This Beloved Disney Treat Is Coming to a Grocery Store Near You

Dole Whip, the beloved frozen pineapple treat known for delighting Disney parks fans across the country, will now be headed to grocery stores.

The frozen treat will soon be available to purchase and enjoy at home in three different flavors: pineapple, mango, and strawberry, according to Dole Packaged Foods. The treats will be found in the freezer aisle along with several other new fruity products from the company.

Courtesy of Dole Packaged Foods, LLC

The Dole Whip is one of the most beloved snack foods at Disney’s theme parks, a refreshing and sweet pineapple soft serve, which was first introduced to Walt Disney World and Disneyland resorts in 1986. In 2020, Disney released a recipe for its classic Dole Whip so fans could recreate the treat in their kitchens when the parks were closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

And last year, a bar in New York City paid homage to the cherished treat with a boozy version complete with a healthy dose of rum and other liquor, topped with a sprig of mint, toasted coconut, and served with the signature frothy swirl.

When the treats hit grocery store shelves, they will come in packs of four cups of 3.6 ounces each, according to Dole Packaged Foods. It was not immediately clear when the beloved dessert would be available to try at home.

In addition to the frozen treat, the company will also introduce Dole Wiggles fruit juice gels, Dole Good Crunch fruit bites made with dried fruit, a Dole Energy Delight fruit juice drink, a Dole light pineapple juice drink, and more.