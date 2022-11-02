Shoppers Have Discovered the Perfect Button-up Shirt for Travel — and It’s Only $26

It's been blowing reviewers away with its silky-smooth fabric, comfortable stretch, and ability to pair well with everything.

By
Emily Belfiore
Emily Belfiore
Emily Belfiore
Emily Belfiore is an experienced commerce writer and editor, with bylines in Allure, Byrdie, InStyle, Real Simple, Shape, and more. Always in pursuit of the best reviewer-vouched products, she covers topics spanning the fashion, beauty, and health and wellness verticals.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 2, 2022 06:00AM EDT

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Diosun Womens Button Down V Neck Shirt
Photo:

Amazon

Versatile tops are your best travel companions, especially if you’ll be embarking on a lengthy trip that requires lots of outfit planning. When it comes to multitasking blouses, Amazon shoppers look to the Diosun Button-Up Shirt, a top-rated, wallet-friendly top that’s available in plenty of colors — 18 to be exact. 

Priced at $26, the Diosun Button-Up Shirt is made with a soft polyester material that’s lightweight and breathable for optimal comfort when you’re on the go. But, unlike its counterparts, its construction also features five percent spandex, which gives it just the right amount of stretch and flexibility without sacrificing its shape or structure. 

Diosun Womens Button Down V Neck Shirt

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $26

The relaxed-fitting button-up blouse elevates your favorite jeans, skirts, shorts, and trousers with its collared neckline that puts a stylish take on the women’s polo shirt trend. The Diosun Button-Up Shirt's cuffed sleeves balance out its sleek-and-silky silhouette, allowing it to be easily be dressed up or down depending on your travel itinerary, especially with the right footwear and accessories. 

And, it’s perfect for layering under blazers, cardigans, and jackets if the weather calls for it. Plus, outside of travel, it will become the M.V.P. of your everyday and professional wardrobes; you can get away with wearing it on multiple occasions, especially if you pick one up in multiple colors. Sizes range from S to 2XL.

“This blouse is extremely comfortable and flattering,” one Amazon shopper raved. Following their review, another customer said, “It is such a universal top; everyone should have one if they can get their hands on it.” A third reviewer added, “It far exceeded expectations… [the] fabric drapes well and is not clingy like some other synthetic fabrics.” They also wrote, “I will be ordering more as this is such a fashion staple.” 

Diosun Womens Button Down V Neck Shirt

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $26

The Diosun Button-Up Shirt has also earned high praise from travelers, one of which shared that it “feels like butter on my skin” and dubbed it a “wonderful addition to my wardrobe.” Another wanderlust shopper wrote that it has a “lovely fit, lovely color, [and] lovely drape.” Similarly, another avid traveler was happy to report that the shirt is “comfortable and wrinkle-free. [It] drip-dries overnight, which is great if you are traveling.” 

Further sharing their love for the top, a shopper highlighted, “It fits absolutely perfectly. Sometimes the buttons are not placed correctly on blouses and there will be gaping, but not with this blouse.” Another reviewer added that the “fabric is not see-through” and that the “stitching is very neat and without flaws.” Chiming in, a final customer exclaimed, “The quality is excellent!” 

Diosun Womens Button Down V Neck Shirt

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $26

There’s no denying that you’ll get a lot of use out of the Diosun Button-Up Shirt. Get the reviewer-loved and travel-approved blouse at Amazon for just $26. 

At the time of publishing, the price was $26. 

More T+L Deals to Shop:

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Dofaoo Long Sleeve Shirt
This Ruffled Top Is One of Amazon’s Newest Arrivals — and Shoppers Already Love It
Kirundo polka dot tiered mini dress
Shoppers Admit They Didn’t Expect to Love This ‘Absolutely Stunning’ $39 Dress As Much As They Do
Fahsyee Women's Leather Jacket
Shoppers Are Obsessed With This Perfect-fitting Leather Jacket That's Less Than $50
Anrabess Lantern Sleeve Turtleneck Sweater Dress
Amazon Shoppers’ Favorite Sweater Also Comes in a Stylish Turtleneck Dress — and It’s Up to 61% Off
Blencot Deep V-Neck Maxi Dress
Shoppers Say This Perfect-fitting Long-sleeve Maxi Dress Will Be Your Best Amazon Purchase Ever
MATEIN Suit Carry On Garment Bags for Travel Tout
After Being a Bridesmaid Twice in 1 Year, I’m Adding This Unexpected Travel Bag to My Amazon Cart
Amazon Sweaters Perfect for Fall Travel
15 Best-selling Amazon Sweaters Perfect for Fall Travel — All Under $50
Best Women's Jumpsuits of 2022
The 14 Best Women’s Jumpsuits of 2022
Faye One-Piece Tout
This Comfy Jumpsuit Saw Me Through My Last Flight and Has Now Earned Its Spot in My Everyday Rotation
Krifey Wearable Blanket Hoodie Tout
Shoppers Say This Popular Blanket Hoodie Keeps Them Cozy on Flights and Camping Trips — and It’s on Sale
Koolaburra by Ugg Women's Lezly Slipper
The Softest and Comfiest Slippers Amazon Shoppers Have Ever Worn Are 25% Off Today
Youtalia Womens 3/4 Cuffed Sleeve Chiffon Blouse Tout
You Can Wear This 'Soft and Comfortable' Chiffon Blouse All Day, According to Travelers
24 Cute and Cozy Fall Dresses on Sale Ahead of Amazonâs October Prime Day â Prices Start at Just $TK Tout
16 Cute and Cozy Fall Dresses on Sale Before Amazon’s October Prime Day Even Starts
lomon-womens-casual-button-up-blouse
Shoppers Say This Flowy Blouse Is a ‘Winner for Travel’ — and It’s Only $21 Right Now
Timeson V-Neck Ruffle Sleeve Chiffon Blouse
Shoppers Say This Flattering and Comfortable $21 Amazon Blouse 'Looks Beautiful On' — and It's on Sale
Gaharu v-neck sleeveless tank
Travelers Have Found Their ‘Perfect Go-to Blouse’ in This Under-$30 Amazon Tank Top