Amazon Shoppers Call This Travel Mirror a ‘Lifesaver’ for Applying Makeup in Dim Hotel Lighting

It has nearly 5,000 five-star ratings.

By Kristine Thomason
Published on January 3, 2023 10:00PM EST

deweisn Folding Lighted Makeup Mirror tout
Photo:

Travel + Leisure / Reese Herrington

Have you ever arrived at your hotel or Airbnb and discovered the bathroom lighting was…less than desirable? Or perhaps you were on a trip with friends, and that one small vanity just didn’t quite cut it. Whatever the scenario, next time, consider packing a travel mirror — namely, the Deweisn Folding Lighted Makeup Mirror, which you can snag for half off right now. 

This compact mirror is 7.5 inches by 10.5 inches and only 0.8 inches thick, about the size of a very thin notebook. The small size means it’s great for travel, so you can easily slip it into your carry-on or stow it in your checked luggage.

deweisn Folding Travel Mirror Lighted Makeup Mirror

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $30 (originally $60)

Along the perimeter, the handy travel makeup mirror features bright LED lights to help illuminate your face. Plus, you can choose from three different light color options, depending on your preference: white light, warm light, and natural light. On the mirror, you’ll find a sensor that allows you to adjust the brightness as needed. 

The high quality glass helps maintain a clearer image compared to its plastic counterparts. Unlike some travel mirrors, this one doesn’t magnify or distort your image (a bonus if, like me, you’d rather not see a zoomed-in version of your pores).

The Deweisn makeup mirror comes in five different colors, including white, pink, and green. And you’ll get the most savings (a whopping 51 percent off) on the purple style.

Deweisn Folding Lighted Makeup Mirror

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $30 (originally $60)

Travelers can’t get enough of this mirror. In fact, it has nearly 5,000 five-star ratings at Amazon. One shopper wrote, “I hate doing my makeup in hotels or Airbnbs, since the lighting is rarely ever good. This mirror is a lifesaver!” They continued to praise its high quality, saying, “[Its] design is sleek and thin, so it’s easy to bring everywhere. The stand is very sturdy, and I love how it has three different light settings!” 

Other buyers raved about the light settings, too. One shared that they love the mirror so much they use it both when they travel and at home, saying, “The three different lights are great [for figuring] out what your makeup will be like in different types of lighting.”

This same shopper also noted the impressive battery life, and others agreed, saying, “I usually take about 15 to 20 minutes to do my makeup, and I was on a seven-day cruise and do not remember having to charge it.” Another chimed in that “the battery life lasted a whole week before I had to recharge.”

What’s more, a number of the reviews noted the mirror is very sturdy, and they appreciated the convenient stand. Plus, since the mirror is just $30, the price is right for such great quality. 

So if you’re ready to say goodbye to your days of applying makeup in that dim (albeit moody) boutique hotel bathroom, the Deweisn Folding Lighted Makeup Mirror will light the way. And, at 50 percent off it’s a steal — so hurry before the sale is up!

At the time of publishing, the price started at $30. 

