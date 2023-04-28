These 7 Disney World Hotels Have Rooms on Sale From Under $100 This Summer — With Free Park Transportation and Early Park Access

A summer vacation to Walt Disney World in Orlando just got a little cheaper.

Seven park hotels that are within walking distance of Disney Springs are offering discounts on nightly stays between May 1 and Aug. 31. The deepest discounts include stays at $97 a night, with the average room discounted to $130 a night.

The properties participating in the promotion make up the Disney Springs Resort Area Hotels. These include the B Resort & Spa; DoubleTree Suites by Hilton Orlando; Drury Plaza Hotel Orlando; Hilton Orlando Buena Vista Palace; Hilton Orlando Lake Buena Vista; Holiday Inn Orlando-Disney Springs Area, an IHG Hotel; and the Wyndham Garden Lake Buena Vista.

Guests who stay at the Disney Springs Resort Area Hotels get special perks including daily bus shuttle service to all Walt Disney World theme parks and 30-minute early access to any theme park. Special perks for golfers include being able to secure tee times 90 days in advance, and discounts on fees and rental equipment.

The hotels are located at Disney Springs — a popular shopping, dining, and entertainment district situated along Lake Buena Vista within the Walt Disney World Resort. It has popular retail stores (like Lululemon, Sephora, The Art of Shaving, and Uniqlo), and is home to a House of Blues Music Hall and an AMC movie theater. These hotels are connected to Disney Springs via a walkway known as "The Skybridge."

Walt Disney World is also offering hotel deals of 30 percent off for fall stays and 25 percent off summer stays at popular hotels such as Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge and Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa.

To learn more or make a booking, visit disneyspringshotels.com.

