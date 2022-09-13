Disney Reveals Details on New Rides, Park Revamps, and 100th Anniversary Celebrations

Published on September 13, 2022
Disney revealed new details of long-awaited attractions, land expansions, and more over the weekend at its D23 Expo — offering a glimpse into what parkgoers can expect in the coming years.

Expanding on its Avengers Campus, the company revealed that its Marvel-themed land will be growing with a new attraction described as "an epic family adventure, where you’ll get to team up with more of the Avengers and their allies to battle against foes from the multiverse."

It will be the third attraction in the superhero land.

In the latest update to the launch of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure — which will replace Splash MountainDisney revealed that the ride will pick up where “The Princess and the Frog” movie left off and take riders to New Orlean's Carnival and a trip to the bayou. It will feature the same voices included in the film including Anika Noni Rose as Princess Tiana, Bruno Campos as Prince Naveen, Michael Leon Wooley as Louis, and Jenifer Lewis as Mama Odie.

“The attraction will get a whole new look and feel,” Disney wrote on its website. “Plus, Imagineers are blending tried-and-true techniques with the latest technology to make this feel like an entirely new attraction.”

Plans for Mickey's ToonTown in Disneyland — which has been partially closed since 2021 — were also announced. The revamp will welcome Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway , a “family-friendly and adventurous” attraction which made its Orlando debut in 2020.

Mickey’s Toontown, which is expected to reopen in early 2023, will also feature a special exhibit of costumes and props and will be filled with Donald Duck and Goofy-themed grassy play spaces throughout for tiny parkgoers to enjoy.

The company will also be celebrating its 100th anniversary next year starting in late January 2023. The celebrations will include two new nighttime shows: The “World of Color – One” which will “celebrate the storytelling legacy started by Walt Disney a century ago” at Disney California Adventure park, as well as “Wondrous Journeys” which will “feature nods to all 60 Walt Disney Animation Studios films to date” at the Disneyland park.

