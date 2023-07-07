You Can Now Chat With a Pilot to Help Ease Your Fear of Flying — Here's How

Introducing Dial a Pilot, a service that connects pilots with nervous fliers to discuss any of their concerns.

Published on July 7, 2023
Woman firmly holds man's hand during flight in plane
Photo:

Ivan-balvan/Getty Images

Those who have a fear of flying can now call a pilot to calm their nerves.

Thanks to a group of pilots who started offering anxious friends — and friends of friends — 15-minute calls to explain everything that happens on a flight from takeoff to landing, a bigger idea was born.

Cue Dial A Pilot, a service launched this year where fearful fliers can chat one-on-one with a pilot to learn everything about their flight. The idea, launched by Kyle, a pilot with more than a decade of experience at a major U.S. airline, told Travel + Leisure it all came about after a conversation with his sister-in-law.

"She would always call me before her flights," he told T+L. "And we would talk about the turbulence. We talked about airplanes and the best times of day to fly. We talked about what the noises were."

Then, after chatting with a fellow pilot, he came to realize he wasn't alone in explaining the ins and outs of air travel.

"It hit me that, there's a lot of people that are, one, afraid of flying, and [they] just don't quite understand it," Kyle said. "And there's a lot of people on the other side of that. The pilots that understand it well, love talking to the passengers, and would be happy to make themselves available." 

The service is simple. All you need to do is head to their website, dialapilot.com, and book a 15-minute call at a time that's convenient for you. For $50, you'll be connected to a pilot flying everything from 747s to commuter jets. 

The most commonly asked questions, Kyle says, are about turbulence and what would happen to an airplane if an engine fails. 

"Turbulence is certainly the number one, and it comes down to a lack of understanding of why the turbulence is happening and what's causing it," he says. As for if an engine fails, Kyle explained, there are several systems in place to ensure the plane can safely continue on its journey. 

