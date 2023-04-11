How to Navigate Disney World Transportation — With Skyliners, Monorails, Boats, and More

Walt Disney World Resort — home to four theme parks, two water parks, and dozens of hotels— offers a vacation like no other. Operating as a city, it features an elaborate on-site public transportation network guaranteeing guests remain completely immersed in its magical bubble throughout their entire stay. The complex system features shuttle buses, boats, the iconic Monorail, Skyliner, and serene walking paths — and it’s entirely complimentary to all guests.

Walt Disney World Resort is over 40 square miles, so each hotel’s transportation options vary based on its location and proximity to theme parks. The My Disney Experience app offers a complimentary feature that allows guests to plug in their starting and ending locations for detailed transit directions. Some Disney resorts, like Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort and Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge, also offer an internal bus system to make navigating the resort easier and more efficient.

One of Disney’s most popular transportation options, bus service typically runs between most Disney resorts and theme parks beginning 45 minutes prior to park opening and up to one hour after park closing. It’s important to note that all modes of service can be interrupted or altered due to weather conditions, like passing thunderstorms. All theme parks have parking lots for personal vehicles; standard parking is $25 per vehicle and is included for guests staying at Disney hotels.

Minnie Van, a service created in partnership between Lyft and Walt Disney World, also offers service between resorts and select locations for an additional fee.

Related: 58 Disney World Rides and Attractions, Ranked From Worst to Best

Walt Disney World

Magic Kingdom Park Transportation

Magic Kingdom is the only park that doesn’t provide direct parking if you drive there yourself. Instead, guests must drive to the Transportation and Ticket Center where a ferry boat or Monorail can take them to the park.

Guests staying at resorts along Seven Seas Lagoon in front of Magic Kingdom — including Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa, Disney’s Contemporary Resort, and Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort — have the option of walking or taking Disney’s Monorail or ferry service. Guests staying nearby on Bay Lake at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge and Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground can use the ferry boat service or bus service.

All other resort guests can take a complimentary bus to Magic Kingdom Park.

Walt Disney World

Epcot Transportation



Guests staying at Magic Kingdom-area resorts including Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa, Disney’s Contemporary Resort, and Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort have the option of traveling to Epcot by bus directly from their resort or by Monorail via the Transportation and Ticket Center.

Guests staying adjacent to Epcot at Disney’s BoardWalk Inn, Disney’s Yacht & Beach Club, and the Walt Disney World Swan, Dolphin, and Swan Reserve can enjoy a short walk or boat ride along the scenic turn-of-the-century-inspired promenade to the park’s International Gateway entrance.

Guests staying at Disney’s Pop Century Resort, Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort, Disney’s Art of Animation Resort, and Disney’s Riviera Resort can hop aboard the newest mode of transportation, the Disney Skyliner, to reach Epcot. Limited bus service is available from these resorts.

All other resort guests can use complimentary bus transportation to get to Epcot.

Walt Disney World

Disney’s Hollywood Studios Transportation

Guests staying at those resorts in the Epcot area – Disney’s BoardWalk Inn, Disney’s Yacht & Beach Club, and the Walt Disney World Swan, Dolphin, and Swan Reserve — can take a short walk or boat ride to Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Disney’s Skyliner is also available, departing from Epcot’s International Gateway and arriving at Disney’s Hollywood Studios after a transfer at Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort Skyliner station.

Guests staying at Disney’s Pop Century Resort, Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort, Disney’s Art of Animation Resort, and Disney’s Riviera Resort can hop aboard the Disney Skyliner to get to Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and limited bus service is available from these Skyliner-serviced resorts.

All other resort guests can take complimentary buses to Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

Related: These Are the Cheapest Times to Go to Disney World, According to Experts

Disney’s Animal Kingdom Transportation

While the other theme parks have multiple Disney transportation options available, this park only has one. All guests visiting Disney’s Animal Kingdom can take the complimentary bus from their Disney hotel.

Buses to Disney World Water Parks

Guests visiting Disney’s water parks — Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon and Disney’s Blizzard Beach — can enjoy complimentary bus service from all Disney resorts via a transfer at Disney Springs. This service is provided from approximately 45 minutes prior to the water park opening to 60 minutes after closing.

Disney Springs Transportation

Disney resort guests can take advantage of bus service to Disney Springs during operating hours, running up to one hour after closing.

Additionally, guests staying at Disney’s Saratoga Springs and Disney’s Old Key West Resort can take a walking path or boat transportation to Disney Springs. Guests staying at Disney’s Port Orleans Resort can also take a boat ride to Disney Springs.

Guests wishing to visit Disney Springs from a theme park must first transfer to a resort.

Orlando International Airport Transportation Options

Disney retired its long-running Magical Express option, but there are several ways to travel between Orlando International Airport (MCO) and Disney World. Ride shares, like Lyft and Uber, are widely available and prices vary based on demand and time of day but can run from around $40 to $60 on average. Several companies offer shared shuttle bus transfers for a fee, like Sunshine Flyer and Mears Connect, that can be booked in advance.

The popular Minnie Van service is available for airport transfers to Disney World resorts. This is exclusively for club-level guests and can be booked in advance.

