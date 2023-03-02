These Thermal Socks Keep My Feet Toasty Warm When Skiing — and You Can Get 2 for the Price of 1

When packing for a trip, I'm always reminded of an old Norwegian adage that my father loves to paraphrase: “There’s no such thing as bad weather, just bad clothing.” While our family doesn’t hail from Scandinavia, we’re no strangers to freezing temperatures. For four generations, we’ve lived in Montana — where the thermometer dipped down to negative 40 degrees Fahrenheit this past December — and my wardrobe of parkas and fleece-lined jeans definitely reflects that. Still, my secret to staying warm, whether I’m at home in the mountains or on an ice cap in Antarctica, can be found in my sock drawer. Like most people, my feet are the first body part to get cold. That’s where Amazon’s DG Hill Thermal Socks come in handy.

Featuring a soft fleece lining and plenty of cushioning in the sole, there’s no denying these top-rated calf-high socks are made for comfort. In terms of warmth, the DG Hill Thermal Socks are made with thermal yarn designed to trap in heat, much like wool. Except instead of being scratchy, they’re soft like cashmere. And, rather than being thin like their cotton counterparts, they’re extra thick, which helps retain heat and insulate my feet. In fact, the brand claims these are seven times warmer than similar style socks

To buy: amazon.com, $20 for set of two



As a traveler who also skis, what I really love about DG Hill Thermal Socks is that they’re so warm that I don’t need to double up on socks. This means I have one less pair to pack and one less pair to wash. I also don’t need to save space in my suitcase for things like Hot Hands foot warmer packets (an expense I’m happy to eliminate) because these socks keep my toes nice and toasty. And, because they’re made of moisture-wicking acrylic fibers, my feet stay dry, even after a day on the slopes.

Although these socks are warm enough that you wouldn’t want to sport them in the middle of summer, it's worth noting that they’ve yet to make my feet sweat. And even if they did sweat, my feet wouldn’t smell. In addition to repelling moisture, the acrylic fibers in the DG Hill Thermal Socks ward off odor-causing bacteria. While traveling, I’ve even worn these socks several days in a row, without washing them, and I never once got a whiff of anything offensive. So, if your feet get cold easily like mine, you can definitely sport the socks year 'round if you wanted to.

The DG Hill Thermal Socks are unisex and available in medium and large (prices vary depending on the size you choose). They also come in a few colors and patterns including snowflakes, which I got, and stripes. There's also a solid gray duo if you want something versatile to add to your travel and everyday wardrobes.

What's more, the DG Hill Thermal Socks have earned more than 16,000 perfect five-star ratings from Amazon customers. One shopper shared, "I bought these socks to keep me warm through my travels in the Alps during my vacations in Switzerland, and I can assure you they did work; these kept me warm in Jungfrau and Titlis Mountains, plus they are very comfy." Another traveler admitted that they “took multiple pairs of socks with me on a trip to Park City, Utah [and I] ended up wearing these the whole trip.”

While they’re great for the great outdoors, these socks work just as well in metropolitan areas. “It was cold in New York City, I wore these every day and not once did my feet ever get cold,” according to a Florida resident, who bought these socks for sightseeing in the Big Apple over the holidays. Speaking from experience, the cold city concrete can quickly infiltrate your shoes, but with these socks, you don’t feel it.

Chiming in, another reviewer highlighted that not only are DG Hill Thermal Socks great for keeping your feet warm, but they’re also comfy and don’t chafe: “I bought these recently for a backpacking trip through some sections of the Appalachian Trail in North Carolina. Temperatures at night reached 26 degrees Fahrenheit and my feet were happy.” And, taking a moment to showcase their moisture-wicking abilities, a final shopper added that the socks "even seemed to keep the water off my feet when I accidentally got snow inside my boots" during a trip to Iceland.

Even if your remaining winter travel plans don’t entail exploring extreme locales like Iceland or Montana, I still highly recommend stocking up on the DG Hill Thermal Socks if they do involve visiting any destination where it gets cold — especially since you're getting a two-for-one deal at Amazon. Hurry, from the looks of it, they won't be in stock for very much longer.

