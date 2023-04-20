Disney to Build 80 Acres of Affordable Housing a 'Few Miles’ From Magic Kingdom

When completed, the development will contain about 1,400 housing units.

Published on April 20, 2023
Walt Disney World has selected The Michaels Organization to build, own and operate a new attainable housing development.
Photo:

Courtesy of Disney

Walt Disney World in Orlando will break ground on an affordable housing development near the Most Magical Place on Earth next year.

The development, which will be built “a few miles away" from Magic Kingdom, will stretch across 80 acres of land in southwest Orange County, FL, Reuters reported. When completed, the development will contain about 1,400 housing units.

The first units are expected to be ready to move into by 2026.

The development was first announced late last year and will be open to applicants “within certain income levels,” including Disney’s own employees, which the company calls “cast members.” It will be built by The Michaels Organization, according to Disney, which has worked on developments in more than 35 states.

"For more than 50 years, Walt Disney World has cared for and invested in our community, and we're committed to being a part of this solution which will bring more attainable housing to Central Florida," Jeff Vahle, the president of Walt Disney World Resort, said in a statement at the time. "We will continue to find ways to use our resources to make a difference in the community we call home, and we're excited to take this step with a nationally recognized developer."

Artist concept rendering for the new affordable housing development in southwest Orange County, Florida, to be set on nearly 80 acres of land earmarked by Walt Disney World Resort.

Courtesy of Disney

This project isn’t Disney’s only housing development in the works. Last year, the company launched a new Storyliving by Disney business with plans to build master-planned residential communities around the United States. Each community will also include some neighborhoods specifically for residents 55 and up.

The first of these developments will be built in Rancho Mirage, CA, near Palm Springs.

But for Disney fans who don’t want to wait to live near their favorite theme parks, there are several residential neighborhoods around Orlando that are worth checking out, like Winter Park, which features cobblestone streets, Michelin-recognized restaurants, locally owned shops, and lakes with boat tours.

