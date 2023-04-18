You Won’t Believe How Much Can Fit Inside This Spacious Hiking Backpack — and It’s on Sale

Grab the waterproof bag while it’s discounted at Amazon for as little as $36.

Published on April 18, 2023 05:30AM EDT

Diamond Candy Waterproof Hiking Backpack
Photo:

Travel & Leisure / Jaclyn Mastropasqua

A good backpack has the capacity to completely transform your travel experience no matter what type of trip you’re planning on taking next. Just think about it: You’re entirely freed up for hands-free travel, you can rest assured that your essential items are protected against your body, and backpacks are generally much more comfortable than a shoulder tote. That being said, it takes a high-quality pack to make the investment worth it, and we just found the bag for the job.

Spacious, breathable, and comfortable enough to wear from the hiking trails to the airport, the Diamond Candy Waterproof Hiking Backpack is the personal item of your dreams, and right now it’s on sale at Amazon for as little as $36 in select colors. With nine bright and neutral options to choose from, we’re sure you won’t have any trouble selecting your perfect fit.

Diamond Candy Waterproof Hiking Backpack

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $36 (originally $60)

This durable and spacious hiking backpack is made with a waterproof nylon lining that ensures this bag is well-suited for both outdoor adventures and rainy travel. The bag even comes with an additional rain cover tucked into a secret pocket at the bottom of the pack so you never have to worry about your essential items getting wet or damaged. Two spacious side pockets offer ample room to hold a water bottle along with snacks, and a stretchy latching loop at the front of the bag is a great place to tuck a jacket if you’ve run out of space inside the bag.

That being said, it’s unlikely you’ll run out of room in this backpack as it features four large compartments that even have enough capacity to fit a 16-inch laptop along with whatever else you might need for your journey. Plus, the back is fitted with a padded, breathable panel that will keep you comfortable and well-supported during your travels. A small hip-belt pack is a great place to store your phone and other small items, and several durable buckles round out the highlights of this functional, cushy backpack. 

Diamond Candy Waterproof Hiking Backpack

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $36 (originally $60)

Shoppers swear by this durable, 40L bag for everything from hiking excursions to travel, with one customer noting that they love the “outside pockets that come in handy when at the airport, on a train, or walking.” They even added that they “travel a lot” and “can’t express how much easier this is going to make going through security, waiting in lines, and transitioning from putting my things in the overhead.”

Another shopper agreed that this is a “great backpack for airport travel,” explaining that there are “lots of different pockets for organization” and the “volume was excellent.” They also mentioned that while going through TSA it was easy to “grab for my laptop” and when using this bag for hiking they “even managed to stash my jacket when it got too hot on the trails.” And because longevity should always be a factor when making travel gear purchases, take it from this shopper who noted that their backpack has been through “five years of use” and it’s “still going.” 

Diamond Candy Waterproof Hiking Backpack

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $40 (originally $60)

Whether you’re packing up for a weekend of hiking and camping or are heading out on an international vacation, there’s nothing quite like a spacious backpack to grant you the luxury of hands-free travel. Right now, the shopper-loved Diamond Candy Waterproof Hiking Backpack is up to 40 percent off so you can take on a new season of adventures with the gear you need to have the best experience possible.

At the time of publishing, the price started at $36. 

