The New Disney Treasure Cruise Ship Will Have a 'Coco'-themed Restaurant, Lounges Inspired by Theme Park Rides, and More

If you’ve ever wanted to set sail like a Jungle Cruise skipper, celebrate Dia de los Muertos with Miguel from “Coco,” or grab a drink 20,000 leagues under the sea, Disney’s newest ship is here to grant your wishes. Disney Cruise Line just unveiled the first details about the Disney Treasure, a new ship that will start sailing seven-night Caribbean cruises in December 2024, and we got a first look at all the magic in store.

Courtesy of Disney

Like its sibling ship the Disney Wish (which debuted in summer 2022), the Treasure will include fan-favorite experiences like Marvel and Star Wars-inspired spaces for kids at Disney’s Oceaneer Club, adults-only dining at Palo Steakhouse and Enchanté by chef Arnaud Lallement, and Broadway-style shows in the Walt Disney Theatre, just to name a few.

While the Wish is Disney’s beautiful castle on the seas, creating a world of classic fairy tales, the Treasure will be the cruise line’s bold palace, focusing on stories that center around the spirit of adventure. Families will kick off their exciting adventures when they step foot inside the Grand Hall, an “Aladdin”-themed atrium space at the heart of the ship that captures the grandeur of Agrabah.

Courtesy of Disney

And that’s not the only new thing guests can look forward to on board the Treasure. New dining experiences include Plaza de Coco, a “Coco”-themed theatrical dining experience including music-filled meals with Mexican eats and a Dia de los Muertos celebration, and Jumbeaux’s Sweets, a “Zootopia”-inspired ice cream and sweet shop.

Courtesy of Disney

Two Disney attraction-inspired lounges will bring beloved Disney theme park stories to life in new ways: Skipper Society will bring the playful spirit of the Jungle Cruise to the high seas for the first time, and Periscope Pub will invite guests “20,000 Leagues Under the Sea” for a steampunk submarine experience inspired by the 1954 film and the (now-defunct) Disney World attraction.

Courtesy of Disney

The Disney Parks inspiration doesn’t end there — the Tomorrow Tower Suite, located in the ship’s forward funnel, will capture the essence of Epcot’s future-focused World Discovery area. There are 1,256 staterooms on board; beyond the Tomorrow Tower Suite, accommodations range from inside staterooms to concierge-level suites featuring theming from Disney and Pixar films including “Encanto,” “Up,” “Pocahontas,” “Aladdin,” “The Lion King,” and “The Jungle Book.”

Courtesy of Disney

Elsewhere on board, other spaces are getting an extra-special Treasure take. Disney Cruise Line’s AquaMouse attraction will return as AquaMouse: Curse of the Golden Egg, featuring 760 feet of curving water slide and a new storyline for Mickey and Minnie. Casual cafes off the Grand Hall will get the royal treatment with Mulan and Moana themes. An entertainment space called Sarabi will be themed after “The Lion King” and offer entertainment day and night. The Walt Disney Theatre will even debut an all-new show coming to the Treasure, with more details coming soon.

Courtesy of Disney

Other spaces seen on the sibling ship — including the Hero Zone recreation area, movie theaters, poolside dining venues, Toy Story-themed water play area, Senses Spa, and adults-only Quiet Cove — will also be on the Treasure.

The Disney Treasure, the sixth ship in the Disney Cruise Line fleet, will sail its inaugural voyage on Dec. 21, 2024. During its first season, guests can book seven-night itineraries to the Eastern and Western Caribbean departing from Port Canaveral, Florida. Bookings open this year to Castaway Club members on Sept. 12 and all guests on Sept. 20.

