phone via the V.I.Passholder services line at (407) 939-7277.